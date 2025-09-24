T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

Shanghai sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield (Figure 1). Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp (RC Gold project), Banyan Gold Corp (AurMac project) and Sanatana Resources Inc have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.

Highlights:

  • Proximity of Shanghai to infrastructure and competitor gold/silver projects has enabled a rapid start to field work;
  • High grade gold and silver values (1.1 oz/tonne Au, 790.5 oz/tonne Ag) reported from historical trenches to be followed up immediately. Location of these trenches can now accurately be determined with modern LiDAR data;
  • Project is undrilled despite sitting within multiple sites of exploration, resource estimation and mining by peer companies;
  • Class 3 permit in place that enables immediate drilling, access construction and camp establishment;
  • Project held by T2 Metals under option with highly regarded explorer Shawn Ryan;

This first field program by T2 Metals will comprise a helicopter-supported team to collect rock chip and soil samples in the vicinity of geochemical anomalies discovered by previous soil and rock sampling campaigns. Furthermore, the team will field check and sample historical workings which targeted high-grade silver-base metal veins of Keno Hill style (see T2 Metals' press release dated September 10, 2025). Shanghai lies only 6 km from Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac camp and 35 km from the Mayo airfield, making helicopter support from either location very efficient.

Fieldwork will focus on two distinct areas and target styles:

  • Zone 1: the area covering and surrounding the historical Shanghai Silver Mine where Keno Hill - style silver ("Ag") - zinc ("Zn") - lead ("Pb") - gold ("Au") mineralization was developed underground in the 1960s by Silver Titan Mines; and
  • Zone 2: areas with multi-element and gold soil anomalism that suggest the presence of intrusion related Au mineralization.

The Zone 1 target covers the Keno Hill Quartzite that lies immediately beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault, in a geological setting that matches that of the nearby Keno Hill mines. Exploration by Silver Titan Mines Ltd at the Shanghai Silver Mine reported high silver grades from underground workings that followed veins including 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).

Trenches dug between 1960 and 1966 by Silver Titan Mines Ltd along strike from the Shanghai Silver Mine have been located utilizing an airborne LiDAR survey carried out by project partner Shawn Ryan (Figure 3). Sampling reports from these trenches (see Yukon Minfile #105M027 and Minfile #105M028) describe highly fractured quartz veins and reported grab samples which contained 1.1 oz/t Au, 790.5 oz/t Ag, 0.4% Pb, and 10.4% Cu associated with a halo of chlorite alteration (see Yukon Minfile #ARMC005629 and Doherty, R. A. 2022)*1.

Additional historical trenching has been identified using LiDAR at the Titan prospect, which lies 5.5km from the Shanghai Silver Mine in a similar setting associated with northeast trending faults beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault (see Figure 3).

These reported samples and observations, in combination with high values of Ag, Au, Zn, and Pb in more regional soil samples, suggests potential for Keno Hill - style polymetallic mineralization (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_002.jpg

Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_002full.jpg

The Zone 2 target is located within the Upper Proterozoic Hyland Group Yusezyu Formation comprised of phyllite and rare calc silicate rocks that sits above the Roberts Service Thrust Fault in a setting analogous to Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac deposit. Exploration in this area will focus on broad areas where prior soil samples by partner Shawn Ryan discovered anomalous gold, antimony ("Sb"), and arsenic ("As") that are coincident with Late Cretaceous age quartz monzonite / granodiorite intrusions, referred to as "Tombstone Intrusions" (Figure 4). This association of Au-Sb-As and the presence of Tombstone Intrusions is commonly observed at other intrusion-related gold deposits including those also being explored by Sitka Gold Corp and Snowline Gold Corp.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_003.jpg

Figure 2: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-Ag-Zn association highlights "Keno Hill" style sliver mineralization below thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_004.jpg\

Figure 3: Image of LiDAR data collected by Shawn Ryan that highlights historical (1960s) mechanical trenching
and access development at the Shanghai Silver Mine and Titan Prospect. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_004full.jpg

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said "Shanghai is close to major gold projects which delivers both high prospectivity and simplified logistics. We have managed to hit the ground running utilizing local helicopter and camp facilities to follow up existing targets. The work history on the Shanghai project is limited considering its geological potential, due to private ownership by Shawn Ryan for more than 20 years. It is exciting to have the opportunity to draw together historic trench sampling that discovered high grade gold and silver, with modern LiDAR, to identify new undrilled targets."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_005.jpg

Figure 4: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-As-Sb association highlights "Tombstone Intrusion" style gold mineralization above thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_005full.jpg

About the Historical Shanghai Silver Mine

The Shanghai Silver Mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.

During the 1960's the Shanghai Silver Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).

About the Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.

Project EFFECTIVE DATE Author Report For Tonnes (M) Au (g/t) Contained Gold Status
Brewery Creek 18/01/2022 Cook. C. et al., 2022. Sabre Gold Mines Corp 34.5 1.03 1.142 M oz Measured & Indicated




36.0 0.88 1.018 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada
Eagle (Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N., 2022 Victoria Gold Corp 233.2 0.57 4.303 M oz Measured & Indicated




36.2 0.62 0.724 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
Olive (Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N., 2022 Victoria Gold Corp 11.6 0.97 0.361 M oz Measured & Indicated




5.5 1.17 206,479 Inferred
Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
Raven (Dublin Gulch) 15/09/2022 Jutras, M., 2022. Victoria Gold Corp 19.9 1.67 1.071 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada
Blackjack (RC Gold) 21/01/2025 Simpson. R., 2025 Sitka Gold Corp 39.9 1.01 1.298 M oz Indicated




34.6 0.94 1.045 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
Eiger (RC Gold) 19/01/2023 Simpson. R., 2025 Sitka Gold Corp 27.4 0.5 0.440 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
Airstrip (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M., 2025 Banyan Gold Corp 27.7 0.69 0.614 M oz Indicated




10.1 0.75 0.244 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
Powerline (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M., 2025 Banyan Gold Corp 84.8 0.61 1.663 M oz Indicated




270.4 0.60 5.216 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
Florin 6/04/2025 Simpson. R., 2021 St. James Gold Corp. 170.9 0.45 2.474 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory
Valley (Rouge) 15/05/2025 Burrell. H. et al., 2024 Snowline Gold Corp 75.8 1.66 4,047 M oz Indicated




81.0 1.25 3.256 M oz Inferred
Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada

 

Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References

Disclaimers

The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

*1 The reader is cautioned that the historical sampling results, while sourced from independent reports accessed from the Government of Yukon website should not relied upon and are included for context. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical results.

Reference

Doherty, R. A., 2022. NI43-101 Technical Report titled "Shanghai Project Technical Report, Mayo Mining District, Yukon" dated July 15, 2022 on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. on www.sedarplus.ca.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 For further information, please contact:

t2metals.com
1 (604) 685-93161305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the potential exercise of the Option and obtaining regulatory approval for the Option, and future exploration plans for the Company on the Shanghai project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities; risks in obtaining regulatory approval; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market risks. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267731

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

T2 MetalsTWO:CCTSXV:TWOBase Metals Investing
TWO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the establishment of multiple mining fronts in the Reward Underground Mine. The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade. These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

- Stoping of the 1670 airleg stope is well underway with production over the last 5 days of 125 tonnes mined and processed. Today, concentrates from gravity processing are being further concentrated prior to delivery to the gold refinery.

- Commencement of drilling of the 1438 longhole stope commenced on 23 September and the Company expects to be blasting this stope within the next two weeks. Figures 3* and 4* illustrate the stope design targeting production of 660 tonnes at a conservatively estimated grade of 6 g/t Au.

- Preparation for establishment of a cut and fill stope in Decline 3 (1720 Stope) are progressing, with stripping of backs and installation of ground support underway to allow jumbo access for ore production in October.

- The mining team are preparing a development heading on the Amalgamated vein. This is part of the strategy of placing capital access development on veins outside ofthe resource, to quickly advance exploration by mining.

- Electrical power is now distributed to all development and stoping fronts. This has taken longer than planned due to delays in delivery and commissioning of specialised equipment suitable for small development headings.

- Underground radio communication is now installed and operational mine wide. The installation is to best practice reaching all working areas.

- A new Aramine loader was delivered on 23 September 2025 and is now being fitted out for tele-remote operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the gravity only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine. No chemicals are used in ore processing to produce gold.

- The underground mine ore will, over time, provide high grade feed to the gravity plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike to achieve continuous feed to the plant. The production ramp up is continuing

The first of these fronts is the 1670 Shrink Stope (airleg), which is now in production. The focus of this stope is low tonnage but high-grade ore.

The second mining front is the establishment of the 1438 Longhole stope, with drilling commencing on 23 September 2025. Figure 3* illustrates an oblique view of the stope while Figure 4* shows a typical drill plan section with the high-grade Mica 1 and Mica 2 veins within the design.

Longhole stoping is a mechanised and highly productive mining method that minimises development requirements. The 1438 includes two high grade veins within the stope which maximises extraction of the resource. The aim of longhole stoping is to provide base load production for gravity processing.

To support longhole stoping the Company has taken delivery of an Aramine 350D loader which is presently being fitted with RCT's remote controlled system, allowing the loader to be remotely piloted for bogging out longhole stopes.

The third mining front is the 1720 cut and fill stope which will utilise jumbo production to mine highgrade Mica and Mica 2 veins. New ground support is presently being installed, and stoping is expected to commence in October 2025.

The fourth mining front is capital development on the Amalgamated Vein as shown in Figure 9. This drive is designed to duplicate and parallel the existing access drive to the Reward Shaft, which will allow the mining of stopes along the existing access drive. It is important to note that capital development is placed on veins outside of the resource and in areas where there is no drilling. This strategy expedites exploration and new discovery through the geological sampling of the developing face and the Company expects that sections of this development will be economic to process and add to gold production. Additional development headings will commence as mine scheduling allows.

Vertex is in the early stages of the underground mine's development. The production ramp up has been delayed largely due to issues in delivery and commissioning of high voltage electrical equipment, however the decision to install 11,000 Volt power distribution will provide outstanding benefit over the entire mine life. Vertex is now into increasing production from the underground mine and anticipates continuous improvement in gold production over the remainder of the year.

The processing of gold ores without the use of chemicals continues to be optimised, with the focus on improving recovery as we switch from processing surface stockpiles to higher grade underground ore.

The Vertex Mining Team aims to exceed the highest safety and environmental standards as we transition to 100% underground mining.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/728Z10U7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 23, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces shares for debt transactions for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt currently owed by the Company to certain creditors (the " Debt Transactions ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 23, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further to the press release on July 22, 2025 has executed the asset purchase agreement with Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. to acquire a 75% interest in the Melba Mine (a former past producer from early-mid 1900's) formalizing the Company's entrance into the Kirkland Lake Gold District.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

precious metals investing

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Graphite Investing

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls