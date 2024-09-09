TEM | Yalgoo Update - Commencement of Drilling at Remorse

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Commencement of Drilling at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) ("Tempest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling operations at its highly prospective Remorse Copper Target within the Yalgoo Project, Western Australia.

Key Points

  • Commencement of 5,000m of reverse circulation drilling at the Remorse Target

Don Smith, Managing Director of Tempest Minerals, commented: "Despite some challenges, we’ve commenced drilling at Remorse. Our methodical approach to exploration has led us to this point, and we are excited to be testing the potential of this promising copper target. We look forward to updating shareholders as results become available."

Yalgoo Project

Background

The current drilling program is designed to test the central area of the Remorse Target, which has demonstrated significant potential through previous geochemical and geophysical surveys. The program consists of approximately 5,000 metres of RC drilling.

The Remorse Target is part of Tempest's broader Yalgoo Project, which spans over 1,000 square kilometres of prospective terrain for base and precious metals. Several long-term exploration efforts, including ground truthing and detailed geological mapping led to the expansion of the current drilling program. Recent multi-data analyses have further reinforced the target's potential.

Next Steps

  • Ongoing analysis of drill results as they become available
  • Potential for further drilling based on initial results
  • Continued exploration activities across multiple promising targets within the portfolio

Figure 01: Reverse Circulation Drilling commencing on WARDH160 at the Remorse Target

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.

About TEM

Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian-based mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Western Australia considered highly prospective for precious, base and energy metals. The Company has an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success.

Tempest leverages the team’s energy, technical and commercial acumen to execute the Company’s mission - to maximise shareholder value through focused, data-driven, risk-weighted exploration and development of our assets.

Investor Information

investorhub.tempestminerals.com

TEM welcomes direct engagement and encourages shareholders and interested parties to visit the TEM Investor hub which provides additional background information, videos and a forum for stakeholders to communicate with each other and with the company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx : temasx stockscopper investinggold stockslithium investingGold Investing
TEM:AU
Tempest Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tempest Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on black surface.

Top 10 Biggest Gold Mines in Australia (Updated 2024)

Australia is currently tied with Russia for second place in global gold production.

With gold's price trading at historic highs, it's a good time for investors to find out more about gold mines in Australia.

Read on for a look at where gold is mined in Australia and how much gold is produced at the biggest Australian gold mines.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold periodic symbol.

Havana Underground Gold Project Gets Green Light from Tropicana Joint Venture Partners

Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF) said on Monday (September 9) that development of the Havana underground gold project has been approved by the Tropicana joint venture.

The joint venture is a partnership between Regis and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), with the former owning 30 percent and the latter holding a 70 percent management stake in the initiative.

First gold was produced at Tropicana in 2013 after the site was discovered in 2005. The area currently contains four known mineralised zones: Tropicana, Boston Shaker, Havana and Havana South.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Earns 51% Interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) is pleased to announce the Company has earned 51% project interest on the BM Joint Venture (JV) project, part of its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, after completing more than 8,000m of diamond core drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and gold up arrows.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Creek Soars 85 Percent on Acquisition News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 22.75 points this week to close at 545.22. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down 564.75 points to finish at 22,781.43.

Statistics Canada's August labor force survey, released on Friday (September 6), shows the unemployment rate ticked up by 0.2 percent from July to hit 6.6 percent. The rate is the highest it's been since 2017, not including the pandemic.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, stock charts.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Dips Below US$2,500, US$970 Million Silver Deal Turns Heads

The gold price experienced ups and downs this week, sinking to nearly US$2,470 per ounce on Wednesday (September 4) before rebounding back above US$2,500 the next day.

The precious metal closed below the US$2,500 level on Friday (September 6) following August employment data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report shows nonfarm payroll employment rose by 142,000 last month, with the unemployment rate staying steady at 4.2 percent. The healthcare and construction sectors led job gains.

August's 142,000 number for jobs missed analysts' expectations of 160,000, solidifying thoughts that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting, scheduled to run from September 17 to 18.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Tempest Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tempest Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Multiple High-Grade Copper Results and Antimony at Fiery Creek Project

Up to ~A$25 Million Capital Raise to Support Full Funding of HMW Phase 1

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Linius Funded with up to $3 Million Capital Raising

Related News

copper investing

Multiple High-Grade Copper Results and Antimony at Fiery Creek Project

Lithium Investing

Up to ~A$25 Million Capital Raise to Support Full Funding of HMW Phase 1

Copper Investing

Substantial Step to Pilbara Processing Hub

lithium investing

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

Scandium Investing

Rimfire Pacific Releases Maiden Scandium Resource Estimates for Melrose and Murga North

×