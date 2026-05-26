StrikePoint Drills Best Hole to Date at Hercules Gold Project, H26004 Cuts 114.30m Grading 0.69 g/t Au and 5.03 g/t Ag Including 9.14 m of 2.95 g/t Au with 16.18 g/t Ag, New Broad Zone of Oxide Gold Mineralization Developing at Cliffs Target