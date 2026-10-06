Teledyne FLIR OEM Launches Prism A-ISR: AI-Enabled Air-to-Ground Detection and Tracking Software

Real-time multi-target tracking, AI perception, and multispectral image processing for airborne ISR platforms
Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today launched Prism™ A-ISR, the latest embedded software module in its Prism software portfolio. Prism A-ISR delivers AI-enabled air-to-ground object detection and tracking for airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems. Designed for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and other aerial ISR platforms, the software detects, classifies, and tracks ground objects in real time using passive midwave infrared (MWIR), longwave infrared (LWIR), and visible electro-optical (EO) sensor data.
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Prism A-ISR automatically detects, classifies, and tracks multiple ground objects in real time, combining thermal and visible sensor data with AI-enabled perception to deliver actionable intelligence for airborne ISR missions.
"By combining our patented image processing, AI perception models, and edge-processing expertise, Prism A-ISR improves long-range situational awareness in cluttered and degraded visual environments while reducing false alarms and integration risk," said Jared Faraudo, Vice President of Product Management, Teledyne FLIR OEM. "The software supports multi-target detection and tracking for mission applications requiring persistent surveillance, force protection, defense autonomy, and actionable mission intelligence."
Patented denoise and super-resolution processing features improve signal-to-noise performance while reducing bit rate and bandwidth requirements. This enables systems to react faster. Electronic stabilization and dehaze algorithms further enhance image quality and detection range.
To support evolving operational requirements and custom target classes, updated mission models can be generated in days, not weeks, using Teledyne FLIR's AIMMGen™ synthetic model-training service. This allows developers to adapt airborne ISR systems for specific mission profiles in record time.
Prism A-ISR is optimized for NVIDIA ® and Qualcomm ® embedded AI platforms that are widely used in defense applications and supports rapid OEM integration and scalable deployment. The software is compatible with a broad range of Teledyne FLIR camera modules, including the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant Boson ® + and Neutrino ® thermal camera families, as well as select third-party infrared and EO cameras.
The Prism portfolio provides a perception software backbone for defense integrators developing uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), ground ISR systems, and automatic target recognition (ATR) applications. Prism A-ISR joins Prism C-UAS, Prism Ground ISR, and Prism SKR, expanding the portfolio with air-to-ground tracking and multispectral capabilities for airborne ISR systems. The software lowers integration risk and accelerates development with production-ready perception models, developer resources, and integration support across embedded hardware platforms, helping integrators focus on mission requirements and bring modern ISR capabilities to the field faster.
To see Prism A-ISR in action, visit Teledyne FLIR at booth #6013 during AUSA in Washington, D.C., Oct. 12–14, 2026. To learn more about Teledyne FLIR OEM, visit oem.flir.com .
About Teledyne FLIR OEM
Teledyne FLIR OEM is the world's leading volume manufacturer of ITAR-free and NDAA-compliant infrared (IR) sensor and camera modules. As a vertically integrated supplier, Teledyne FLIR OEM delivers thousands of thermal imaging modules and related software tools daily for defense, automotive, uncrewed, professional, and artificial intelligence applications designed to improve decision support and situational awareness. Teledyne FLIR OEM enables life-changing thermal sensing so the world can do and see more. For more information, please visit oem.flir.com or follow @flir .
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at teledyne.com .
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Media Contact
Keith Metz-Porozni
KGMP Strategies for Teledyne FLIR OEM
keith@kgmp-strategies.com