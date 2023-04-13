FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Teck Updates Separation Transaction Terms in Response to Shareholder Feedback

Reduction in royalty minimum term allows for earlier full separation
EVR capital expenditure cap enhances alignment between EVR and Teck Metals

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced changes to allow for an earlier full separation of Teck Metals Corp. ("Teck Metals") and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR") and to maximize free cash flow available to be returned to shareholders, following approval of the separation by shareholders on April 26, 2023.

As described in Teck's recent management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, the separation provides Teck Metals with continued access to steelmaking coal cash flows for a transition period, through ownership of preferred shares in the capital of EVR and a royalty.

Following extensive consultation with shareholders, Teck is making changes to the separation proposal, including reducing the minimum term of the royalty paid by EVR to Teck Metals from approximately 5.5 years to 3 years, providing a potentially shorter path to full separation of Teck Metals and EVR, and putting in place measures to cap annual capital spending by EVR at $1.3 billion, with exceptions for social and regulatory requirements. This strengthens the alignment between EVR and Teck Metals.

"Teck management and the Board have had extensive shareholder engagement and based on this feedback, we have decided to make these changes to allow for an earlier full separation and enhance alignment between EVR and Teck Metals," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "We believe these amendments will enhance certainty and further protect the interests of Teck Metals shareholders."

For further information regarding the separation, Teck shareholders should refer to the Notice of Meeting and Management Proxy Circular in respect of our 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders, which is available under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on Teck's website ( www.teck.com/reports ).

Advisors
Barclays Capital Canada Inc. and Ardea Partners LP are serving as financial advisors to Teck. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are acting as legal advisors.

BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Origin Merchant Partners are serving as financial advisors to the Special Committee and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Special Committee.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain information which constitutes ‘forward-looking statements' and ‘forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: statements regarding Teck's planned separation transaction, including the timing thereof, and Teck's expectations regarding the impacts of any such transaction; and statements regarding updates to the terms of the royalty, including with respect to anticipated effects thereof. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on assumptions regarding our business and general economic conditions, among other matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Information Form dated February 21, 2023 under "Risk Factors" and our management information circular in respect of our annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2023, each filed under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on Teck's website ( www.teck.com ). Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Teck Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore

Glencore's revised proposal is materially unchanged and still not in best interest of Teck
Board recommends shareholders vote FOR separation and dual class amendment

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that its Board of Directors has reviewed and unanimously rejected a revised unsolicited acquisition proposal from Glencore plc, received on April 11, 2023, which would see that company acquire Teck.

Hudbay and Copper Mountain Combine to Create a Premier Americas-Focused Copper Producer

  • Creates 150,000-tonnes-per-year copper producer with long-life mines and a world-class pipeline of organic copper growth projects

  • Combined company creates the 3rd largest copper producer in Canada

  • All-share combination based on strong industrial logic and compelling value for shareholders

  • Complementary assets with opportunity to unlock US$30 million i per year in operating efficiencies and corporate synergies

  • Repositions the combined company for a valuation re-rate as a larger, more diversified copper producer with enhanced liquidity

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) and Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ("Copper Mountain") (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Hudbay will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper Mountain, pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)

The Transaction will create a premier Americas-focused copper mining company that is well-positioned to deliver sustainable cash flows from an operating portfolio of three long-life mines, as well as compelling organic growth from a world-class pipeline of copper expansion and development projects. All assets in the combined portfolio are located in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada , Peru and the United States . The combined company represents the third largest copper producer in Canada based on 2023 estimated copper production ii .

Peter Kukielski , Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This transaction represents a unique opportunity to combine complementary assets and leverage our technical expertise to create value for the shareholders of both Hudbay and Copper Mountain. We estimate that this combination could unlock US$30 million per year in operating efficiencies and corporate synergies, and it is accretive to Hudbay's key per share metrics. With an expanded copper production profile, a low-cost position on the copper curve and an enviable copper growth pipeline, the combined company is expected to generate robust cash flows through the cycle and achieve attractive returns by efficiently allocating capital to the highest risk-adjusted return opportunities in the combined project portfolio. Most importantly, the combined company will be underpinned by our shared commitment to the highest safety and ESG standards."

Edward Dowling , Copper Mountain's Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "The strategic rationale of the transaction is compelling on many levels, and the combined company is well-positioned to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. This transaction provides Copper Mountain shareholders with an attractive premium and the opportunity to participate in a more diversified portfolio of three operating assets and a leading organic copper growth pipeline."

Gil Clausen , Copper Mountain's President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are very pleased to be entering into this combination with Hudbay. The Copper Mountain team has done a tremendous job as seen through the positive momentum at the mine, and I am extremely proud of the team's efforts. The mine is now at a point where it will benefit from the additional support available from Hudbay's strong in-house technical services team. There also remains significant potential to unlock further value by leveraging the best practices of both companies."

Strategic Rationale of the Transaction

The combination of Hudbay and Copper Mountain is on-strategy with strong industrial logic that will offer both sets of shareholders compelling benefits, as highlighted below:

  • Scale – a larger-scale platform with three long-life operating mines with exploration and expansion upside, three large-scale development projects and one of the largest mineral resource bases among intermediate copper producers;

  • Diversification – a geographically balanced portfolio in tier-one mining jurisdictions with approximately 55% of net asset value iii ("NAV") estimated to be from North American assets and 45% of NAV estimated to be from South American assets;

  • Copper-Focused a copper-focused portfolio with expected 2023 copper production of more than 150,000 tonnes in the second quartile position on the copper cost curve iv , complemented by meaningful gold production;

  • Efficiencies an estimated US$30 million i per year of operating efficiencies and corporate synergies, including approximately US$20 million per year from operating cost reductions through the application of Hudbay's operating efficiency practices to the Copper Mountain mine;

  • Deleveraging well-positioned for accelerated deleveraging in the near-term from increased diversification of cash flows and enhanced exposure to rising copper prices;

  • Capital Allocation an ability to maximize value from a larger organic growth pipeline by more efficiently allocating capital to projects that yield the highest risk-adjusted returns; the combined company's greater cash flow generation and strong balance sheet will enhance the ability to advance brownfield expansion opportunities and prudently develop Hudbay's Copper World project in Arizona , which will deliver meaningful growth to the combined company; and

  • Valuation Re-rating Potential the strategic and financial benefits from the Transaction ultimately position the combined company for a valuation re-rating.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each Copper Mountain shareholder will receive 0.381 of a Hudbay common share for each Copper Mountain common share held.

The Transaction consideration represents approximately C$2.67 per Copper Mountain common share and a US$439 million equity value based on Hudbay's closing share price on April 12, 2023 . The Transaction consideration represents a 23% premium to Copper Mountain shareholders based Hudbay's and Copper Mountain's 10-day volume-weighted-average share prices on April 12, 2023 .

Copper Mountain's and Hudbay's respective officers and directors have entered into voting support agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares in favor of the Transaction.

Following the closing of the Transaction, the Board of Directors of Hudbay will include two directors from the Board of Directors of Copper Mountain, and the management team of Hudbay will include select members from the management team of Copper Mountain. In addition, existing Hudbay and Copper Mountain shareholders will own approximately 76% and 24% of Hudbay, respectively.

In light of the Transaction, Gil Clausen has postponed his retirement and will remain as President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper Mountain until closing.

Transaction Conditions and Timing

The Transaction will be implemented by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ). The arrangement will require the approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Copper Mountain at a special meeting of Copper Mountain shareholders held to consider the Transaction. The issuance of shares by Hudbay under the Transaction is subject to the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by Hudbay shareholders at a special meeting of Hudbay shareholders.

In addition to shareholder approvals, the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including clearance under the Competition Act ( Canada ), B.C. court approval and applicable stock exchange approvals.

The Arrangement Agreement contains customary reciprocal deal-protection provisions including non-solicitation covenants and a right to match any Superior Proposal (as defined in the Arrangement Agreement). Under certain circumstances, Hudbay and Copper Mountain would be entitled to a termination fee equal to a percentage of respective equity values.

The Transaction is expected to be completed late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2023. Following completion of the Transaction, the shares of Copper Mountain will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange.

Board of Directors' Recommendations

After consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Board of Directors of Hudbay unanimously approved the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement. The Board of Directors of Hudbay recommends that Hudbay shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.

TD Securities Inc. has provided a fairness opinion to the Hudbay Board of Directors, stating to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be paid by Hudbay in the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Hudbay.

Copper Mountain appointed a special committee of independent directors (the "Copper Mountain Special Committee") to consider and make a recommendation with respect to the Transaction. Based on the unanimous recommendation of the Copper Mountain Special Committee, and after consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Board of Directors of Copper Mountain has unanimously approved the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement. The Board of Directors of Copper Mountain recommends that Copper Mountain shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.

CIBC World Markets Inc. and Origin Merchant Partners have each provided a fairness opinion to the Copper Mountain Board of Directors and the Copper Mountain Special Committee, to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Copper Mountain shareholders is fair, from a financial point of view, to such shareholders.

Advisors and Counsel

Citi is acting as financial advisor to Hudbay and Goodmans LLP and Baker McKenzie LLP are acting as legal counsel to Hudbay.

CIBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Copper Mountain and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal counsel to Copper Mountain and the Special Committee.

Analyst and Investor Webcast and Conference Call

Hudbay and Copper Mountain will host a joint conference call on Thursday, April 13, 2023 , at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Transaction. A copy of the presentation and webcast audio will be available on Hudbay's website following the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:


Date:

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast:

www.hudbay.com

Dial in:

1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

About Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America . The company's Constancia operations in Cusco ( Peru ) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada ) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada ( United States ), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain owns 75% of the Copper Mountain Mine, which is located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton . The Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C". Additional information is available on the company's web page at www.CuMtn.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as "defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Hudbay's and Copper Mountain's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the consummation and timing of the Transaction; approval by Copper Mountain's and Hudbay's shareholders; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Transaction; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; growth potential and expectations regarding the timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals; the impact of the Transaction on shareholders of Hudbay and Copper Mountain and other stakeholders and other anticipated benefits of the Transaction. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to failure to receive approval by Copper Mountain shareholders, the required court, regulatory and other consents and approvals to effect the Transaction, the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Transaction, the possibility that the Arrangement Agreement could be terminated under certain circumstances.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of copper or certain other commodities; change in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Hudbay and Copper Mountain undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on the information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

________________________
i Pre-tax annual synergies achieved over the course of 3 years.
ii Sourced from company filings and Wood Mackenzie research.
iii NAV is based on analyst consensus estimates.
iv Based on Wood Mackenzie's 2023 by-product C1 copper cost curve (Q4 2022 dataset).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudbay-and-copper-mountain-combine-to-create-a-premier-americas-focused-copper-producer-301796686.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c3025.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

copper-colored map of the world

Top 10 Copper Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Robust copper prices in 2023 show the metal is rebounding from the dive it took in the second half of 2022 on the back of weakened demand from China.

Time will tell when the price of copper will once again reach the record level it hit in the first half of 2022, but analysts are forecasting a return to strong copper demand in 2023. “We would anticipate higher demand from China in 2023 in particular as the negative impact of strict zero-COVID policies starts to ease off,” Karen Norton of Refinitiv told the Investing News Network at the end of last year.

For investors interested in the red metal, it’s worth looking at copper production by country. According to the latest US Geological Survey data, global copper production reached 22 million metric tons (MT) in 2022.

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Appoints of Mr John Featherby as Director

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) advises the following changes to its Board:

Appointment of Mr John Featherby as Non-Executive Director

Cyprium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Featherby as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr Featherby has extensive experience in the stockbroking and wealth management industry.

Mr Featherby joined Hartley Poynton (now Euroz Hartleys) in 1987 from State Treasury, was appointed a Director in 2003 continuing through to 2018 serving as Chairman for seven years in that period. His skills in securing finance, corporate relations and business development will be integral to the Company's strategic review on all assets in the company.

In his role as Non-Executive Director, Mr Featherby will receive a salary of $60,000 per annum.

Resignation of Mr Nicholas Rowley as a Non-Executive Director

Mr Nicholas Rowley has resigned as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

The Company thanks Mr Rowley for his service and wishes him the best in his international relocation and future business endeavours.

Cyprium's Managing Director, Barry Cahill said:

"We thank Nick for his efforts and contribution to the growth of CYM since 2019, at inception, to its current three projects with over 1.6 million tonnes of copper in resources. We wish him well with his future endeavours.

It is with pleasure that we announce the appointment of John, who's experience and knowledge will be of great benefit to Cyprium as we move to the next stage of the company strategy."



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2023 results.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Confirms Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Glencore

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Glencore plc, which would see that company acquire Teck.

Glencore's revised proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity. The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

