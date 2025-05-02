Advance Metals

Successful Capital Raising to Accelerate Exploration at the High Grade Myrtleford Project

Advance Metals Limited (“Advance” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a capital raising initiative to fully fund a follow-up exploration program at the Myrtleford Project in Victoria. The Company has secured firm commitments to raise $2.55 million (before costs) through a single-tranche Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. Evolution Capital acted as Lead Manager for the raising, with significant backing from key existing AVM shareholders.

The raising follows recent exceptional gold results from the Company’s maiden drilling program at Happy Valley, including an intersection of 7.5 metres at 47.Gg/t gold in AMD003 (see ASX AVM 17 April 2025). Further assay results are currently pending for the fourth hole completed at Happy Valley, along with two additional holes now completed in the Twist Creek area to the north. The placement will also support upcoming exploration at the Company’s high grade projects in Mexico, with a maiden drilling program set to commence in the coming week at the Yoquivo Silver-Gold Project in Chihuahua.

Placement details:

  • Total funds raised: $2.55 million
  • Placement price: $0.050 per share
  • Total new shares to be issued: 51,000,000 under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A
  • Attaching options: 1-for-3 listed options (AVMO), exercisable at $0.05 per option and expiring on 31 May 2029, subject to shareholder approval
  • The issue price of $0.050 per new share represents a:
    • 10.7% discount to the last closing price of $0.056 per share
    • 2.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of $0.0513
  • Share issue date: Shares will be issued indicatively on Thursday 8th May 2025
  • Advance’s Managing Director Dr Adam McKinnon will also subscribe for $25,000 of shares as a part of the placement, subject to shareholder approval

Placement structure:

  • All shares will be issued in a single tranche using AVM’s existing placement capacity, comprising 30,000,000 Shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 21,000,000 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A.
  • The Placement shares will be cleansed via a cleansing prospectus to facilitate secondary trading
  • All attaching options and the share issue to the Managing Director will be subject to shareholder approval

Use of funds

  • Follow-up diamond drilling at the Happy Valley Prospect and further regional exploration and target generation across the Myrtleford and Beaufort Projects in Victoria
  • Support and extension of the Company’s planned programs in Mexico, including the maiden drilling at the Yoquivo Silver-Gold Project set to commence in the coming week
  • General working capital

Fees

  • The Placement was led by Evolution Capital who will receive a fee of up to 6% for funds raised as a part of the placement
  • Evolution Capital will also be entitled to 3.5 million AVMO options, subject to shareholder approval

Commenting on the Placement, Managing Director Dr Adam McKinnon said:

“We welcome new institutional and sophisticated investors to AVM and acknowledge the ongoing support of existing shareholders, including several of our large holders who participated in the Placement. This raising initiative gives us the ability to simultaneously progress follow-up exploration at Myrtleford and high impact drilling at Yoquivo. With the Company now fully funded, I look forward to seeing the value in our Projects in both Australia and Mexico rapidly unlocked in the near-term.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Advance Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:avmasx stocksgold investing
Win Metals

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (“WIN” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has been awarded government EIS co-funding for proposed drilling of its Ganymede gold target located directly to the south-east of the Butchers Creek gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on Chinese yuan banknote background.

Vince Lanci: Gold Now Priced by China, Comex Losing Ground; Plus Silver Outlook

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, explains China's growing role in pricing gold, as well as current US market dynamics.

Keep reading...Show less
Mini cart with gold bars on wooden surface, dark background.

WGC: Gold Demand Reaches Highest Q1 Level Since 2016

A chaotic global economic environment pushed gold to the forefront during the first quarter of 2025.

The yellow metal set multiple new all-time highs during the period, and the World Gold Council's (WGC) latest report on gold demand shows its average Q1 price came in at US$2,860 per ounce.

This action came as investors sought safe-haven assets on the back of widespread uncertainty.

Speaking to the Investing News Network ahead of the report's release, Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the WGC, said gold's unprecedented rise remains supported by strong fundamentals in the sector.

"We've seen record-setting prices, and we've seen a pace that we've never seen before in terms of reaching those record-setting levels," he commented. "We've topped US$3,500. This is all not a big surprise when you step back and think about what we've been signaling and talking to about risk — risk and uncertainty."

Best Q1 for gold demand since 2016

Digging into Q1 gold demand, the WGC highlights a 1 percent year-on-year increase to 1,206 MT, the highest for a first quarter since 2016. In value terms, the amount was close to the previous quarter's record of US$111 billion.

Total investment demand more than doubled, rising 170 percent year-on-year to come in at 551.9 metric tons (MT). That's up from the 204.4 MT seen in the first quarter of 2024.

Q1 investment demand also nearly matched levels seen during the quarter that Russia invaded Ukraine.

The main driver was an influx of investors into exchange-traded funds (ETF), which recorded inflows of 226.5 MT in Q1, a stunning reversal from the 113 MT of outflows in the year-ago period.

The WGC notes that investment flows started to pick up in January as the US began to discuss tariffs, but solidified later in the quarter as American policy became more erratic and recession fears began to pick up.

Explaining the source of ETF flows, Cavatoni noted that in 2024, China, India and Japan saw record demand — an interesting trend given that they tend to favor physical gold investment. That trend continued in Q1.

Cavatoni also suggested that western investors are beginning to return in a big way.

“North American ETF flows are exceptionally strong, 134 MT during the first quarter, and really just putting the money to work and understanding the risk and the risk offset that you get by adding gold to your portfolio,” he said.

According to an April 6 WGC report on ETFs, Q1 flows in dollar terms reached US$21 billion, marking the second highest number ever recorded, just behind Q2 2020, which saw 433 MT worth US$24 billion.

Central bank buying experienced a slowdown in Q1, but remained within the range established over the past three years. In total, 244 MT were added to reserves, with Poland, China, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic leading.

The continued buying comes as central banks diversify their monetary assets and move away from US treasuries amid a heightening trade war. The WGC expects purchases to continue unless there is a substantial shift in geopolitical tensions.

Regarding physical gold, bar and coin demand grew 3 percent year-on-year to 325.4 MT. Tech sector demand remained flat at 80.5 MT, but Cavatoni explained that this isn’t a negative development.

“What’s exceptional about what we’re seeing is a flat level of consumption," he said. "Always understand that historically gold may have been at the forefront of a technological advance, or development of a certain aspect of technology, but when a technological community could find a substitute for it, it would be substituted out,” he said.

Tariffs may also affect gold usage in the tech sector, which could limit its applications.

Not everything was rosy, as gold jewelry demand experienced a 19 percent year-on-year decline to 434 MT as consumers shied away from luxury goods amid a challenging economic environment.

Gold mine supply reaches Q1 record

Year-on-year, the quarter saw a 1 percent increase in gold supply, which rose to 1,206 MT.

The gains were marked by a 1 percent increase in mine supply, which rose to 855.7 MT during the quarter compared to 853.4 MT in Q1 2024. This increase set a Q1 record, surpassing the 855 MT produced in 2016.

The most notable output rise came from Chile, with a 45 percent increase, largely due to Gold Fields’ (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) Solares Norte mine returning to full production after weather had hindered operations in 2024. Output in Ghana and Canada rose by 11 percent and 4 percent, respectively, as new and expanded operations began to ramp up.

Cavatoni believes the high gold price will support mine supply as producers work to boost output.

“They are moving as fast as they can to get as much supply into the system, and we’re seeing that expected level of increase of about 1 to 2 percent," he told the Investing News Network

"I think that the mining industry is going to continue to produce. It’s going to continue to have the ability to get the benefits that come from a higher gold price, even in a world where we’re still in a world of sticky inflation."

Despite gold's higher price, which typically encourages an increase in gold recycling, the WCG was surprised by a 1 percent decrease from Q1 2024 to 345.3 MT. Cavatoni suggested the market could be somewhat deceptive, and investors should wait to see if the higher prices stimulates greater recycling during the second quarter.

Gold demand outlook for 2025

Looking forward, the WGC expects gold investment demand to build steam amid near-term stagflation and medium-term recession risks, in addition to factors like geopolitical tensions and higher US deficits.

Bar and coin demand is seen staying resilient, while central bank buying is expected to stay within the currently established range. Tech sector demand will remain at "healthy" levels, while jewelry demand will be dampened.

In terms of the gold price, Cavatoni noted that its path up may not be entirely smooth.

“We might see large flows in, some profit taking as we see the market and the price move in conjunction with how western investors are assessing risk assets. So it won’t necessarily be a smooth and steady upward trend always for the rest of the year,” he said, encouraging investors to watch what plays out for clues on sentiment.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Two hands holding pens over paper, graph in background.

Alkane-Mandalay Merger Paves Way for New Aussie Gold and Antimony Producer

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK,OTC Pink:ALKEF) and Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND,OTCQB:MNDJF) have announced a merger of equals to form a new gold and antimony producer.

In a joint release on Monday (April 28), the companies said former Mandalay shareholders and existing Alkane shareholders will respectively own approximately 55 percent and 45 percent of the combined entity.

The new company will focus on Australia-based assets, such as Alkane’s Tomingley gold project in New South Wales and Mandalay’s Costerfield gold-antimony mine, which is located in Victoria.

Also included in Mandalay's portfolio is the Björkdal underground gold mine in Sweden.

“Mandalay’s two high-quality mines match the attributes of Tomingley: a proven history of consistent production, cash generation and exploration upside,” said Alkane Managing Director Nic Earner.

“The combination of assets, leadership, and supportive long-term shareholders enhances our scale and financial strength, and positions us well to continue to pursue additional growth opportunities."

Tomingley is Alkane’s flagship asset, and consists of the Tomingley gold operations, the Tomingley gold extension project, the Peak Hill gold mine and other exploration licences.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold in "Blow-Off Phase" — Next Move, Plus Silver and Miners Outlook

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his gold outlook.

He anticipates a significant correction once the broader stock market enters a downturn, but after that sees gold moving strongly upward once again in an "incredible multi-year rally."

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in a small shopping cart beside a stack of US hundred-dollar bills.

Is Gold a Buy at Over US$3,000?

Gold has continued to climb after bursting through US$3,000 per ounce in March of this year.

Investors now find themselves in a world where the yellow metal is frequently posting fresh all-time highs above the eyebrow-raising US$3,000 price point, raising questions about whether it still makes sense to buy.

Is US$3,000 still cheap given gold's future potential, or has the precious metal gotten too expensive?

Read on to learn what investment strategies experts recommend when the price of gold is above US$3,000.

Keep reading...Show less

×