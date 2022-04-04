Energy Investing News

In addition to driving shareholder returns through its core business, Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will strengthen its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels to accelerate progress towards its objective to be a net-zero company by 2050. Optimizing the portfolio to drive shareholder returns and continue to reduce emissions requires focus and discipline. Therefore, Suncor plans to divest its wind and solar assets.

"While Suncor is in the fortunate position of being long on opportunities, we are adjusting our portfolio for fit and focus," said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. "By doing so, we use our strengths, competitive advantages and resources to drive shareholder returns and value over the long term and help us meet our emissions reduction targets."

Suncor has been a sustainability leader for over twenty years and has played a pivotal role in developing the Canadian renewable power industry. In 2002, Suncor partnered with Enbridge to build one of the first renewable energy projects in Canada and since then, Suncor has developed eight wind power projects in three provinces - Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario. Moving forward, Suncor will continue to participate in many aspects of the electricity value chain, including producing power through its integrated co-generation operations, through power marketing and trading, by providing customers with EV charging and potentially procuring renewable power through power purchase agreements.

Suncor's strategy is focused on increasing shareholder returns and accelerating its progress to be a net-zero company by 2050. In support of this objective, Suncor is focusing its efforts in areas that are complementary to its base business including replacing coke-fired boilers at Base Plant with lower emission cogeneration units and accelerating commercial scale deployment of carbon capture technology. Other targeted activities include partnering with ATCO on a project to build a world-scale hydrogen project in Alberta and deploying next generation renewable fuel technologies like Lanzajet's sustainable aviation fuel technology and Enerkem's waste to fuels technology.

In a similar portfolio optimization undertaking in alignment with its strategies and focus on shareholder value, Suncor recently announced the intended divestment of the Norway exploration and production assets as well as the planned sell down of its Rosebank interest in the UK North Sea. The disposition process is underway with an expected close later this year.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development. production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP.

Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Cenovus provides risk management program update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is announcing the suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities related to West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Given the strength of Cenovus's balance sheet and liquidity position, the company has determined these programs are no longer required to support financial resilience. Cenovus will remain well positioned to generate significant free funds flow over the long term. The company plans to announce on April 27, 2022 its first-quarter results, details on its plan for increasing shareholder returns and updated 2022 corporate guidance.

Realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending March 31, 2022 are expected to be about $970 million. Actual realizations for the first quarter of 2022 will be reported with Cenovus's first-quarter results. Based on forward prices as of March 31, 2022, estimated realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending June 30, 2022 are currently expected to be about $410 million. Actual gains or losses resulting from these positions will depend on market prices or rates, as applicable, at the time each such position is settled. Cenovus plans to close the bulk of its outstanding crude oil price risk management positions related to WTI over the next two months and expects to have no significant financial exposure to these positions beyond the second quarter of 2022.

barrels of oil

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Kolibri Leads Oil and Gas Stocks Up

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,883.31 early last Friday (April 1) morning.

It closed the five day period at 21,959.02, up only marginally from its start of 21,949.76.

Looking over to metals, gold finished the first quarter of the year above the US$1,900 per ounce level, despite slipping on Friday on the back of a stronger US dollar.

Sale of Finance Facility Shares

Global Oil and Gas Limited is pleased to announce that the 187,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares held by Barclay Wells Limited under the Finance Facility (see previous announcement 7 September 2021) have been sold on-market via a special crossing to clients of several AFSL holders (being sophisticated or professional investors under the Corporations Act who are not related parties of GLV)

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb: First Drill Program Set in June, Helium Production in 2023

Helium Evolution CEO Greg Robb: First Drill Program Set in June, Helium Production in 2023www.youtube.com

Decklar Resources Inc. Signs Crude Handling Agreement and Provides Update on Nigerian Oil Export Operations

Decklar Resources Inc. Signs Crude Handling Agreement and Provides Update on Nigerian Oil Export Operations

  • Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited ("Millenium") have signed a crude handling agreement with Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited ("UPIL"), whereby oil produced at the Oza Field will be trucked to the UPIL crude handling facilities and further transferred to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited ("SPDC") JV Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.
  • A permit from the Nigerian government regulatory authorities to transport the crude oil by truck is in the final stages of approval, and it is anticipated that the first shipments of oil by will be delivered to the UPIL facilities in early April 2022.
  • As previously announced, due to unforeseen downtime, maintenance and other issues with the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline, Decklar has suffered delays in establishing crude export activities and commercial production from the Oza-1 well.
  • A second alternative delivery strategy incorporating barging oil from the Oza field to an offshore floating storage facility is also being pursued and would allow for higher shipping volumes once in place. Negotiations with local firms are in advanced stages to secure exports through barging oil to an offshore floating storage and offloading facility.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the signing of a Crude Handling Agreement ("CHA") between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Decklar Petroleum Limited ("DPL"), its co-venturer Millenium and UPIL to deliver oil produced at the Oza Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities for injection into the Umugini Pipeline for ultimate delivery to the SPDC JV Forcados Oil Export Terminal for export and sale of Oza crude oil production.

Oza Field Oil Export Operations – Trucking and Barging

keyboard with australian flag and oil

5 Biggest Oil and Gas Stocks on the ASX in 2022

Oil and natural gas prices have gone on a tear in 2022 as demand for energy hits pre-COVID-19 levels and the war between Russia and Ukraine sparks supply concerns.

Even though global governments are looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and natural gas are expected to be an essential part of the world’s energy mix for years to come.

With compelling reasons to enter the oil and natural gas sector, what's the best way for Australian investors to get exposure? The biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks by market cap are one place to start.

