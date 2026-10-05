Synopsys Initiates $1 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $1 billion of Synopsys stock.

Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1,735,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before January 5, 2027, upon completion of the repurchases. The specific number of shares that Synopsys ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com. 

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the expected settlement of the ASR. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause our actual results, timeframes, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to the market price of Synopsys common stock during the repurchase period; the ability of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to buy or borrow shares of Synopsys common stock; the impact of global and regional economic and market conditions, including illiquidity and other risks of instability in the banking and financial services industry; and the risks more fully described in filings Synopsys makes with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Synopsys' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and latest Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Synopsys undertakes no duty to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tushar Jain
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-4289
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Cara Walker
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-5000
corp-pr@synopsys.com

Synopsys

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SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

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