Syntholene Energy: High-performance, Carbon-negative, Low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel

Syntholene Energy (TSXV:ESAF,FSE:3DD0) is a next-generation clean energy company developing high-performance, carbon-negative synthetic liquid fuels, with aviation as its initial target market. The company is commercializing its proprietary Hybrid Thermal Production System, a breakthrough technology designed to enable low-cost, large-scale production of ultrapure synthetic jet fuel (eSAF).

Syntholene targets production costs up to 70 percent lower than the nearest competing technologies, positioning its fuel to be cost-competitive with — and ultimately cheaper than — conventional fossil fuels. With a mission to deliver the world’s first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral eFuel at industrial scale, Syntholene aims to unlock a new era of affordable, sustainable aviation and clean energy solutions

Futuristic truck with Syntholene Energy fueling an airplane jet engine in a stylized, neon-lit setting.

Syntholene is progressing its Hybrid Thermal Production System from laboratory-scale validation toward a real-world demonstration facility in Iceland, leveraging abundant geothermal resources and long-term expansion potential.

Company Highlights

  • Proprietary Production Technology – Synthetic fuel (eFuel) produced through a fully integrated, proprietary pathway designed for superior performance and materially lower cost than conventional power-to-liquid methods
  • Low-Cost, High-Performance Fuel – Engineered to deliver high energy efficiency while significantly reducing production costs
  • Sustainable Feedstocks – Manufactured using renewable electricity, green hydrogen, and captured carbon
  • Ultra-Low Emissions – Delivers up to 90 percent lower lifecycle emissions compared to conventional jet fuel
  • Drop-In Compatibility – Fully compatible with existing aircraft engines and global fueling infrastructure
  • Scalable Clean Energy Solution – Designed for industrial-scale deployment to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation fuel

This Syntholene Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Interactive Chart
