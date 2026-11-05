Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning Dec. 8, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its first quarter fiscal year 2027 results.

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

Editorial Contact:
Cara Walker
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-5000
corp-pr@synopsys.com

 

Synopsys

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SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

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