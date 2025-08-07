Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

GRV:AU
Greenvale Energy
Greenvale Energy

Greenvale Energy


Strategic exploration of prospective uranium assets in Queensland and the Northern Territory

Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30 2025.

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Blue Sky Expands the Principal Target at the Corcovo Uranium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to $12M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to a combined aggregate of 60,000,000 flow-through (" FT Units ") and non-flow through (" NFT Units ") units at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit and FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,000,000. The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches, the first of which is anticipated to close on or before August 15, 2025. The Company anticipates that, upon completion of the Offering, a new Control Person (as defined below), Mr. Matthew Mason (" Mr. Mason "), will be created though Mr. Mason's anticipated purchase of 15,000,000 FT Units. Mr. Mason's subscription is subject to obtaining requisite approval from the disinterested shareholders of the Company (as further described below) and the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) further to its news release of July 8 th 2025, the Company provides certain updates in respect of its technology licensing agreement dated July 7 th 2025 (the " Technology Licensing Agreement "), amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the " Lessor "). The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know-how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the " Technology "), which was developed by an arm's length Ph.D. geologist (the " Licensor ").

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy
