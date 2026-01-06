Stonegate Capital Partners Mid-Quarter Update on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Flagship Project: Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now highlighted by a positive PEA released in early 4Q25. The study outlines total recovered production of ~875,000 ounces over a nine-year mine life, with mill feed averaging 5.37 gt gold and a 1,800 tpd underground operation producing roughly 101 koz per year at cash costs of ~US$923oz and AISC of ~US$1,011oz. At US$2,400oz gold, the PEA delivers a post-tax NPV5 of US$426M, a 28% IRR, and a 2.9-year payback, with strong leverage to higher gold prices. Management is progressing engineering, metallurgical work, and a 15,000m drill program to upgrade Inferred resources, extend the High-Grade and Parallel panels, and support a Feasibility Study targeted for mid-2026, with first underground production still expected in 2028.

Key Takeaways:

  • Mining operations restarted at San Agustin, adding 45,000 ounces
  • Cerro del Gallo PFS show a base case NPV at $424.0M
  • Oxide targets drilling program underway with 37 holes completed and submitted foranalysis

Heliostar Metals
Heliostar Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated November 6, 2025, it has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for its Ana Paula Project located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

HIGHLIGHTS: Restart of mining operations at San Agustin Mining the reserve will produce 45,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,990/GEO providing a margin of over $2,300/oz at current spot gold prices Oxide targets drilling program underway with 37 holes completed and submitted for analysis
Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") acknowledges positive media reports quoting Mexican government officials that the Company's La Colorada expansion project is underway and restart of open-pit mining will begin in Q1, 2026 at La Colorada.
Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Company Highlights: Base Case shows US$424M post tax NPV5, 33.1% IRR, with a 2.3 year payback at a US$2,300/oz gold priceUpside Case shows US$972M post tax NPV5, 59.3% IRR, with a 1.4 year payback at a US$3,900/oz gold price1.31M GEOs produced over a 15.3 year mine life, averaging approximately
Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement (the "December Agreement") with GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association for investor relations and communication services.
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 19, 2025, the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $49,999,950
Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY) announced it has confirmed a continuous, high grade mineralized silver corridor at its Mojave Project in California following extensive surface reconnaissance and rock chip sampling across the North Block.
Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 6, 2026 - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne LiDAR survey recently flown over the high-grade El Potrero
Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Maria Norte gold-silver-lead-zinc Project in central Peru, following the completion of recent technical work and site activities conducted in accordance with National Instrument
NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") pit sampling results from the historical gold leach pads at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in
Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

Seegnal's operating subsidiary Seegnal E-Health Ltd. hires AI VP to Strengthen AI Capabilities and Accelerates Development of Seegnal Guard

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

