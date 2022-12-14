Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Successful Completion of Global CBT for MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond!

  • High participation in global CBT for MIR M in the Philippines and Brazil
  • Feedback from CBT to be thoroughly addressed, pre-registration underway in 170 countries

The CBT for the global version of MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M), the blockbuster mobile MMORPG by Wemade was completed successfully.

Mir M successfully completes Global CBT

As a new Legend of Mir IP-based game that has incorporated modern interpretation of The Legend of Mir 2, MIR M is a sequel to MIR4 that led the P&E (Play and Earn) boom around the world.

Wemade has conducted a server CBT in Asia and South America from December 8 to 11 . Both servers reached max capacity, and gamers from the Philippines and Brazil were especially enthusiastic.

More than 3,500 queues were recorded in the Asian server, which raised expectations for the official service.

MIR M will be officially launching in 170 countries globally. The feedback received from the CBT participants will be thoroughly addressed in preparing for the official service. Pre-registration is currently available for MIR M.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX as a key currency in the gaming industry.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/successful-completion-of-global-cbt-for-mir-m-vanguard-and-vagabond-301703573.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

BUILD-A-BEAR TYCOON GAME BY GAMEFAM LAUNCHES ON ROBLOX BRINGING ICONIC EXPERIENCE TO LIFE IN THE METAVERSE

Fans can create playful Build-A-Bear " empire " in virtual world

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced its next launch into the Metaverse with the release of its new virtual community space, Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox one of the most popular global online platforms. In partnership with Gamefam the professional developer and publisher of experiences on Roblox, the company has created a digital world where users can build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in a completely new way.

AviaGames Helps Spread Holiday Cheer with Winter Themed Events Hosted Across Mobile Pocket7Games Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023 players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

Beginning on Dec. 19 , Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to " Candy Craze " and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in " Candy Craze ," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023 . The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000 , where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

  • "Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 Dec. 25
  • "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 Jan. 1, 2023

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviagames-helps-spread-holiday-cheer-with-winter-themed-events-hosted-across-mobile-pocket7games-platform-301702702.html

SOURCE AviaGames

Rumors of Blockchain Gaming's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated; Survey Finds Gamers Are Generally Positive About the Benefits of Play-and-Earn Gaming and Integration of In-Game Crypto Assets

ZEBEDEE Survey Reveals 67% of Gamers Would Be More Likely to Play Free Games if They Provided Opportunities to Earn Cryptocurrencies as Rewards

ZEBEDEE the leading Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced today the results of a study surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.

Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

G FUEL and Ubisoft Keep It Cool and Introduce "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege" Collaboration

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com .

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

BingoPlus

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

