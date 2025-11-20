The Conversation (0)
November 20, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing Update
21 August
Horizon Minerals
13 November
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
27 October
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
19 October
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
19 October
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
05 October
Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
2h
Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Q3 2025 Quarter Highlights Record Q3 2025 production of 9,165 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Q3 2025 sales of 7,709 GEOs Q3 Operating income of US$14.2M; Net Income of US$1.3M after US$6.4M of Exploration costs Consolidated cash costs of $1,500 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining...
12h
Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit
Highlights: • GS2519 1.08 g/Au over 110.7m one of the most western holes drilled to date in the WOW Zone. • GS2521 1.7g/t Au over 70.1m • GS2522 1.44 g/t Au over 22.5m from 4.5m • GS2526 0.9 g/t Au over 182.9m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the...
12h
Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au
Drilling continues to expand Kossou's mineralised footprint, supporting the geological model and future resource definition work Drilling confirms strong continuity at the Jagger Zone, a key gold target of Kossou's emerging resource base Additional strike extension at the Road Cut Zone...
21h
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and...
19 November
AUN: Court Approves Schemes
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Court Approves Schemes
19 November
NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "...
