Talon Metals CEO to Address BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Henri van Rooyen, will address the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference next week in Hollywood, Florida. Mr. van Rooyen will be speaking on Tuesday February 28, 2023 to update on recent positive developments regarding Talon's Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota and the Tamarack Nickel Project's role in the United States' EV battery supply chain.

Talon's participation at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference comes following its selection by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million in grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for its battery mineral processing facility in Mercer County, North Dakota in October 2022 (https://talonmetals.com/talon-metals-battery-minerals-processing-facility-selected-by-us-department-of-energy-for-114-million-in-bipartisan-infrastructure-law-funding/). President Biden has made the domestic mining and recycling of critical battery materials a top priority (FACT SHEET: Securing a Made in America Supply Chain for Critical Minerals | The White House) and Talon's funding from the Department of Energy indicates that the Biden Administration views the domestic supply of nickel to be a top priority. President Biden has made clear that his "Buy American" preferences extend to the battery mineral supply chain and that he is aligned with bipartisan Members of Congress who want to ensure that the new battery manufacturing capability in the United States does not rely on supplies of nickel from countries like China, Russia and Indonesia.

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. More information on the conference can be found at the following URL link: https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/news-insights/news-releases/conferences/bmo-to-host-32nd-global-metals-mining-critical-minerals-conference/

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com/.

