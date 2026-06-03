TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT RESPECTING AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Tang Capital Management, LLC announces that on June 2, 2026, it acquired 206,005 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Issuer") at a price of US $15.28 per share (approximately CAD $21.13 per share) for an aggregate purchase price of US $3.1 million (approximately CAD $4.35 million) by way of the public market.

Immediately prior to the transaction, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 12,838,101 Common Shares of the Issuer. As a result of the purchase, Tang Capital Management, LLC beneficially owns 13,044,106 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer immediately following June 2, 2026.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report filed by Tang Capital Management, LLC will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting Michael Hearne, Chief Financial Officer at (858) 200-3830. The Tang Capital Management, LLC head office is located at 4747 Executive Drive, Suite 210, San Diego, CA 92121.

SOURCE Tang Capital Management, LLC

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/03/c8929.html

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