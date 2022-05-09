Energy Investing News

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 cents per common share representing a 12% increase over the prior quarter dividend and the highest quarterly dividend in the company's history.A combination of operational improvements, the accelerated realization of the $2 billion free funds flow target and a higher level of share buybacks ...

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 cents per common share representing a 12% increase over the prior quarter dividend and the highest quarterly dividend in the company's history.

A combination of operational improvements, the accelerated realization of the $2 billion free funds flow target and a higher level of share buybacks have driven free funds flow per share that is stronger than the scenario presented at the 2021 Investor Day. This has enabled accelerated dividend increases including doubling the dividend last October and the further increase to the dividend announced today.

This dividend will be payable June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
1-800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123351

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU

Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25%; Announces Debt Redemption;
Announces Plan to Double Shareholder Returns Resulting in 2022 Returns of ~$1 billion

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Decklar Resources Inc. Commences Shipment of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

Decklar Resources Inc. Commences Shipment of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

  • Decklar and its co-venturer have commenced loading crude oil into trucks at the Oza Oil Field from storage tanks for delivery to the Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited ("UPIL") crude handling facilities for further transfer to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited ("SPDC") Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.
  • When loading of crude oil from storage has reached 5,000 barrels, production from the Oza-1 well will start in order to enable ongoing shipments by truck to UPIL.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the commencement of the shipment of crude oil via trucks from the Oza Oil Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities for further transfer to the SPDC Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.

Oza Field Oil Export Operations

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
toronto stock exchange building

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Positive Q1 Results Push Energy Stocks Up

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,696.17 early last Friday (May 6) morning. After several ups and downs during the day, it closed the period lower at 20,630.65.

At its latest meeting last Wednesday (May 4), the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the most in 22 years. But Chair Jerome Powell’s comments after the decision calmed fears that the central bank will raise rates too fast, sparking a rally in stocks.

Following Wednesday’s increase, the index saw its biggest drop in five months on Thursday (May 5), and fell again on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of a US jobs report.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best872,896,490
95.23%		43,706,921
4.77%
M. Elizabeth Cannon909,462,662
99.22%		7,140,749
0.78%
N. Murray Edwards873,147,734
95.26%		43,455,677
4.74%
Dawn L. Farrell912,064,460
99.50%		4,538,951
0.50%
Christopher L. Fong894,350,478
97.57%		22,252,933
2.43%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin839,261,506
91.56%		77,341,905
8.44%
Wilfred A. Gobert905,880,541
98.83%		10,722,870
1.17%
Steve W. Laut890,129,921
97.11%		26,473,490
2.89%
Tim S. McKay906,075,422
98.85%		10,527,989
1.15%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna882,311,199
96.26%		34,292,211
3.74%
David A. Tuer872,106,041
95.15%		44,497,370
4.85%
Annette M. Verschuren908,042,529
99.07%		8,560,882
0.93%

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Block Listing Application to AIM

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Block Listing Application to AIM

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that application has been made to AIM for a block admission of 15,624,232 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares"). This will be used to facilitate the admission of Common Shares to trading following future exercises of outstanding warrants issued in 2021 ("2021 Warrants") and future conversions of outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021 (the "Convertible Debentures"). The number of Common Shares admitted for these purposes is as follows

  • up to 7,812,116 Common Shares in connection with the 2021 Warrants; and
  • up to 7,812,116 Common Shares in connection with the Convertible Debentures.

The Common Shares cited above will be issued from time to time pursuant to exercises of the 2021 Warrants and conversions of the outstanding Convertible Debentures.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2022 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Our world class asset base is one of our key strengths, which is strategically balanced across commodity types so we can capture opportunities throughout the commodity price cycle. This drove total corporate quarterly production of approximately 1,280 MBOE‍‍d in Q122, including record natural gas production of over 2.0 Bcfd, an increase of approximately 0.4 Bcf‍‍d from Q121 levels. Financially we delivered strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $3.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.7 billion and net capital expenditures of approximately $0.8 billion, excluding acquisitions and strategic growth capital.

"Our unique, diverse, long life low decline asset base with large, low risk, high value reserves is a differentiating factor that makes Canadian Natural a truly unique energy company. We have an industry leading WTI break-even in the mid-US$30s per barrel, which covers base maintenance capital requirements and dividend commitments and when combined with our top tier cost structure and effective and efficient operations we are resilient through the commodity price cycle while generating substantial returns in today's environment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×