Tenements Granted at Two Pools Gold Project, WA – Drilling Preparations Underway

November 27, 2025
Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) (‘Corazon’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the granting of two key tenements at its Two Pools Gold Project (‘Two Pools’ or the ‘Project’) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Two core tenements at the Two Pools Gold Project have been successfully granted by the West Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).
- Granting allows Corazon to expedite works to enable diamond drilling to commence in early 2026, pending completion of heritage surveys, and discussion with drilling contractors have commenced.
- The initial program is designed to confirm high-grade historical results and provide essential structural controls on mineralisation.
- Planning for follow-up Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at Two Pools is also underway as part of the Company’s systematic exploration campaign.
- The granting marks another key milestone in the Company’s positive operational reset over the past three months.
The granting of Exploration Licences E52/4460 and E52/4468, which were vended into the Company as part of the Two Pools acquisition – represents a significant regulatory milestone. With tenure now secured, Corazon is moving immediately to finalise preparations for its maiden drill program.
Corazon Mining Ltd Managing Director, Simon Coyle, commented: “The granting of these tenements is an important green light, allowing us to get boots on the ground at Two Pools. We are now moving quickly to secure a rig and finalise logistics to ensure we are drilling early in the new year. Our maiden diamond program is designed to give us a definitive look at the geology and structure of the high-grade zones, setting the stage for a systematic and aggressive exploration campaign throughout 202c.
The reset of the Company over the last three months has been extremely positive and productive. With the team now fully operational and our key tenure granted, we look forward to the exceptional development of both Two Pools and Feather Cap Gold Projects in 202c.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
The Conversation (0)
