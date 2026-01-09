TenX Protocols Inc. Opens the Market

TenX Protocols Inc. Opens the Market

Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer, TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company") and his executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the digital asset economy through the operation of institutional-grade staking and validator infrastructure. The Company earns cash flow from its inventory of digital assets while actively participating in the blockchain ecosystems it supports, aligning its business model with the security, decentralization, and long-term growth of these networks. Through proprietary staking operations, hosted infrastructure solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships across high-throughput blockchains, TenX provides public market investors with differentiated exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchain networks and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Karkula
Head of Communications
jennifer@tenx.inc
info@tenx.inc
(437) 476-0740

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279911

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

