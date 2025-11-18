Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, confirming its application for the manufacture of antimony-free solar glass. This work is a key third-party deliverable under the Company's ongoing Bankable Feasibility Study.

"We are pleased to have the expertise of MIE for this important deliverable within the scope of the Bankable Feasibility Study for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass plant, as we move forward with our objective of becoming the first solar glass manufacturer in Latin America," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl (https://www.mineraliengineering.it/)

With over 100 years of experience in the mining processing sector Minerali Industriali Engineering is the ideal partner for the treatment of non-metallic ores, especially for the wet and dry dressing of silica sand. Solution 360: MIE offers a treatment solution for raw materials from the very first step, the geological survey of the deposit and analysis of relevant samples, to the final realization of the turnkey plant, passing from the engineering and design of each single treatment process and machine. MIE can also support its customers during the start-up stage and through personnel training. Cooperating with the leading credit institutions, we are also available to study financial solutions with our customers.

About Homerun

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners" 

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274966

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets Keep Reading...
