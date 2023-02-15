Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BMO 32nd Annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern11:00 a.m. Pacific. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://app.webinar.net/QwPOzO4lLa8 .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com .

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


×