Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Deploying up to 60,000 minute-per-month Call Centre Initiative with Van-Fort in Nunavut, Canada

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, announces it has signed its first commercial enterprise agreement with Van-Fort Ontario (" Van-Fort ") to utilize Syntheia as the front-facing agent to operate their Nunavut Help Desk initiative. Syntheia's AI agent, AssistantNLP, will handle all inbound calls to the help desk from some 300 government staff and various stakeholders. The agreement will be effective as of February 20, 2025.

Nunavut is the largest and northernmost territory of Canada and recently the region has been the subject of numerous investments from the Canadian Federal Government to enhance infrastructure and transit through the Canadian Infrastructure Program.

" Syntheia's enterprise platform will enhance and create efficiency and value for Van-Fort as it services the people of Nunavut ", commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. " Our partnership with Van-Fort will bring state-of-the-art conversational AI technology to the region and will assist in streamlining operations and driving efficiencies for the territory. Infrastructure projects of this scale require seamless communication, and Syntheia's AI-driven virtual assistants provide a scalable, efficient solution that ensures stakeholders receive the information they need—instantly and accurately. This partnership reinforces our commitment to transforming enterprise communication with AI and helping organizations manage complex operations more effectively. "

Syntheia's AssistantNLP will be front-facing to approximately 300 Nunavut government staff and stakeholders and will have an elastic load model with a maximum of up to 60,000 minutes/month. The deployment will be billed on an elastic call volume basis, with a cost per minute to Van-Fort which ranges between $0.50 and $1.00 depending on the level of utilization of the service.

The Syntheia team will be working closely with Van-Fort to fully integrate the platform aiming to establish this as the first of many more joint enterprise projects that will drive innovation in the Canadian market.

" We have been evaluating AI platforms for quite some time ", commented Glen Clarke, CEO of Van-Fort. " We were very impressed with the Syntheia SaaS platform and the team at Syntheia. Our group is focused on service excellence, and we are confident that our partnership with Syntheia will further enhance our deliverables and together we will continue to drive innovation in Canada. "

Driving Innovation in Enterprise Communication

Syntheia's AI-powered virtual assistants have been successfully deployed across various industries, handling over 1,000,000 conversations for businesses in sectors including retail, logistics, and customer service. The platform's ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems, adapt to specific industry needs, and continuously improve through AI learning models makes it a game-changer for organizations looking to modernize their communication channels.

By adopting Syntheia's technology, Van-Fort is positioning itself as an industry leader in leveraging AI for operational excellence, setting a benchmark for how infrastructure projects can benefit from AI-driven communication solutions.

About Van-Fort

Van-Fort is a technical services company based in Ottawa, Ontario Canada founded in 1994. Van-Fort's primary services are commissioning, data analytics, and project management. Van-Fort's team consists of project managers, engineers and technicians with backgrounds in project planning, design, implementation, system start-up, commissioning, project close-out and long-term maintenance and support. Van-Fort's clientele includes; Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, Government of Nunavut, Infrastructure Ontario, Department of National Defense and Ottawa MacDonald Cartier International Airport Authority.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the number of minutes that Van-Fort will use and revenues derived from the relationship between the Company and Van-Fort. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report, further to its press release dated February 14, 2025, that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform doubled to 2,000 subscribers and keeps growing.

" We are overwhelmed by the response AssistantNLP has received from users. It is becoming increasingly clear that our AI platform is in tune with the times and is something that small and medium-sized businesses have been waiting for, " said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. " What we can also clearly see is the increase in daily subscribers, from an average of 10 initially to 200 recently.   We look to grow our subscriber base and have continued strong engagement with our community no different than other well known social media companies that we are all familiar with. We have built the technical system that can support, grow, and scale this   objective very quickly with minimal spend that is fully autonomous; something we have great technical expertise with. Numbers continue to exceed our expectations. We are    reassessing our growth projections again and will provide shareholder guidance in Q1 2025 when we have a sense of what levels we can realistically achieve. Stay   tuned! "

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Launches "Never on Hold Again Club"   Referral Marketing Campaign

Hosting Investor Night in Vaughan, Ontario   on February 20 th , 2025

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its groundbreaking product, AssistantNLP . This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey as AssistantNLP becomes available to businesses worldwide, starting with its first service: the AI-Powered Receptionist .

Designed to enhance how businesses engage with their customers, our AI-Powered Receptionist leverages the power of natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound calls with accuracy and efficiency. The service currently supports English, with additional languages planned for release in the near future, expanding its global accessibility.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will collaborate with management and the board of directors to enhance the Company's strategic direction, provide expert guidance on its commercial initiatives, offer industry insights, and shape and accelerate innovations.

As the inaugural member of the Advisory Board, Syntheia welcomes Mr. John Kirk, a leader in the travel industry. The travel sector represents a potentially significant growth market for the Company's technology.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Enhances Inbound Customer Calls with AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Positively Impacts Sales and Customer Satisfaction

Syntheia Enhances Inbound Customer Calls with AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Positively Impacts Sales and Customer Satisfaction

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is transforming customer service by delivering an innovative solution that uses natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound telephone calls with virtual assistants. Since its beta launch in June 2023, Syntheia has processed over 750,000 conversations, bringing new levels of efficiency and engagement to businesses in diverse industries.

Companies like Georgetown Hyundai, Palmieri Furniture, Campio Furniture, and Pay N Go have all embraced Syntheia's platform, highlighting its positive impact on sales and customer satisfaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maple leaf on top of stock charts.

New Purpose ETFs Give Canadian Investors Access to Leading Tech Stocks

Asset management firm Purpose Investments launched seven new Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday (February 20), including four that offer Canadians exposure to key tech companies.

Keep reading...Show less
UFO-shaped structure.

Tuttle Capital Files for ETF Tied to UFO-Related Technologies

Tuttle Capital Management has submitted regulatory filings for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies potentially involved in advanced technologies linked to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The proposed fund, called the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF (UFOD), will allocate the majority of its assets to aerospace and defense firms believed to have exposure to classified research and development projects.

According to documentation sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UFOD is designed to track companies engaged in research that may involve technology beyond conventional scientific advances.

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering the Sisson Tungsten Mine. This new project consists of 2,582 contagious acres prospective for tungsten.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We feel that with the tariff issues that are now very present, tungsten will be one of the most sought after domestically sourced strategic metals. Similar to our foray into antimony, management feels that the China stranglehold will create a demand for tungsten and antimony as the supply chain tightens. We feel that diversifying into these sectors gives our shareholders the best opportunity for success especially now that the junior markets have become very buoyant for tungsten as witnessed by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp who's shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October to a high of $2.37 yesterday showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering the Sisson Tungsten Mine. This new project consists of 2,582 contagious acres prospective for tungsten.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We feel that with the tariff issues that are now very present, tungsten will be one of the most sought after domestically sourced strategic metals. Similar to our foray into antimony, management feels that the China stranglehold will create a demand for tungsten and antimony as the supply chain tightens. We feel that diversifying into these sectors gives our shareholders the best opportunity for success especially now that the junior markets have become very buoyant for tungsten as witnessed by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp who's shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October to a high of $2.37 yesterday showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its recently published findings from its "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" study will be presented at the international 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference on February 20th in Vancouver. Sona's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, a planning committee member for this conference, and Dr. Barry Kennedy, of The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group, will present both poster and oral presentations.

The conference is presented by OncologyEducation and is Canada's flagship meeting on the research and treatment of melanoma, bringing together medical oncologists, surgeons, dermatologists, radiotherapists, pathologists, immunologists, molecular biologists and industry partners to review the latest research and explore new therapies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Four laptops around a device with a quantum symbol inside.

How to Invest in Quantum Computing Companies

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to a late 2021 Statista forecast, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at what quantum computing is, its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to quantum computing through stocks, startups and exchange-traded funds.

Keep reading...Show less

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer

×