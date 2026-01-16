Syntholene Energy: High-performance, Carbon-negative, Low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 15, 2026
Syntholene Energy (TSXV:ESAF,FSE:3DD0) is a next-generation clean energy company developing high-performance, carbon-negative synthetic liquid fuels, with aviation as its initial target market. The company is commercializing its proprietary Hybrid Thermal Production System, a breakthrough technology designed to enable low-cost, large-scale production of ultrapure synthetic jet fuel (eSAF).
Syntholene targets production costs up to 70 percent lower than the nearest competing technologies, positioning its fuel to be cost-competitive with — and ultimately cheaper than — conventional fossil fuels. With a mission to deliver the world’s first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral eFuel at industrial scale, Syntholene aims to unlock a new era of affordable, sustainable aviation and clean energy solutions
Syntholene is progressing its Hybrid Thermal Production System from laboratory-scale validation toward a real-world demonstration facility in Iceland, leveraging abundant geothermal resources and long-term expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary Production Technology – Synthetic fuel (eFuel) produced through a fully integrated, proprietary pathway designed for superior performance and materially lower cost than conventional power-to-liquid methods
- Low-Cost, High-Performance Fuel – Engineered to deliver high energy efficiency while significantly reducing production costs
- Sustainable Feedstocks – Manufactured using renewable electricity, green hydrogen, and captured carbon
- Ultra-Low Emissions – Delivers up to 90 percent lower lifecycle emissions compared to conventional jet fuel
- Drop-In Compatibility – Fully compatible with existing aircraft engines and global fueling infrastructure
- Scalable Clean Energy Solution – Designed for industrial-scale deployment to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation fuel
10h
Syntholene Energy
High-performance, carbon-negative, low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel.
16h
Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 15, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces additional exploration to begin on its latest gold target, CZ Gold on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas... Keep Reading...
07 January
Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis
Faced by challenges of a continuing energy crisis, Australia stands at a pivotal crossroads in its transition towards a low-carbon future. This article delves into the critical role that clean hydrogen could play in addressing Australia's energy challenges. For investors, understanding these... Keep Reading...
05 January
US Oil Stocks Gain as Venezuela Intervention Stirs Uncertainty
Oil prices moved uneasily at the start of the week as market participants digested the implications of a sudden US intervention in Venezuela over the weekend. Brent crude slipped as much as 1.2 percent in early trading on Monday (January 5), falling to around US$60 per barrel before recovering... Keep Reading...
05 January
Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - January 5, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Definitive Agreement ("Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to sell its 40%... Keep Reading...
01 January
Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch
Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his thoughts on oil and natural gas prices, supply and demand in 2026. "I think before the cycle is over, the 2007 high of US$147 (per barrel) will be breached, because the industry cannot respond quickly by bringing on... Keep Reading...
24 December 2025
5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks
The oil and gas sector closed 2025 amid sharp swings, as ample supply and uneven demand weighed on prices.Crude benchmarks trended lower through the year, with rising output from non-OPEC producers, led by record US production, and higher OPEC+ quotas creating a persistent supply overhang.After... Keep Reading...
