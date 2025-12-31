Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Financing at $0.24 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Financing at $0.24 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $999,984 through the issuance of 4,166,600 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share. No commission was paid in conjunction with this transaction. Statutory hold periods of four months and one day are inclusive and subject to regulatory review and acceptance.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE), as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to subscribers, and will be directed toward continued exploration and development activities at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Northwestern Ontario.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO states, "We are pleased to have successfully closed this financing and advancing drilling at Kenbridge" Further Appleby states "With drilling underway and assays pending from our first completed drill hole, we continue to believe this program has the potential to meaningfully expand the known resource." "We will be providing updates as available."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares outstanding (156,314,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279278

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.

