/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered insider-led private placement of up to $1,000,000 .

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

"Swarmio's patented plug-and-play Ember gaming and esports platform enables telcos to offer a turn-key gaming service quickly and efficiently to all their customers, allowing telcos to participate in the $200 billion gaming market and increase their average revenue per user (ARPU)," commented Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "Large telcos have recently partnered with Swarmio, leveraging our business proposition and technology so they can monetize gamers. We expect these partnerships to translate into revenue growth for Swarmio in the coming months and years. Following our successful telecom launch with Globe in the Philippines to their 85 million subscribers, we expect to continue to deploy the Ember platform in new regions with additional world-leading telcos this year. I want to thank our whole team for their commitment to the Company as we embark on capturing this untapped opportunity."

The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share. It is expected that the private placement will close within the next week. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for short term working capital and general working capital requirements. Swarmio may need to raise additional funds in the near term to support its operations as it looks forward to revenues beginning to flow from recently announced customer activities.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period. Closing of the private placement is subject to the Company entering into subscriptions with the investors and other customary closing conditions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States . The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirement.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Swarmio to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include the anticipated benefits to Swarmio's customers from the use of Swarmio's platform, Swarmio's expectations as to revenue growth and timing of revenues, the expectation to deploy Swarmio's platform in new regions and with new customers,  expected timing of closing of the private placement and use of proceeds from the financing and the possibility for raising additional funds. Different customers may experience different benefits from the sue of Swarmio's platform.  Swarmio's revenues may not grow and its platform may not be adopted by new customers or in new regions for many reasons outside the control of Swarmio. The closing of the private placement remains subject to execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of closing conditions. Circumstances may necessitate or make it desirable that Swarmio use the proceeds of the offering for different purposes than described above. Additional financings may not be available on terms favourable to the Company, or at all. A failure to obtain additional funding could prevent the Company from making expenditures that may be required to implement the Company growth strategy and grow or maintain the Company's operations. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Swarmio does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FAN EXPO Chicago Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Supercharged Four-Day Extravaganza

Formerly known as Chicago Comic Con/Wizard World, the can't-miss show will bring stars, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers from favorites including Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Cobra Kai, Demon Slayer and more to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 7 to July 10

- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the original and oldest comic con in Chicago FAN EXPO Chicago is bringing four days of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biggest fandom experience in the midwest from July 7 through July 10 . Fifty years after Chicago Comic Con made history as the first midwest comic convention, FAN EXPO Chicago will continue the legacy and offer an unparalleled site for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-renowned celebrities and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

Saga Raises $6.5 Million Seed Round to Build the Next 1000 Chains in the Multiverse, Announces Innovator Program

Saga announced today that it has raised a $6.5 million seed round at a $130 million valuation. Investors in the round include Maven 11, Longhash Ventures, Hypersphere, Figment, Polygon Studios, Samsung NEXT, Chorus One, GSR, C2X, CRIT Ventures, Merit Circle, Hustle Fund, Unanimous Capital, Strangelove Ventures, Tess Ventures, nfr, Akash Network, Zaki Manian Jae Kwon Garrette Furo Alex Shin Nick Tomaino Peter Kim & Bo Du (Polymer) and several other angels.

The round comes on the heels of $2 million pre-seed funding that Ignite Inc. (formerly Tendermint) provided to Saga in late 2021 as part of its incubation program, bringing the total raised to $8.5 million .

Old World Christmas® Introduces Four New Partnerships

Company to Debut Ornaments from The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay , Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this Fall

Old World Christmas ®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced four new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand-glittered blown glass ornaments. The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer(R) will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.

FAZE CLAN APPOINTS ZACH KATZ TO NEW ROLE OF PRESIDENT & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Today, FaZe Clan Inc., the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced the appointment of Zach Katz as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Katz, who has over 20 years of experience in the music content and talent business, will oversee FaZe Clan's content, talent, merchandise, consumer goods, sponsorships and esports businesses. Katz will report to FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink .

Zach Katz - FaZe Clan President and Chief Operating Officer

"FaZe Clan sits at the intersection of gaming, creator economy and culture, all of which we believe is leading the growth of Web3," says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. "We are squarely focused on building the future and by adding Zach to our team, we are gaining a proven leader who has extensive experience in working with innovative, cultural brands. Through my long standing relationship with Zach, I trust that he will help catapult our company into the next phase of growth, and bring operational excellence to FaZe as we become a public company."

As President and COO, Katz will work closely with the senior leadership team to grow the brand, prioritizing global expansion and developing new revenue-driving, innovative verticals. In his operations role, Katz will be focused on building internal systems that maximize efficiency, and foster a company environment that meets the demands and goals of the growing brand.

"Building on FaZe Clan's leadership in youth culture, our goal is to further push the boundaries of gaming to drive innovation in entertainment," says Katz. "I can't imagine a more exciting moment to join FaZe Clan's passionate team and community."

Katz began his career as a music attorney, then moved into music management, representing prominent artists, producers and songwriters. From there, he co-founded and served as CEO of the record label and music publishing company Beluga Heights in partnership with Sony Music, and later, Warner Brothers Records. Katz also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and then President of Records, Publishing and Operations of artist-centric, global music company BMG and co-founded and served as CEO of music-tech investment fund Raised In Space Enterprises, which focuses on raising the value of music via investments in forward-thinking founders and technology. He earned a J.D. from Loyola School of Law in Los Angeles and a B.A. from The University of Southern California .

FaZe Clan announced in October 2021 , its plans to merge with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close by July 2022 .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public . For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT BRPM
BRPM is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BRPM began trading on the NASDAQ on February 19, 2021 following its initial public offering. Its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols BRPM, BRPMU and BRPMW, respectively. BRPM is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY).

Important Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Business Combination, BRPM has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, BRPM will mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to holders of BRPM's shares of common stock as of a record date to be established in connection with BRPM's solicitation of proxies for the vote by BRPM stockholders with respect to the proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. BRPM stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and, when available, the amendments thereto, the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and documents incorporated by reference therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders are able to obtain copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents containing important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination filed with the SEC, without charge, once such documents are available on the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, 299 Park Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10171, Attention: Daniel Shribman , telephone: (212) 457-3300.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Business Combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in the Solicitation
BRPM and FaZe Clan and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of BRPM's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders of BRPM may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's directors and executive officers in BRPM's Form S-1 filed with the SEC relating to its initial public offering, which was declared effective on February 18, 2021 ("Form S-1") and in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information concerning the interests of BRPM's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of BRPM's stockholders generally, are set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the proposed Business Combination, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Combination, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Combination, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern BRPM's or FaZe Clan's strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings or other disputes that may be instituted against BRPM, FaZe Clan, the combined company or others; (3) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of BRPM, to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by BRPM's public stockholders, to obtain certain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed Business Combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (6) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of BRPM or FaZe Clan as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management, key employees and talents; (8) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (10) the possibility that BRPM, FaZe Clan or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of COVID 19 on BRPM's or FaZe Clan's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed Business Combination; (12) the inability to complete the PIPE investments in connection with the proposed Business Combination; and (13) other risks and uncertainties set forth in BRPM's Form S-1 and in subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BRPM and FaZe Clan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan and BRPM may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan and BRPM specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's and BRPM's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-appoints-zach-katz-to-new-role-of-president--chief-operating-officer-301550749.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

vivo S15 Pro Incorporates Pixelworks Visual Processing for Superior Mobile Gaming

Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

BLOCKLORDS Chooses Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution Immutable X To Power Its Medieval Metaverse on Ethereum

BLOCKLORDS an upcoming asset powered economy game built by gamers for gamers, today announced they have chosen Immutable X the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, to hyper-scale its medieval metaverse with fully gas-free and carbon-neutral NFTs. The partnership will ensure BLOCKLORDS' player community will have a robust NFT experience while immersing themselves in a fun and dynamic game that will stand the test of time.

BLOCKLORDS is led by its creator, David Johansson , who has previously built successful titles in the gaming world, such as Liberators and Seascape Network . It's operated by a growing team of artists, designers, and developers from highly reputable gaming studios like EA , Ubisoft, Paradox, and Creative Assembly.

