Strategic U.S. Investment Supports Successful Rights Issue & Placement

October 14, 2025
$15.6M raised to boost IXR’s global expansion
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or the “Company”) (ASX: IXR) has received a vote of confidence in its global expansion strategy, successfully completing its Renounceable Rights Issue (“Rights Issue”) announced on 12 September 2025, closed on 9 October 2025 (“Closing Date”), and an additional Placement (“Placement”) which were strongly supported by existing and new shareholders.
- Successful completion of the $6.1 million Renounceable Rights Issue, which closed heavily oversubscribed;
- Follow-on $9.5 million Placement completed to accommodate excess demand, supported by domestic and international institutional investors;
- $3 million strategic investment from U.S.-based Argentem Creek Partners, a specialist investment firm with a global presence and experience across the critical minerals, fintech and industrial sectors; and
- Funds to support IonicRE’s global magnet recycling expansion, including development of Belfast magnet recycling plant, advancing Brazilian rare earths joint venture Viridion and other expansion opportunities across North America, Europe and Asia.
Amid an increased global focus on the rare earths sector, the Rights Issue raised approximately $6.1 million (before costs) and closed heavily oversubscribed. To accommodate some of the excess demand and secure new domestic and international institutional investors, the Company placed an additional $9.5 million (before costs), including the previously announced $1.125 million.
The Placement was completed on the same terms as the Rights Issue, with the new shares being issued at an issue price of 1.6 cents each. One option is being issued for every new share subscribed for (at no additional issue price) exercisable at 2.5 cents before 30 September 2028, with application for these options to be listed.
The placement was anchored by a $3 million strategic investment from U.S.-based Argentem Creek Partners (“Argentem”), a specialist investment firm with experience in critical minerals, energy transition plays, technology, and industrial sectors.
The global rare earths sector has received increased investor attention following China’s 9 October 2025 decision to further restrict access to rare earths, requiring both foreign and domestic companies to obtain special licences for the export of “dual-use items” with both civilian and military applications. In response, on 10 October, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, potentially starting from 1 November 2025.
IonicRE Executive Chairman, Mr Brett Lynch said he was delighted by the overwhelming response from investors to the Rights Issue and Placement and the strategic investment from Argentem.
“I would like to thank both new and existing investors for their tremendous support of the Rights Issue and Placement. They have delivered a huge vote of confidence in IonicRE and our global expansion strategy, as we build an industrial business at scale in developing secure and sustainable ex-China rare earth supply chains,” Mr Lynch said.
“The investment from Argentem is particularly welcome due to their financial strength and global presence which has the ability to hyperscale IonicRE’s growth around the world. We are moving as quickly as possible given the enormous market demand for rare earths, which has only increased in the wake of China’s latest export controls on these materials vital for Western defence and advanced manufacturing. This situation only highlights the need for new sources of supply including from magnet recycling.
“Thanks to this investor support, we now have the financial backing to execute on our strategy, and with the right people, partners and product at the right time we have all the ingredients for success.”
Argentem Creek Partners CEO, Mr Daniel Chapman, commented: “We are pleased to announce that Argentem Creek Partners has joined as a strategic investor in the Ionic Rare Earths’ placement. As a strategic finance partner, Argentem Creek will play a key role in supporting the Company’s growth and expansion ambitions,” Mr Chapman said.
“Rare earths is an industry that is changing extremely quickly and with the increasingly critical need for new, secure, and sustainable ex-China supply chains, IonicRE’s magnet recycling technology is a hugely valuable asset with unique global rollout potential.
Argentem’s President Mr Maarten Terlouw added: “Our investment commitment in Ionic Rare Earths reflects our confidence in the Company’s strategy and long-term potential. As a strategic investor and finance partner, we are supporting Ionic’s efforts to expand its operations and advance a circular rare earths supply chain, a model that aligns with our focus on responsible growth and sustainable value creation. We look forward to working alongside the Ionic team as they build a business positioned to make a lasting impact across the critical materials sector.”
