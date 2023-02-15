Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Teck Becomes First Sponsor of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a $1.5-million contribution to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Teck is the first major commercial sponsor for these Games which will be the first ever to incorporate winter adaptive sports.

"As our first major commercial sponsor, Teck's contribution will help ensure these Games will be the most innovative and accessible Games to date," said Peter Lawless, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "We are incredibly grateful to Teck for this significant investment in supporting the recovery journey of so many in the global military community."

"Teck's support of the Invictus Games legacy program will ensure that long after the Games are finished, the impacts will continue to support Veterans in British Columbia, Canada and internationally," said Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love Foundation. "This investment will be used to fund programs that bring adaptive sports opportunities to communities across the country and that connect Canadians to the impact our military has on their lives."

"Invictus Games 2025 provides an opportunity for competitors to showcase their strength and resilience, and demonstrates the power of sport to aid in recovery," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "We are proud to support these Games, which foster inclusivity, contribute to reconciliation, and build community. It's about making sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

Invictus Games 2025 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, in addition to the core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball.

Teck's contribution will be used to support both the operating budget for the Games and the development of legacy programs.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the x ʷ məθ kʷə y əm (Musqueam), S ḵwxw ú7mesh (Squamish), S ə l ílw ətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, and Líl̓wat Nation (Lil'wat). The organizing committee is working closely to ensure they respond to Canada's Truth & Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and ensure Indigenous protocols are respected in all aspects of the Games.

Media Downloads: Image and Video

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

ABOUT INVICTUS GAMES VANCOUVER WHISTLER 2025
Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation is a Canadian not-for-profit organization established for the purpose of hosting the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemembers and Veterans.  The Games uses the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country. It is planned to be the first hybrid games to feature both summer and winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are founding partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. More information can be found at https://invictusgames2025.ca/

ABOUT TRUE PATRIOT LOVE FOUNDATION
True Patriot Love is Canada's Foundation for the military community, working to support military members, Veterans, and their families at every stage of their journey. By working as a trusted partner with local charities, social enterprises, the Canadian Armed Forces and the federal and provincial governments, True Patriot Love advocates for the needs of military members and Veterans and ensures resources are directed where they are needed most. True Patriot Love has granted over $37 million for Veterans and their families, reaching nearly 40,000 beneficiaries and supported nearly 1,000 community-based programs across the country.

From global initiatives like the Invictus Games – of which True Patriot Love is the main funder of Team Canada - to local wellness centres and mental health programs, True Patriot Love has a research-backed approach that provides ongoing funding, partnerships and knowledge sharing to Canada's most vital military and Veteran support programs.

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Betsy Cooper
The Neighbourhood Agency
cooper@neighbourhoodagency.com
416-602-6654


Teck Resources
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 27, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BMO 32nd Annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern11:00 a.m. Pacific. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://app.webinar.net/QwPOzO4lLa8 .

Teck Announces Completion of NewRange Copper Nickel Joint Venture Agreement with PolyMet

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that the 50:50 joint venture agreement with PolyMet Mining Corp. ("PolyMet") to advance the NorthMet Project ("NorthMet") and Teck's Mesaba mineral deposit ("Mesaba") has closed. The NewRange Copper Nickel LLC ("NewRange Copper Nickel") joint venture, with a new leadership and management team in place, is focused on advancing permitting and development of NorthMet to deliver critical minerals in support of the global low-carbon energy transition.

The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture brings together two large, well defined mineral resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota.

Pan Global Resources President, CEO and Director Tim Moody

Pan Global Resources Director Anticipates Game-changing Discovery at Escacena Project

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ) is optimistic about the possibility of another discovery at its Escacena project in Andalucia on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, according to company director Tim Moody.

Romana Deep is a compelling volcanogenic massive sulfide target featuring a large HEM anomaly extending down-dip from Pan Global's La Romana copper discovery. Moody is positive about another discovery as the company pushes the project forward to a fully funded 20,000 meter drill program.

“We've got a resource, then we can think about moving that through to permitting and perhaps mining … We're going to continue our somewhat systematic, methodical exploration in the rest of the area, and we think we can,” Moody said. "This is not the only discovery we're going to make. What we're now looking for is the possibility of another discovery, and that would be a game changer for us."

First Quantum Minerals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $117 million ($0.17 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $151 million ($0.22 adjusted earnings per share 2 ). For the year-ended 2022, the Company reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $1,034 million ($1.50 per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $1,064 million ($1.54 per share 1 ).

First Quantum Announces $450 Million Partial Redemption of 2024 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that it intends to issue a notice of partial redemption on February 15, 2023 for $450 million of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due March 2024 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AP02; CUSIP 335934AP0; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAH19; CUSIP C3535CAH1) (the "2024 Notes") to be redeemed on February 25, 2023.

First Quantum Declares a Final Dividend of CDN$0.13 per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that its Board of Directors have approved a final dividend of $0.13 Canadian dollar ("CDN") per share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2022. This, together with the interim dividend of CDN$0.16, makes a total of CDN$0.29 for the 2022 financial year. The dividend will be paid on May 8, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 17, 2023.

The Company has established a Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") for its Canadian resident shareholders ("Eligible Shareholders").

×