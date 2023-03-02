iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

Stormbreaker, The Ultimate Choice for Gamers - Pwnage Raises the Bar with Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse, Now Available for Pre-sale

Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Masterpiece Expertly Engineered for Supreme Gaming Performance

Pwnage an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that Stormbreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available for presale for $169 - $179 at StormBreaker | Pwnage . Packed with the latest and most innovative gaming technologies, Stormbreaker will ship in April.

Stormbreaker was designed, engineered, and created by gaming experts to provide players with the ultimate in performance, as every single feature built into the mouse is optimized for gaming. Its unique style and appearance is crafted with a high-grade magnesium alloy exoskeleton in an intricate yet ultra-durable Ergonomic shape design. Weighing only 53g with the lowest density and optimized strength to weight ratio, Stormbreaker is a true ultra-lightweight, with no compromising on size, shape, balance nor functions of the mouse.

Built with Pwnage's patented adjustable sensor technology that offers proven increased accuracy, aim control, and performance in games requiring fast, precise mouse movements. Personalized optimal sensor position offering the lowest margin of tracking error, giving up to 14% increase of speed & accuracy, and reduces path deviation while aiming up to 23%. Stormbreaker is packed with crucial elements for any gamer seeking an advantage on their competition.

"There is no other gaming mouse on the market that can match Stormbreaker's personalized responsiveness, control, accuracy and speed for competitive games," said Henry Lai , CEO, Pwnage.  "Stormbreaker is a magnesium alloy gaming masterpiece; raising the bar for what is possible in a gaming mouse and is poised to be the mouse of choice for gamers of all skill levels – from beginner to professional."

Stormbreaker is armed with the latest innovations in performance-gaming technology to provide gamers with a new standard of gaming responsiveness. Architected with the most advanced MCU, sensor, and High speed Polling Rate Receiver Pyramid; offers zero lag wireless and true 2000Hz polling rate; double the standard 1000Hz, allowing gamers ultimate response time and tracking, vital elements in any gaming competition or challenge.

With a battery life of 120 hours, it quickly charges in 60-90 minutes. Gamers can be confident that their mouse will deliver from the beginning of the game until the end. Stormbreaker is engineered with carefully selected materials and industry-leading weight optimizations to provide gamers with super high performance. With a premium look and feel, comfortable ergonomic shape, high-strength/high-durability design, super low latency clicks, zero lag wireless tech, lightweight form factor and patented sensor customization features, the quest for the ultimate gaming mouse is over.

Gamers can customize the look of Stormbreaker by selecting among its available colors of black, white, red, olive, mint, blue and gray, and also choose among various grip colors and "feet" on the bottom of the mouse.  The mouse comes with a one-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.

About PWNAGE

Pwnage™ is a leading PC peripheral company, founded by enthusiastic gamers with a passion for creating top-of-the-line gaming peripherals and the ambition to revolutionize the industry. Its mission is to provide its customers with the most advanced, reliable and innovative gaming peripherals, while also offering an unparalleled level of customer service. Pwnage strives to create products that are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also technically superior. At Pwnage, we are constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming peripherals.  For more information, visit: https://pwnage.com/ .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

GN Audio and Jabra Go Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Procurement and Unlock the Power of Supplier Collaboration

- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that GN Audio has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to digitalize its procurement operations and improve collaboration with suppliers.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua)

Part of the 150-year-old GN Group, GN Audio offers intelligent audio, video, collaboration, and gaming solutions, marketed under the brands Jabra, SteelSeries, and BlueParrott.

GN Audio had selected Ivalua to create a connected, collaborative space by digitalizing a range of key procurement activities including sourcing, supplier management, and performance monitoring, as well as risk and contract management. Ivalua was chosen thanks to its ability to configure the platform to suit the company's current and future needs, and the capability to empower GN Audio with seamless collaboration tools, including an SSO user integration with Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, as a company that is actively working to improve sustainability across its business, the degree of visibility into suppliers provided by Ivalua's solution will also help GN Audio achieve its corporate social responsibility goals.

"Through increased digitalization, we will streamline crucial procurement operations from global supplier onboarding and management to performance monitoring, while also providing greater transparency into sourcing materials to manufacture our products," says Liam Kenny , Vice President, Global Sourcing from GN Audio. "We are pleased to partner with Ivalua whose highly flexible solution will help us increase collaboration with suppliers, meet our strategic and sustainability goals, and, crucially, continue to innovate."

"Working closely and effectively with suppliers is vital to make more informed decisions and better navigate today's fast-changing supply chains. We look forward to empowering GN Audio's procurement digital transformation and seeing our solutions accompany their ongoing growth," says Dan Amzallag , Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in its history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

GN markets its solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit GN.com and connect with GN on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

EXACTA SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW STEPPER GAMES FROM EVERI

Exacta Systems is proud to announce the launch of Everi's first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiards Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire . The featured games from Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi") include player-popular Patriot Extra Spin®, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe ®, Wild Gems Extra Spin®, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe ® which are available now on Exacta Connect™.

Wild Gems Extra Spin® by Everi

"Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi's first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems. "These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi's dynamic library of award-winning games."

"Everi's agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players," said Dean Ehrlich , executive vice president & games business leader for Everi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI): Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe , Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe , respectively, and all related elements © & ™ Everi Games Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

  • The first game of Round1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse
  • Distinctive graphics, realistic characters, and sophisticated baseball engine features.
  • To be launched in 170+ countries in the second half of 2023 via WEMIX PLAY and other platforms

Wemade will be publishing a blockchain baseball game Round 1 Baseball (R1B, tentative title) developed by Round 1 Studio.

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

Round 1 Studio is made up of developers behind Korea's most famous baseball game 'Magumagu'. R1B is the first game of R1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse that Round 1 Studio is establishing.

R1B offers a differentiated baseball game experience with realistic characters, high-quality graphics, and a sophisticated baseball engine that allows players to experience the depth of the game with simple controls. In addition, players can acquire and manage various players, enjoying the fun of management.

Users can collect the utility token "Money Ball" by playing the game and stake the tokens to get 'R1' token. 'R1' is the governance token that is usable in R1B and R1 Metaverse.

The game is in the last stage of development and plans to launch globally by the end of 2023. It will be available in 170 countries on Wemade's blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Check out the official website for more information on blockchain games serviced on WEMIX PLAY .

A bout WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

Asetek Presents Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, 8 March

- Asetek will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, 8 March at 7:00 AM CET .

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CET and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Sony Electronics Introduces 2023 BRAVIA XR TV Lineup

Five new models have been announced to round out Sony's highly anticipated lineup, with features including New XR Clear Image for a fully immersive at-home theater experience

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its 2023 BRAVIA XR™ TV Lineup, with Cognitive Processor XR™ for the ultimate home entertainment experience. There are five new models in the BRAVIA XR line: X95L and X93L Mini LED X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and A80L OLED. All models are equipped with features to provide consumers with an immersive experience for watching movies, streaming apps 1 gaming and more.

