Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia


Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is targeting gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets in Australia. The company's five projects are located in prolific territories in Western Australia. The flagship Yalgoo project explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more. The Mt Magnet project is focused on gold and REE while the Five Wheels project explores for gold and base metals. The Elephant project targets gold and Rocky Hill for lithium.

The Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.

Tempest Minerals' project locations

Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

The Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.

Company Highlights

  • Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
  • The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
  • Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
  • This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.

This Tempest Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) to receive an Investor Presentation

