Telo Genomics Expands Operations with Relocation of Clinical Laboratories to New, Larger Toronto Facility and Provides Board Update

Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announces the relocation and expansion of its clinical laboratories and offices from the MaRS startup incubation hub into a new, state-of-the-art clinical laboratory space in the Greater Toronto Area.

The relocation reflects the Company's continued progress leading to an expanding volume of clinical and research samples, as well as a commitment to thoughtful governance and positioning the company for long-term success. The Company started operating at the newly renovated office and laboratory space at 555 Richmond Street West, Toronto, M5V 3B1, effective September 29th.

"This move marks a significant milestone for Telo Genomics, driven by the growing demand for our advanced diagnostic tests," said Guido Baechler, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Our new, larger laboratory empowers us to scale our operations, accelerate our research programs, and ultimately, better serve our clinical partners. This facility is more than a new address; it's a launchpad for the next phase of our company's growth and innovation."

In a separate corporate update, the Company also announced the resignation of Hugh Rogers as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Rogers for his valuable contributions and guidance during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Telo Genomics
Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:
Brett Maas
Managing Partner
(646) 536-7331
Brett@HaydenIR.com
7320 E. Butherus Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
haydenir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's receipt of TSXV acceptance of the stock option grant are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

