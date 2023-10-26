Strategic Partnership - The University of Atacama

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
CleanTech Lithium

Strategic Partnership - The University of Atacama

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with the University of Atacama (the "University") in Chile. This is the University's inaugural agreement with a lithium-focused company.

The Partnership aims to secure a sustainable and skilled workforce, develop research initiatives and nurture the next generation of lithium industry professionals in the Atacama region. The University is in Copiapó, a historic mining town in the northern part of the Atacama region, and in proximity to CTL's operations office which is in the centre of the town near the regional government offices. The collaboration confirms the shared commitment to support the global clean energy transition while advancing the socio-economic development in the region.

A group of people standing in front of a sign Description automatically generated

Figure 1: Marcela Sepúlveda (left), CTL Community Relations Manager, and Álvaro Florez (centre), CTL Legal Manager, with representatives from the University of Atacama.

Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium said:"We are delighted to announce this partnership with the University of Atacama, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and the empowerment of the communities in which we operate.

"The partnership is paving the way for a robust and sustainable workforce to produce lithium and will help cement CleanTech Lithium as an industry leader in Chile. We look forward to advancing this collaboration and eagerly anticipate the positive impact this partnership will have on the lithium sector and the Atacama region."

A group of men holding papers Description automatically generated

Figure 2: Forlín Aguilera Olivares, Chancellor, University of Atacama (left), with Álvaro Florez, CTL Legal Manager, with the signed partnership agreement.

Forlín Aguilera Olivares, Chancellor, University of Atacama, commented:"This signing of the agreement is part of the various initiatives that the University is carrying out to strengthen the lines of action with territorial relevance, and there is no doubt that this includes the development of lithium. We must intensify our efforts to strengthen the generation of knowledge and transfer technologies that contribute to greater environmental protection.

"To contribute, as a state university in the region, to the sustainable development of our productive mechanisms and leverage, so that they can reach a successful conclusion. This agreement is part of these challenges that we have as an institution, so we are very happy to materialise this joint work, this public-private synergy, which is fundamental."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stocksaim:ctlcleantech lithiumlithium stocksLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Logo

Chariot Lists on the ASX Following a Successful IPO

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 12:00pm (AEDT) today. This follows the completion of a $9 million initial public offering (“IPO”), which closed oversubscribed on 5 October 2023. Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited (“Wilsons”) and Jett Capital Advisors LLC (“Jett Capital”) acted as joint lead managers of the IPO. At the IPO issue price of 45 cents per share, Chariot’s market capitalisation is $67.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Neal Sheorey will join Albemarle as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6, 2023 . Scott Tozier Albemarle's current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the CEO.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Scott's steady leadership, strategic market knowledge and extensive financial acumen have driven Albemarle's growth strategy for more than a decade," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Most importantly, Scott's enduring commitment to our core values and his unwavering belief in Albemarle's mission and vision are distinguishing characteristics that will continue to serve the company in this new advisory role."

Sheorey joins Albemarle from Dow, a global materials science company, where he served for more than 20 years in progressive finance, business, and corporate leadership roles. Most recently, he was vice president of Dow's Coatings & Performance Monomers business unit, a global portfolio with more than $4 billion in sales, where he was responsible for the group's strategy, profitability, and growth initiatives. Prior to his current role, Sheorey served as Dow's vice president of investor relations, senior director of corporate development and global finance director for the Chemicals business group.

Sheorey holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan , and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Northwestern University .

"Neal's management and financial experience, coupled with his experience in global and capital-intensive environments, will be valuable additions to our leadership team," said Masters.

Tozier joined Albemarle in 2011 as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information on our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301968128.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EUR of an announcement regarding the NASDAQ merger transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Shareholder Update on NASDAQ Listing

Critical Metals Corp. Secures Additional Equity Investment

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction, NASDAQ Listing and additional equity investment. EUR advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Sizzle) and CRML have secured an additional investment facility from an investment vehicle managed by a New York based financial group, which is expected to provide CRML with US$10 million in capital at closing. Proceeds from the facility are expected to be used to fund the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria (Wolfsberg or Wolfsberg Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Sabre Resources Ltd

Sabre Acquires Key Tenements on NE Extensions of Andover Corridor

New tenements cover key lithium pegmatite targets only 5km northeast of AzureMinerals’ Andover discovery

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has added two highly prospective tenement applications to its ground holding in the northwest Pilbara region of WA, along strike and only 5km to the northeast of the Andover lithium discovery of Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

PAM Share Placement

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$1,450,000 (before costs) by way of a placement to new and existing sophisticated and institutional shareholders (Placement). The Company will issue 9,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.15 per share (Shares). The Shares will be issued within the Company’s existing 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. It is expected that the Shares will be issued on 31 October 2023. The success of the raise in a very challenging market reflects the quality of PAM’s assets, its underlying low cost mid stream processing strategy in Asia, and the strategic positioning of its assets in South America.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Base Metals Investing

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

×