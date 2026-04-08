Telix Strengthens Board with Additional Director Appointments

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces two additional Non-Executive Director (NED) appointments, effective May 11, 20261, as part of Board expansion and succession planning:

  • Maria Rivas, MD is an experienced public company board director and S&P 100 senior pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years' experience in late-stage clinical development, commercialization and governance leadership. Dr. Rivas currently serves on the board of directors of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO), a medical technology company, and also served as an independent director for Medidata from 2018-2019 until its successful merger with Dassault Systèmes.

    Dr. Rivas spent over 25 years in healthcare developing and commercializing medical devices and pharmaceutical products across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, rare diseases and neurosciences, most recently as Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE). She has managed global operations of several thousand data scientists, healthcare experts and field staff, and overseen the launch of multiple blockbuster medical products. Dr. Rivas holds a B.A. in Biochemistry from Brandeis University and an MD from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She completed residency training in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Endocrinology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
  • William (Bill) Jellison is a public company director and corporate finance leader with over 30 years' experience, including audit committee leadership in large, regulated operating environments. He currently serves on the board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), Solenis LLC, and Young Innovations, Inc., and until recently served as a director of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI).

    During his executive career, Mr. Jellison most recently served as Vice President and CFO of Stryker Corporation, overseeing international finance, SEC reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Hope College.

Telix Interim Chair, Dr. Mark Nelson, commented on the appointments, "We are delighted to welcome Maria and Bill, highly accomplished Non-Executive Directors whose collective experience in U.S. public company governance, financial oversight and clinical leadership will significantly enhance the Board's capability. Along with the recent addition of David Gill, these appointments are well aligned with Telix's evolution as a dual-listed, global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company."

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland) and Japan. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations (Global)

Ms. Kyahn Williamson
SVP Investor Relations and Corporate
Communications
kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com 		Telix Investor Relations (Australia)

Ms. Charlene Jaw
Associate Director Investor
Relations
charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com 		Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)  

Ms. Annie Kasparian  
Director Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications  
annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com 

Media Contact

Eliza Schleifstein
917.763.8106 (Mobile)
Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Board of Directors.

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. 

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification.  To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress, completion and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix's product candidates, including TLX101-Px and TLX250-Px, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix's sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix's ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix's business, including as a result of war or other geopolitical conflicts; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

1 Subject to grant of Australian Director Identification numbers.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

pfizerpfenyse:pfepharmaceutical investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor... Keep Reading...
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew... Keep Reading...
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki... Keep Reading...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance,... Keep Reading...
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of... Keep Reading...
Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. Establishes Strategic Commercialization Team and Appoints Arx as Investor Relations Advisor

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Commercialization Team led by its Chief Executive Officer, and the... Keep Reading...
Dollar bills, pink and white pills in blister packs, and a nasal spray on a blue background.

Blackstone Raises Record US$6.3 Billion for Largest Life Sciences Fund

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has raised US$6.3 billion for its latest life sciences fund, the largest private vehicle dedicated to the sector.The fund, Blackstone Life Sciences VI (BXLS VI), was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, about 40 percent larger than its predecessor, which raised US$4.6... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates targeting CB1 and CB2 receptors, today announced the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Human Organoid Data Supports the Therapeutic Rationale for INM-901 Program Ahead of Human Clinical TrialsConsistent Anti-Inflammatory Effects Demonstrate Translation from Animal Models to Three-Dimensional Human Brain Tissue SystemsInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the... Keep Reading...
SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

U92 Energy: Advanced Uranium Exploration in Guyana

Acquisition of Highly Prospective Historical Asset-North NSW

ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Related News

uranium investing

U92 Energy: Advanced Uranium Exploration in Guyana

battery metals investing

Acquisition of Highly Prospective Historical Asset-North NSW

critical metals investing

ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

energy investing

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

precious metals investing

Massan continues to deliver broad significant intercepts

precious metals investing

Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project

base metals investing

Drilling Complete, Assays Fast Tracked at Two Pools