Summit Therapeutics to Host ESMO Data Update & Third Quarter Earnings Call on October 20, 2025

Summit Therapeutics to Host ESMO Data Update & Third Quarter Earnings Call on October 20, 2025

Conference Call to be Held at 8:00am ET

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit," "we," or the "Company") will host an ESMO Data Update and Third Quarter Earnings Call on Monday, October 20, 2025, before the market opens. The ESMO data relates to the planned disclosure of the HARMONi-6 clinical trial data.

As a reminder, the Phase III HARMONi-6 trial, conducted in China and sponsored by our partner, Akeso, Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK), featuring the novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody, ivonescimab, will be featured as part of the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2025 Congress (ESMO 2025) which takes place from October 17–21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. The presentation will take place on Sunday, October 19 during the Presidential Symposium from 4:30pm 6:30pm CEST (10:30am 12:30pm EDT).

HARMONi-6 is evaluating ivonescimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy compared with tislelizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) irrespective of PD-L1 expression. HARMONi-6 is a single region, multi-center, Phase III study conducted in China sponsored by Akeso with all relevant data exclusively generated, managed, and analyzed by Akeso.

Summit will host a live webcast of the conference call at 8:00am ET, which will be accessible through our website, www.smmttx.com . An archived edition of the session will be available on our website.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003, and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol "SMMT"). We are headquartered in Miami, Florida, and we have additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow us on X @SMMT_TX .

Summit Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Company's product candidates, entry into and actions related to the Company's partnership with Akeso Inc., the Company's anticipated spending and cash runway, the therapeutic potential of the Company's product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, potential acquisitions, statements about the previously disclosed At-The-Market equity offering program ("ATM Program"), the expected proceeds and uses thereof, the Company's estimates regarding stock-based compensation, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to sell shares of our common stock under the ATM Program, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, the results of our evaluation of the underlying data in connection with the development and commercialization activities for ivonescimab, the outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials, the results of such trials, and their success, global public health crises, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, whether business development opportunities to expand the Company's pipeline of drug candidates, including without limitation, through potential acquisitions of, and/or collaborations with, other entities occur, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change to our ongoing trials could cause delays, affect our future expenses, and add uncertainty to our commercialization efforts, as well as to affect the likelihood of the successful completion of clinical development of ivonescimab. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Summit Therapeutics and the Summit Therapeutics logo are trademarks of Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Copyright 2025, Summit Therapeutics Inc. All Rights Reserved

Contact Summit Therapeutics:
Dave Gancarz
Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Nathan LiaBraaten
Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@smmttx.com
media@smmttx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Summit Therapeutics Inc.SMMTNASDAQ:SMMTLife Science Investing
SMMT
The Conversation (0)
Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

lithium investing

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

Strategic U.S. Investment Supports Successful Rights Issue & Placement

Base Metals Investing

Placement to Raise $5.4 Million

uranium investing

Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project