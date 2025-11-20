Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates.
Private Placement
Noble closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). (Please see Noble's news release of November 10, 2025.) Noble raised gross proceeds of approximately $1,027,997.94 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 17,133,299 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.06 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share "), and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant being exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. In this Private Placement, Noble issued a total of 17,133,299 FT Shares and 8,566,649 warrants.
In connection with the Private Placement, Noble paid aggregate cash commissions of approximately $43,050 and issued a total of 647,497 broker warrants, each such broker warrant being exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share.
All securities issued in this Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period.
The closing proceeded after conditional approval of the Private Placement was granted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), and remains subject to final approval of the Exchange, as well as any other required regulatory approvals.
Noble intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on the Company's properties located in Ontario.
Extension of Warrants
Noble has extended the term of a total of 7,933,3333 common share purchase warrants (the " Extended Warrants ") that were issued as part of two of the Company's previously completed private placements in 2022 and 2023. The Extended Warrants are now due to expire in November 2027 and December 2027. For further details, please refer to the news release issued by the Company on November 6, 2025. Noble has received final approval of the Exchange for the extension of the Extended Warrants.
Noble intends to notify each holder of the Extended Warrants, but it will not issue replacement warrant certificates unless requested by holders. Original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Extended Warrants.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property, and the ~3,000 hectare Gull Lake REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec .
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
