Strive Announces $1.0 Billion SATS At-The-Market Program

Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST; SATA; SATS) ("Strive" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a sales agreement pursuant to which Strive may issue and sell shares of its 15.00% Series A Perpetual SATS Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "SATS Stock"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.0 billion (the "ATM Program").
Strive intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the acquisition of bitcoin and bitcoin-related products and for working capital, the purchase of income generating assets to grow the Company's business, other capital expenditures, and/or repurchases of shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock") or its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "SATA Stock"). Strive may also use such proceeds to fund acquisitions of businesses, assets or technologies that complement our current business, for the payment of cash dividends declared or expected to be declared by Strive's board of directors from time to time on shares of any class or series of Strive's preferred stock then outstanding, or for repayment of future indebtedness.
The SATS Stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, may be sold by the sales agents by any method that is deemed an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any other method permitted by law.
The sale of SATS Stock under the ATM Program is only offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2026 under the existing automatic shelf registration statement, which became effective on September 15, 2025 (File No. 333-290252), and the base prospectus contained therein.
About Strive
Strive is a structured finance company focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. We have strategically adopted bitcoin as our hurdle rate for capital deployment because of our fiduciary duty to maximize long-term value for stockholders and compound purchasing power over time.
Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, manages over $2.8 billion in assets.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Strive and its subsidiaries, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger transaction with Semler Scientific, Inc. (the "merger transaction"), including the expected impact of the merger transaction on Strive's future financial performance and the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project," "predict," "potential," "assume," "forecast," "target," "budget," "outlook," "trend," "guidance," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "opportunity," and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of Strive and its management team about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:
- the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Strive or its subsidiaries;
- the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, implementation of Bitcoin treasury strategies and risks associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, and laws and regulations and their enforcement;
- the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
- dilution caused by Strive's issuance of additional shares of its SATS Stock, Class A Common Stock or SATA Stock;
- potential adverse reactions of Strive's clients and customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger transaction; and
- other factors that may affect future results of Strive or the future trading performance of its SATS Stock, Class A Common Stock or SATA Stock.
These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause Strive's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm Strive's results.
Although Strive believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that the actual results of Strive will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Strive's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by Strive with the SEC.
The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Strive or its businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Strive undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Strive Media Contact:
media@Strive.com
Investor Contact:
ir@Strive.com
Source: Strive, Inc.