Strategy to Showcase Path to Trusted, Cost-Efficient AI at 2026 IDC Summit Series

Three-city sponsorship gives CIOs and data leaders a closer look at how Strategy is helping enterprises deliver trusted AI — without runaway cloud costs.

IDC Summit Series Strategy today announced its three-city sponsorship at the 2026 IDC Summit Series. Speaking in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, Strategy will demonstrate how enterprises can scale AI on a trusted data foundation while eliminating cloud cost volatility.

Enterprise leaders are under pressure to move faster on AI while keeping governance airtight. Yet as generative AI workloads drive unprecedented cloud consumption and financial volatility, boards are demanding higher returns on every dollar deployed. Strategy is meeting this moment with a foundation purpose-built to help organizations exit the pilot phase—delivering AI that isn't just a high-priced experiment, but a reliable, cost-aware reality. At each stop on the series, attendees will see live demonstrations of three core capabilities:

  • Strategy Mosaic — The Universal Semantic Layer that acts as your corporate memory, turning disconnected data into a governed, AI-ready foundation that ensures your AI understands your business.
  • Cloud Cost Arbitrage Strategy Mosaic serves as the source of truth, giving AI models the business context they need to return accurate answers the first time, reducing wasted compute, database hits, and token consumption as enterprises scale their GenAI initiatives.
  • Intelligence Everywhere™ Strategy's vision for embedding AI agents, conversational analytics, and predictive insight into the workflows where decisions are actually made.

"CIOs are under pressure to prove AI ROI, but many AI projects still fail because the systems lack the business context needed to produce reliable answers," said Lauren O'Connor, Vice President of Product Marketing at Strategy . "At the IDC Summit Series, we're showing how Strategy Mosaic acts as the permanent corporate memory for your AI. It's about building logic once so you can use less tokens, move faster, and create something that lasts even as the underlying model market shifts."

Where to Find Strategy

  • IDC CIO Summit — May 14, 2026, New York
  • IDC Data & AI Summit — June 4, 2026, San Francisco
  • IDC Data & AI Summit — September 17, 2026, Chicago

About the IDC Summit Series

International Data Corporation (IDC) is a premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the technology markets. The IDC CIO Summit and IDC Data & AI Summit bring together senior technology and data leaders to share research, frameworks, and peer insights on the most pressing enterprise priorities. Learn more at idc.com .

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com/software .

Strategy Public Relations:
info@strategy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

StrategyMSTRnasdaq:mstremerging tech investing
MSTR
The Conversation (0)
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Smackover Lithium Concludes National Environmental Policy Act Review for South West Arkansas Project with Finding of No Significant Impact

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

battery metals investing

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

base metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Graduates to OTCQX Best Market as Company Advances Silver-Gold-Critical Minerals Project Toward Maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX; Other Corporate Updates