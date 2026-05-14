Strategy to Showcase Path to Trusted, Cost-Efficient AI at 2026 IDC Summit Series

Three-city sponsorship gives CIOs and data leaders a closer look at how Strategy is helping enterprises deliver trusted AI — without runaway cloud costs.
IDC Summit Series —Strategy today announced its three-city sponsorship at the 2026 IDC Summit Series. Speaking in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, Strategy will demonstrate how enterprises can scale AI on a trusted data foundation while eliminating cloud cost volatility.
Enterprise leaders are under pressure to move faster on AI while keeping governance airtight. Yet as generative AI workloads drive unprecedented cloud consumption and financial volatility, boards are demanding higher returns on every dollar deployed. Strategy is meeting this moment with a foundation purpose-built to help organizations exit the pilot phase—delivering AI that isn't just a high-priced experiment, but a reliable, cost-aware reality. At each stop on the series, attendees will see live demonstrations of three core capabilities:
- Strategy Mosaic ™ — The Universal Semantic Layer that acts as your corporate memory, turning disconnected data into a governed, AI-ready foundation that ensures your AI understands your business.
- Cloud Cost Arbitrage — Strategy Mosaic serves as the source of truth, giving AI models the business context they need to return accurate answers the first time, reducing wasted compute, database hits, and token consumption as enterprises scale their GenAI initiatives.
- Intelligence Everywhere™ — Strategy's vision for embedding AI agents, conversational analytics, and predictive insight into the workflows where decisions are actually made.
"CIOs are under pressure to prove AI ROI, but many AI projects still fail because the systems lack the business context needed to produce reliable answers," said Lauren O'Connor, Vice President of Product Marketing at Strategy . "At the IDC Summit Series, we're showing how Strategy Mosaic acts as the permanent corporate memory for your AI. It's about building logic once so you can use less tokens, move faster, and create something that lasts even as the underlying model market shifts."
Where to Find Strategy
- IDC CIO Summit — May 14, 2026, New York
- IDC Data & AI Summit — June 4, 2026, San Francisco
- IDC Data & AI Summit — September 17, 2026, Chicago
About the IDC Summit Series
International Data Corporation (IDC) is a premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the technology markets. The IDC CIO Summit and IDC Data & AI Summit bring together senior technology and data leaders to share research, frameworks, and peer insights on the most pressing enterprise priorities. Learn more at idc.com .
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.
Strategy, Strategy Mosaic and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com/software .
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