Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Completes $2M Oversubscribed Placement at Market Price to Advance 89Mt Grønnedal Rare Earth Project

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $2 million (before costs) through a placement to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors (Placement). The Placement was strongly supported, and the Company has accepted $2 million in line with its strategic funding objectives. Allocations were scaled back accordingly.

Highlights

  • Firm commitments received to raise $2 million via an oversubscribed Placement conducted at no discount to the last traded price of $0.015
  • Placement was cornerstoned by an existing shareholder with a $500,000 commitment
  • Proceeds to advance environmental and exploration programs at Ivigtût and Grønnedal
  • Supports evaluation of historical drill core and definition of new drill targets
  • Reinforces Eclipse’s strategic role in the global rare earth supply chain

The Placement was cornerstoned by a supportive existing shareholder, who subscribed for $500,000, reflecting continued confidence in Eclipse’s long-term strategy and the potential of its Greenland assets.

The Placement follows the Company’s recent announcement of an 89 million tonne Mineral Resource Estimate at the Grønnedal rare earth element (REE) deposit in southwest Greenland. Investor interest reflects recognition of the scale and quality of this resource, as well as the broader critical minerals potential of the project.

Under the Placement, Eclipse will issue 133,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.015 per share. In addition, 33 million unlisted options (Options) will be issued to the Lead Manager, exercisable at $0.03 each and expiring two years from the date of issue.

Placement funds raised will be used for the following:

  • Exploration and resource expansion drilling at the Grønnedal rare earth element (REE) prospect
  • Environmental baseline and remediation planning at the historic Ivigtût pit
  • Assessment and mineralogical analysis of historical drill core to enhance geological understanding
  • General working capital and costs associated with the Placement

The Placement will be undertaken within the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A and will not require shareholder approval.

Peak Asset Management acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:epmenergy investingrare earth investingresource investinguranium investing
EPM:AU
The Conversation (0)
Hand holding a 3D map of China, colored in red with yellow stars.

China Eases Rare Earths Grip, Grants US, EU Auto Giants Fast Track Licenses

China has moved to ease its export chokehold on rare earths, with its Ministry of Commerce announcing over the weekend that it will establish a “green channel” to fast track rare earths export licenses to select EU firms.

The announcement follows high-level trade talks in Paris between Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commission Vice President and Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, CNBC reported.

A ministry spokesperson stated that China hopes the EU will take “reciprocal steps” to promote “compliant trade of high-tech products with China.” The diplomatic overture also extends to US firms.

Keep reading...Show less
Red electric car in front of a declining line graph.

Auto Industry Takes Hit as China's Rare Earths Export Controls Impact Supply Chains

The global auto sector is under strain as China’s tightened export controls on rare earths begin to ripple across supply chains, shutting down parts production and forcing carmakers to brace for deeper disruptions.

The export curbs, imposed in April in response to US tariffs under President Donald Trump, are now triggering operational slowdowns and halts from Europe to Japan, with suppliers and automakers sounding the alarm.

The European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) confirmed this week that several supplier plants in the region have already ceased production due to depleted inventories of rare earths and related magnets.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a significantly increased Inferred Mineral Resource of 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at the Grønnedal REE deposit, part of the Company’s wholly owned Ivigtût multi-commodity critical mineral project in southwest Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less
Smartphone displaying Lynas Rare Earths website with "projects" section visible.

Lynas Becomes First Heavy Rare Earths Producer Outside China

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) said on May 16 that it has produced dysprosium oxide (Dy) at its facility in Malaysia, becoming the first commercial heavy rare earths producer outside of China.

Called Lynas Malaysia, the plant commenced production in 2012 and is located in the Gebeng Industrial Estate near the Port of Kuantan. Its heavy rare earths separation circuit was commissioned in the March quarter.

"The production of this on spec Dy is a significant step for supply chain resilience and provides customers with the option of sourcing product from an outside China supplier," said Lynas CEO and Managing Director Amanda Lacaze.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag with rising financial chart and currency background.

3 Best-performing Canadian Rare Earth Stocks in 2025

Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.

Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.

The 2025 rare earth market is navigating a volatile yet strategically critical phase shaped by supply concerns, demand fluctuations and intensifying US-China trade tensions.

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek

Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Walker Lane Resources Announces Terms for Private Placement Units to Raise C$1,320,000

Dalaroo to Acquire Advanced Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa

Beneficiation Delivers 4,480ppm Lithium Clay Concentrate at Red Mountain Project, USA

Breakthrough Minerals Completes Transformational Gold Acquisition and Capital Raising

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Walker Lane Resources Announces Terms for Private Placement Units to Raise C$1,320,000

gold investing

Dalaroo to Acquire Advanced Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa

lithium investing

Beneficiation Delivers 4,480ppm Lithium Clay Concentrate at Red Mountain Project, USA

gold investing

Breakthrough Minerals Completes Transformational Gold Acquisition and Capital Raising

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

Precious Metals Investing

Massive Stibnite Confirmed at Antimony Canyon Project, USA

uranium investing

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

×