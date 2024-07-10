Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies' Lady Shenton System

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Tempest Minerals

Rights Issue Offer Results

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share (“New Shares”) in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.

The Company advises that it received applications for a total of 24,251,886 shares, amounting to $194,015. This comprised applications for:

  • 17,662,016 Entitlement shares; and
  • 6,589,870 Additional Shares (oversubscriptions).

The New Shares are expected to be issued on Friday 12 July 2024, in accordance with the timetable outlined in the ASX announcement dated 17 June 2024.

The resulting shortfall from the Offer is 79,573,471 shares, which represents a take-up from eligible shareholders of approximately 23.36%.

Tempest would like to thank all shareholders for their support and are excited to further progress our exploration at our Western Australian projects including our upcoming drilling at the Remorse Target.

Under the terms of the Offer Issue as outlined in section 1.11 of the Rights Issue Offer Document, the Directors may allocate the shortfall at their discretion within 3 months of the closing date of the Offer. Following this notification, various parties who have previously expressed potential interest in taking up the shortfall will be approached.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Hills of Stikine River Provincial Park.

The Golden Triangle’s Growing Mining Potential

British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle might be even bigger than assumed.

Gold, silver and copper abound in the Golden Triangle, a region in Northwestern British Columbia housing the mineral-rich Stikine Terrace. Since the end of the 19th century, more than 150 mines have operated in the region. A resurgence in the area is revealing opportunities both within its traditional boundaries and beyond.

Prospecting in Northwestern BC has been increasing in recent years, and new technologies are revealing more deposits of gold, silver and other valuable materials both within the Golden Triangle and beyond. Improved infrastructure, a stable geopolitical situation and strong local support is making this one of the hottest mining regions in the world.

Keep reading...Show less
Five stacks of gold bars ascending in height.

China's Central Bank Suspends Gold Buying for Second Month

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) revealed on Sunday that it did not purchase gold in June after doing the same in May.

Since setting a record high of US$2,450 per ounce in May, gold prices have been volatile. Gold started July at about US$2,330 before rallying 3 percent last week to US$2,390, marking the most significant weekly gain in three months.

However, it fell back down following the news of the PBOC's decision to hold off on bullion purchases.

Prior to its lack of purchases in May, the PBOC had purchased gold each month since January 2023. As of June, the PBOC's gold holdings total 72.8 million troy ounces, or 2,063 metric tons (MT).

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Continues to Invest in Mali

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today the need to guarantee the long-term viability of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex was of the utmost importance to ensure the Malian mining industry's sustainability and maintain its substantial contribution to the country's economy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2024 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2024 results on Monday, August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2024 on July 16, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×