Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning February 25, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results.

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

