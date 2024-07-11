- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is targeting gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets in Australia. The company's five projects are located in prolific territories in Western Australia. The flagship Yalgoo project explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more. The Mt Magnet project is focused on gold and REE while the Five Wheels project explores for gold and base metals. The Elephant project targets gold and Rocky Hill for lithium.
The Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
The Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
Investor Insights
The continued positive outlook for gold and copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.
Overview
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals. The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals), Elephant (gold) and Rocky Hill (lithium). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success, key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
Key Projects
Yalgoo Property
Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Tempest has identified two drill targets within Yalgoo, which will be the focus of near-term drilling and exploration work. The Remorse target is prospective for copper and features a 4-kilometre base metal anomaly, with extremely coherent surface geochemistry. The target will undergo a 5,000-metre drilling program in July. The Sanity target is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.
Mt Magnet
The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Dalgaranga and Kirkalocka. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.
Elephant
The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.
Five Wheels
The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.
Management Team
Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He has been a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and leads the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.
Don Smith – Managing Director
Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.
Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business.
Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director
Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.
He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.
Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director
Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.
Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.
Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville
Assay results from the first two reconnaissance AC drill traverses highlight potential for new discoveries 1.5km north-west of the high-grade Kamperman Prospect at Feysville.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities at its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Two significant new zones of gold mineralisation (> 1.0 g/t Au) delineated in the first two air-core (AC) drill traverses completed at the Feysville Gold Project as part of an initial 120-hole (3,664 metres) reconnaissance program.
- The program utilised a slimline RC rig to test an interpreted zone of structural complexity, with holes achieving an average penetration depth of 31m.
- Approximately 25% of completed holes returned gold anomalism greater than 0.1g/t Au from four-metre composite sampling, which is considered very successful for first-pass reconnaissance drilling.
- The first gold anomaly is coincident with a magnetic high and is interpreted to be associated with the mineralised Ethereal Shear. Best results include:
- 26 metres at 0.14g/t Au from 27 metres to bottom-of-hole (BOH) in FAC179;
- 16 metres at 0.35g/t Au from 26 metres including 4 metres at 1.24g/t Au from 26 metres in FAC180;
- 18 metres at 0.32g/t Au from 20 metres to BOH including 4 metres at 1.29g/t Au from 24 metres in FAC107; and
- 12 metres at 0.23g/t Au from 21 metres including 3 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 29 metres to BOH in FAC109.
- The second gold anomaly appears to be associated with a previously identified prospect known as Empire Rose, where historic drilling returned results including 3 metres at 5.01g/t Au from 41 metres and 7 metres at 2.47g/t Au from 71 metres in FEC350. Best AC results from the current program include:
- 19 metres at 0.73g/t Au from 4 metres to BOH including 4 metres at 2.46g/t Au from 12 metres in FAC141;
- 6 metres at 0.30g/t Au from 8 metres including 1 metre at 1.02g/t Au from 13 metres to BOH in FAC142; and
- 12 metres at 0.23g/t Au from 23 metres to BOH.
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling is being planned to follow up both anomalies in the second half of 2024.
- A 26-hole (2,600 metre) RC drill program evaluating the Kamperman prospect is underway. Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) for the Think Big deposit and the Rogan Josh and Kamperman prospects are scheduled for delivery this quarter.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said:“This initial reconnaissance drill program has highlighted two new zones of gold anomalism. The first anomaly represents a potential Kamperman-style analogue located approximately 150 metres north-east of the Empire Rose Prospect, coincident with a large magnetic break, and defined by a zone of thick gold anomalism. The second anomaly, a significant zone of gold anomalism has also been identified associated with intense shearing and interpreted to be the extension of the Ethereal Shear.
“Two potential gold discoveries from the first half of a four line-kilometre reconnaissance drill program is an exciting start. With over 25% of the 120 AC holes drilled intersecting significant gold anomalism (>0.1g/t Au) – well above background and 100-times above the detection limit – we are confident we have demonstrated the potential for further gold discoveries within our Feysville tenement package.
“While the Rogan Josh in-fill program didn’t return the high-grade intervals we might have hoped for, it confirmed our current interpretations of gold mineralisation, closed off parts of the potential resource, and will greatly assist with completion of the Rogan Josh MRE, which is currently underway.
“Meanwhile, the exploration team is progressing an in-fill RC program at Kamperman before our attention turns to a planned 14,000 metre RC in-fill program at the cornerstone Theia deposit at the Mandilla Gold Project. This will provide information vital for progression of advanced mining studies and MRE updates.
“Our intention at Feysville continues to be on the demonstration of its potential to deliver higher-grade satellite ore feed to a Mandilla Processing Hub as contemplated in our September 2023 Scoping Study.
“We are now more confident than ever that Think Big and Kamperman will deliver on this upside. With this new reconnaissance drilling pointing to new upside opportunities with a potential Kamperman-style analogue and possible extensions to the mineralised Ethereal Shear, we see the very real chance of delivering on our growth ambitions from the Feysville Project.”
Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says
Description:
Private equity firm 3L has identified Australian gold explorer Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) as one of exploration companies primed for significant gold discoveries or research expansions in West Africa’s emerging world-class gold district.
“Aurum is definitely outlining volumes of mineralization that would pull a pit shell and be above the cutoff in a future resource estimate,” the 3L noted in a West Africa Primer titled, West Africa’s Gold - The New Caviar of the Gold Sector, issued in June 2024.
The report cited Aurum’s Boundiali gold project, in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which has had a series of drilling successes during the first scout drilling program. Aurum's diamond drilling has been highly successful with results such as 4 metres @ 22.4 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 73 metres @ 2.15 g/t gold, 90 metres @ 1.16 g/t gold, or 12 metres @ 14.6 g/t gold.
Location of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire
“Aurum saw strong demand from investors on the back of these results and raised A$17M on June 13. The funds will be used to ramp up drilling to 10,000m per month, and an initial resource estimate is expected in late 2024,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- West Africa is emerging as a premier gold mining district, as gold production continues to skyrocket.
- West Africa offers a quick path from discovery to production, with projects like Endeavour’s Lafigué asset, transitioning from exploration to gold production in just six years.
- Aurum Resources is one of eight gold exploration projects in West Africa with significant potential for gold discoveries and resource expansion.
- Investing in West Africa, while still carrying risks in terms of political instability and security, can potentially provide an enormous payoff with the right navigational and strategic approach.
Rights Issue Offer Results
Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share (“New Shares”) in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.
The Company advises that it received applications for a total of 24,251,886 shares, amounting to $194,015. This comprised applications for:
- 17,662,016 Entitlement shares; and
- 6,589,870 Additional Shares (oversubscriptions).
The New Shares are expected to be issued on Friday 12 July 2024, in accordance with the timetable outlined in the ASX announcement dated 17 June 2024.
The resulting shortfall from the Offer is 79,573,471 shares, which represents a take-up from eligible shareholders of approximately 23.36%.
Tempest would like to thank all shareholders for their support and are excited to further progress our exploration at our Western Australian projects including our upcoming drilling at the Remorse Target.
Under the terms of the Offer Issue as outlined in section 1.11 of the Rights Issue Offer Document, the Directors may allocate the shortfall at their discretion within 3 months of the closing date of the Offer. Following this notification, various parties who have previously expressed potential interest in taking up the shortfall will be approached.
Galloper Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its news release of May 23, 2024, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000. Due to increased interest, the size of the Offering was increased from $750,000, the amount initially anticipated in the news release of May 23, 2024.
Each Unit comprises one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share" and collectively with the Units, Shares and Warrants, the "Securities") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined below). If the daily trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Exchange") (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is $0.25 or greater per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company, within five days of such event, may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on thefirst day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company (the "Acceleration Provision").
The Company paid cash finder's fees of an aggregate of $14,694.40 and issued an aggregate of 183,680 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders in connection with the closing of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Provision.
The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds for general and administrative purposes and marketing and investor relations expenses, and may, if warranted, be used for further exploration of the company's mineral exploration projects.
The Securities issued under the Offering, including the Warrant Shares and Finder's Warrant Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, as applicable, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 10, 2024, pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.
None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mr. Mark Scott
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.
Company Contact info@gallopergold.com, 778-655-9266
Forward-Looking, Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and its terms, including the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering; and other matters regarding the business plans of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated herein. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Positive results from drilling1,2 and Pre-Feasibility workstreams have encouraged Brightstar to elect to upgrade the previously announced PFS3 into a Definitive Feasibility Study due for completion with a Final Investment Decision (FID) in early 2025
- The current drilling programs will provide sufficient geological, metallurgical and geotechnical information to enable Ore Reserves to be declared at the Lady Shenton System, Fish and Lord Byron deposits as the first mines to be developed by Brightstar
- Brightstar has identified an opportunity to fast-track gold production via an expedited development of the Fish underground deposit ahead of open pit mining complexes at Lord Byron, Lady Shenton and Cork Tree Well
- Previously mined existing stockpiles at Brightstar’s Beta and Lord Byron projects in Laverton provide an important low-cost ore source for blending with Second Fortune and Fish underground ore in ramp up
- Engagements with suppliers including mining contractors, accommodation camp builders and camp service providers ongoing to support advanced timelines
- Feasibility Study philosophy focused on a low CAPEX approach, with the DFS to detail the refurbishment of the existing Laverton processing infrastructure and development strategy of the project areas and deposits comprising the Laverton and Menzies Hubs
- Ongoing proactive interactions with local stakeholders in the Laverton & Menzies areas including Shires, Traditional Owners and Pastoralists and regulatory bodies ensure Brightstar is well positioned on permitting and approvals to make FID in 1H 2025
With the addition of the Second Fortune Gold Mine and the near-term Jasper Hills Project (consisting of the Fish and Lord Byron deposits) via the merger with Linden Gold Alliance4 resulting in the growth of the Mineral Resource in the ‘Laverton Hub’ to 862koz at 1.8g/t Au, Brightstar has identified a streamlined development pathway which will focus on advancing the Laverton Hub to support its ambition of becoming a meaningful gold producer.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“With the integration of the Linden Gold team and assets into the Brightstar business, it is prudent to reflect on the combined scoping studies previously released to the market and outlined in the Merger Presentation5 which articulated Brightstar’s mining operations initially commencing at Menzies ahead of a transition to the Laverton Hub to reduce capital requirements.
With the combination of the Brightstar and Linden assets, it is logical to consolidate and prioritise the Laverton Hub given the logical operational and geographic synergies potentially generating meaningful gold production from a single operational hub, with the Menzies assets to be developed separately to build Brightstar into a multi-asset gold producer in 2025.”
Figure 1 - Diamond (foreground) and RC (background) drill rigs at Second Fortune Gold Mine
Next Steps
Brightstar will continue to progress the Definitive Feasibility workstreams, with advice, gap analyses and cost variations received from key consultants to upgrade the previously announced PFS workstreams into definitive feasibility study levels of accuracy.
Information from ongoing drilling programs will continue to feed into feasibility workstreams, with two Reverse Circulation (RC) drills presently at the Lord Byron and Fish deposits at the the Jasper Hills Project, with the Diamond rig at Second Fortune Gold Mine completing the final three holes targeting orebody extensions at depths ahead of mobilising to Fish.
Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA
Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).
The Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Lake Hope Project continues on schedule to be completed in Q4 this year, with significant progress made on the three main pillars of the Study: the mine, the process plant and product development, marketing and offtake.
The Mine at Lake Hope:
- A negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples is under review.
- Applications for a Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous Lease will be lodged shortly.
- Infill drilling to define a maiden Measured Resource and Proven Reserve completed with resource calculations and economic studies in progress.
- Further flora fauna and heritage surveys are being planned for the mine haul road.
The Process Plant:
- Kwinana selected as the location for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA due to access to providers of the required input chemical reagents, buyers of the fertiliser and acid by-products and access to suitable land. Combined, these provide substantial strategic advantages for the project with savings on capex and opex.
- The Low-Temperature Leach process selected as the most straightforward processing method to produce HPA at scale.
- CPC Engineering selected to provide a design and engineering study for the full-scale plant that is underway.
Product development, offtake and marketing
- Significant test work on HPA and fertiliser by-products completed with assays due in August. Quotes received and discussions in progress for designing and constructing a pilot plant to provide bulk samples to customers.
- Experimental work has produced a hydrated alumina product that may have major applications in the catalyst and flame retardant industries.
- Early-stage discussions are underway for potential synergies with existing alumina businesses in Europe and the USA.
- A marketing and product development team is being assembled.
All material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target in the Scoping Study continue to apply and have not materially changed within the +/-30% parameters (ASX November 9th 2023).
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The Lake Hope Pre-Feasibility Study is like a large jigsaw puzzle where we know what the final picture looks like and are now starting to see many of the individual pieces falling into place at a great pace. We have been focused on the puzzle's edges with progress made at the proposed mine at Lake Hope itself, the process plant, which will be in Kwinana and increasingly, product offtake and marketing.
We are filling the puzzle with discussions with the Ngadju peoples, preparing a Mining Lease Application and completing drilling to help define a maiden Reserve. We have selected Kwinana as the site for the processing plant and our proprietary Low-Temperature Leach as the best method to scale up HPA production to the planned 10,000 tonnes per annum because of substantial strategic advantages. These include ready providers for all the reagents we need, ready buyers for our by-products and a site possibly suitable for the plant. As a result, we recently commissioned CPC Engineering to provide design engineering and capital and operating costs for the LTL process plant on that site.
Our test work is progressing well, and as part of that, we recently discovered a product that may have various industrial uses with further research being done. We are looking at ways of accelerating a pilot plant development that will provide HPA in quantity to potential customers and are starting to assemble a marketing team to continue our outreach to them. Recent developments with Alpha HPA Limited, which has shown very strong global demand for HPA and related products, clearly demonstrate to me that “if we build it, they will come”. We continue on schedule to complete the PFS by the end of the year and set ourselves up for significant strides towards production in 2025”.
