Tenable Announces Agreement With GSA OneGov to Further Invest in FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Security Capabilities

Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced a OneGov agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to deliver its FedRAMP-authorized Cloud Security solution to U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) at a discount through March 31, 2027. Tenable Cloud Security provides unified visibility and control across multi-cloud environments, enables agencies to protect sensitive data, and modernizes cloud infrastructure with confidence.

The agreement positions Tenable to support the federal government's cloud-first policy by accelerating secure cloud adoption and equipping agencies with the insight and resilience to safeguard mission-critical systems, ensure operational continuity, and maintain public trust.

"Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming synonymous with national security and is directly impacted by the public sector's move to the cloud," said Tenable Co-CEO Steve Vintz. "With our FedRAMP-authorized cloud security solution, Tenable is proud to help federal agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen resilience, and secure the cloud-first future of government as part of a holistic approach to exposure management."

"Robust cybersecurity is essential for implementing AI into federal government workflows while simultaneously protecting American citizens' data and information, a crucial component in supporting the White House's AI Action Plan ," said FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. "This OneGov agreement with Tenable will enable federal agencies to secure their networks and data more easily and cost-effectively."

Tenable is a long-time trusted government partner with a deep understanding of the public sector's unique needs and requirements. This partnership reinforces that commitment, combining Tenable's proven expertise in securing complex environments with GSA's ability to deliver critical technology at scale. Built to secure sensitive government cloud environments, Tenable Cloud Security is a comprehensive CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) that empowers federal agencies to:

  • Protect mission-critical cloud environments with unified visibility across infrastructure, identities and workloads.
  • Support Zero Trust initiatives by delivering identity risk management and enforcing least privilege.
  • Ensure continuous compliance with evolving federal cybersecurity standards
  • Extend protection to emerging technologies with comprehensive visibility and intuitive analysis of AI resources across multi-cloud environments.

Together, Tenable and the GSA are equipping federal agencies with the tools they need to modernize confidently and reduce risk in the cloud era.

About GSA
GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government. GSA manages a nationwide real estate portfolio of over 360 million rentable square feet, oversees more than $110 billion in products and services via federal contracts, and delivers technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies. GSA's mission is to deliver the best customer experience and value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people. For more information, visit GSA.gov and follow us at @USGSA .

About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


