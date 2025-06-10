Eclipse Metals Completes $2M Oversubscribed Placement at Market Price to Advance 89Mt Grønnedal Rare Earth Project

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 09, 2025
Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $2 million (before costs) through a placement to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors (Placement). The Placement was strongly supported, and the Company has accepted $2 million in line with its strategic funding objectives. Allocations were scaled back accordingly.
Highlights
- Firm commitments received to raise $2 million via an oversubscribed Placement conducted at no discount to the last traded price of $0.015
- Placement was cornerstoned by an existing shareholder with a $500,000 commitment
- Proceeds to advance environmental and exploration programs at Ivigtût and Grønnedal
- Supports evaluation of historical drill core and definition of new drill targets
- Reinforces Eclipse’s strategic role in the global rare earth supply chain
The Placement was cornerstoned by a supportive existing shareholder, who subscribed for $500,000, reflecting continued confidence in Eclipse’s long-term strategy and the potential of its Greenland assets.
The Placement follows the Company’s recent announcement of an 89 million tonne Mineral Resource Estimate at the Grønnedal rare earth element (REE) deposit in southwest Greenland. Investor interest reflects recognition of the scale and quality of this resource, as well as the broader critical minerals potential of the project.
Under the Placement, Eclipse will issue 133,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.015 per share. In addition, 33 million unlisted options (Options) will be issued to the Lead Manager, exercisable at $0.03 each and expiring two years from the date of issue.
Placement funds raised will be used for the following:
- Exploration and resource expansion drilling at the Grønnedal rare earth element (REE) prospect
- Environmental baseline and remediation planning at the historic Ivigtût pit
- Assessment and mineralogical analysis of historical drill core to enhance geological understanding
- General working capital and costs associated with the Placement
The Placement will be undertaken within the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A and will not require shareholder approval.
Peak Asset Management acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice.
EPM:AU
The Conversation (0)
12h
China Eases Rare Earths Grip, Grants US, EU Auto Giants Fast Track Licenses
China has moved to ease its export chokehold on rare earths, with its Ministry of Commerce announcing over the weekend that it will establish a “green channel” to fast track rare earths export licenses to select EU firms.
The announcement follows high-level trade talks in Paris between Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commission Vice President and Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, CNBC reported.
A ministry spokesperson stated that China hopes the EU will take “reciprocal steps” to promote “compliant trade of high-tech products with China.” The diplomatic overture also extends to US firms.
According to Reuters, China has quietly granted export licenses to suppliers working with American auto giants General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) — manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and Peugeot.
The rare earth sreprieve could not come soon enough for the auto industry. Following China's April imposition of export restrictions on several critical rare earth elements — used in everything from electric motors to fuel injectors — industry groups warned that stockpiles were dwindling rapidly, with risks of assembly line stoppages looming.
Jonathan O’Riordan, international trade director at the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), told CNBC on Monday (June 9), “We’re gradually coming into a very, very critical moment whereby those stocks are now being exhausted, and we are potentially going to see production stoppages.” The ACEA had expressed alarm over licensing delays, saying applications had been taking a “significant” amount of time to process since the April restrictions came into force.
The European Association of Automotive Suppliers echoed the same concerns last week, reporting that several plants had already shut down due to Beijing’s export controls, with more disruptions anticipated in the coming weeks.
A global leverage game
The backdrop to this rare earths standoff is China’s overwhelming dominance in the critical minerals supply chain.
The country produces roughly 60 percent of the world’s rare earth elements and accounts for about 70 percent of US rare earths imports. These minerals — used in smartphones, wind turbines, and even military fighter jets — are increasingly seen as geopolitical assets in the global transition to clean energy and high-tech manufacturing.
The leverage is already being felt in the numbers. According to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs, the value of rare earths exports in May plummeted 48.3 percent year-on-year to US$18.7 million.
Export volumes fell to 5,864.6 metric tons, down 5.67 percent compared to the same month last year.
That decline ended three consecutive months of year-on-year growth and showed the real-world effects of China's tightening export controls, which have remained in place even after Beijing agreed during talks with Washington last month to “suspend or remove” non-tariff countermeasures imposed since April 2.
Still, total rare earths exports for the first five months of 2025 were up 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, suggesting that while value has plummeted, some shipments are still getting through under stricter oversight.
The Ministry of Commerce reiterated that it has approved export applications for qualified entities and expressed willingness to “communicate over export controls with relevant countries to facilitate compliant trade,” hinting at a more conciliatory approach ahead of another round of US-China trade negotiations.
Supply diversification still key
Despite the temporary relief, western automakers and their governments face a more fundamental challenge: diversifying away from China’s stranglehold on rare earths. Europe in particular has recognized the urgency. EU policymakers have pushed to accelerate domestic mining projects and build up strategic reserves.
But such efforts are years away from producing material results, leaving automakers vulnerable in the short term.
With that in mind, industry leaders are warning that without rapid progress on alternative supply chains, future geopolitical shocks could cause even greater disruption.
For now, China’s “green channel” offers a pause — but not a solution.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
05 June
Auto Industry Takes Hit as China's Rare Earths Export Controls Impact Supply Chains
The global auto sector is under strain as China’s tightened export controls on rare earths begin to ripple across supply chains, shutting down parts production and forcing carmakers to brace for deeper disruptions.
The export curbs, imposed in April in response to US tariffs under President Donald Trump, are now triggering operational slowdowns and halts from Europe to Japan, with suppliers and automakers sounding the alarm.
The European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) confirmed this week that several supplier plants in the region have already ceased production due to depleted inventories of rare earths and related magnets.
These materials are critical to both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles, and CLEPA has warned that more shutdowns are imminent if the situation remains unresolved. The group notes that while hundreds of export license applications have been submitted to Chinese authorities, only about a quarter have been approved so far.
“With a deeply intertwined global supply chain, China’s export restrictions are already shutting down production in Europe’s supplier sector,” said CLEPA Secretary General Benjamin Krieger in a statement.
The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), which represents the country’s powerful car manufacturing lobby, echoed this concern in comments made this week.
“The Chinese export restrictions on rare earths are a serious challenge for the security of supply, and not just in the automotive supply chains,” VDA President Hildegard Müller told CNBC in an email.
“If the situation does not change quickly, production delays and even production stoppages can no longer be ruled out.”
China’s commerce ministry began implementing stricter export controls in early April, requiring suppliers of rare earth elements and high-performance magnets to obtain special licenses for overseas shipments.
The process has proven slow, opaque and burdensome, with applications running into the hundreds of pages. According to customs data, exports of rare earth magnets from China halved in April.
The policy has escalated a broader trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.
Trump imposed tariffs as high as 145 percent on Chinese imports earlier this year in an attempt to rebalance trade flows and revive domestic manufacturing. After initial market backlash, some of those tariffs were scaled back, but China’s retaliatory move to weaponize its dominance of the critical minerals supply chain has reopened the standoff.
“US-based automotive production may have to halt production now because of shortages caused by China of high-performance permanent rare earth magnets,” warned Mark A. Smith, CEO of NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB).
Smith said China is the world’s only source of processed heavy rare earths and holds complete leverage in this domain.
“The only real solution is to accelerate production in the US of these strategic materials and reduce our current dependence on China,” he added in a statement issued by his company this week.
The White House has not publicly commented on the situation, though expectations are high that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the export curbs in an upcoming conversation.
In a social media post on Wednesday (June 4), Trump called Xi “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH,” reflecting the fragile state of ongoing trade negotiations.
Analysts have long warned that overreliance on China for critical minerals — including the rare earths needed in wind turbines, electric vehicles, semiconductors and military systems — poses both economic and security risks.
Currently, China accounts for nearly 90 percent of global rare earths refining and 60 percent of rare earths mining.
As governments and companies scramble to shore up supply chains, the rare earths crisis has become emblematic of the vulnerabilities built into the green energy transition — and the geopolitical risks of concentrated supply.
With no immediate end in sight, the global auto sector may be facing the early stages of a protracted disruption.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 June
Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal
Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a significantly increased Inferred Mineral Resource of 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at the Grønnedal REE deposit, part of the Company’s wholly owned Ivigtût multi-commodity critical mineral project in southwest Greenland.
Highlights
- The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has increased to 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363ppm TREO, containing 567,600 tonnes TREO, using a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off.
- This represents a more than 70-fold increase, significantly enhancing Grønnedal’s scale, strategic value, and resource potential.
- The increased MRE incorporates analytical data from six diamond drill holes.
- With an average grade exceeding 6,000ppm (0.65%)TREO, the MRE positions Grønnedal amongst the highest-grade rare earth elements (REE) deposits globally.
- Notably, individual samples returned TREO values above 2%, including high concentrations of key magnetic REE such as: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb).
- The mineralisation remains open in all directions, reinforcing Grønnedal’s strong resource potential.
- The resource represents a small fraction of a large carbonatite intrusive defined by surface mapping, sampling, and electromagnetic surveys, with indications of continuous mineralisation from the surface to depths exceeding 500 meters.
- The MRE reinforces a compelling upside case for development, strategic investment and long-term value creation.
Commenting on the transformational 89 Mt resource increase, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
“This is a transformational milestone for Eclipse and positions the Grønnedal REE deposit as a globally significant rare earths project. With 89 million tonnes now defined, and evidence suggesting we are only scratching the surface, Grønnedal REE has the scale and grade to become a cornerstone asset in global efforts to secure independent critical mineral supply chains. The MRE includes data from six deep historic diamond drill holes, all of which ended in mineralisation, indicating that the mineralisation potentially extends well beyond the current resource limits.
“Given the current geopolitical context and growing demand for clean energy technologies, we are fast-tracking plans for further drilling to delineate the broader potential of the Grønnedal carbonatite. As a small company entering a much larger strategic arena, we remain focused on delivering value to shareholders and progressing responsibly, with discipline and transparency.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice.
20 May
Lynas Becomes First Heavy Rare Earths Producer Outside China
Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) said on May 16 that it has produced dysprosium oxide (Dy) at its facility in Malaysia, becoming the first commercial heavy rare earths producer outside of China.
Called Lynas Malaysia, the plant commenced production in 2012 and is located in the Gebeng Industrial Estate near the Port of Kuantan. Its heavy rare earths separation circuit was commissioned in the March quarter.
"The production of this on spec Dy is a significant step for supply chain resilience and provides customers with the option of sourcing product from an outside China supplier," said Lynas CEO and Managing Director Amanda Lacaze.
"Lynas is now the world’s only commercial producer of separated Heavy Rare Earth products outside China," she continued, adding that this distinction uniquely positions the company to help diversify heavy rare earths supply.
Lacaze noted that currently the company is engaged with customers in Japan, the US and Europe.
Dysprosium oxide is produced at Lynas' plant in Malaysia. Video via Lynas TV.
The plant's first dysprosium was produced on schedule, and first terbium output is expected in June.
The company said in its latest quarterly report that pricing for its new heavy rare earths products is expected to reflect high demand for these products outside China, and not the market index based on transactions in China.
Lynas also said it is expecting rare earths market volatility to continue through the June quarter as a result of the new global tariff environment and Chinese export controls. China placed export controls on seven rare earths on April 4, and although the country lifted some restrictions last week, it will reportedly continue to block exports of those elements.
In addition to its Malaysian rare earths processing facility, Lynas has a rare earths processing facility in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and is building a new rare earths processing facility in Texas, US.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
13 May
3 Best-performing Canadian Rare Earth Stocks in 2025
Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.
Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.
The 2025 rare earth market is navigating a volatile yet strategically critical phase shaped by supply concerns, demand fluctuations and intensifying US-China trade tensions.
Rare earth metals demand continues to be driven by uses such as clean energy technologies — particularly permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines — as well as defense and electronics industries. However, global consumption forecasts for rare earth magnets have been revised downward slightly, with expected year-over-year growth in 2025 easing from 9 percent to around 5 percent as macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on manufacturing and industrial activity.
On the supply side, China's influence remains significant, accounting for over 50 percent of the world’s refined rare earth output. Beijing’s latest round of export controls on the strategic minerals, made in response to high tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump, has intensified concerns about global supply chain vulnerability.
These measures have especially impacted US and European manufacturers, prompting renewed efforts to diversify supply, invest in recycling technologies and accelerate domestic production projects.
In response to China’s rare earth export measures, the Trump administration initiated a Section 232 national security probe into the rare earth supply chain in April 2025. The uncertainty has sparked renewed interest in miners, producers and refiners.
Here the Investing News Network looks at the Canadian rare earth metals companies on the TSXV that have had the biggest share price gains over the past year. Stocks with market caps above C$10 million were considered. TSX- and CSE-listed rare earth stocks were considered, but did not make the cut this time. This top Canadian rare earth stocks list was compiled using TradingView’s stock screener, and data was gathered on May 6, 2025.
1. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU)
Yearly gain: 173.97 percent
Market cap: C$147.88 million
Share price: C$2.00
Founded in 2006, Ucore Rare Metals is a rare earth element processing and exploration company with operations in the US and Canada.
Following its 2020 acquisition of Innovation Metals, the company is commercializing its proprietary RapidSX separation technology. Ucore plans to implement this system at its first commercial facility, the Strategic Metals Complex, in Louisiana, US. Additionally, the company continues to develop its Bokan heavy rare earth elements project in Alaska, US.
In January, Ucore received C$500,000 from the Government of Ontario, Canada, as part of the provincial Critical Minerals Innovation Fund. The REE processor plans to use the cash infusion use the cash infusion to advance improvements at its RapidSX commercial demonstration facility in Ontario.
A subsequent private placement of 3.6 million shares priced at C$0.60 each raised an additional C$2.16 million for Ucore.
In March, Pat Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ucore, commented on an executive order by President Trump to investigate the critical minerals supply chain.
“(The) executive order underscores the urgent need to establish robust, domestic rare earth processing capabilities,” he said. “As the US looks to onboard rare earth mineral projects, there is strategic merit in knowing that significant security can be established by first dominating the processing and refining.”
Shares of Ucore rose to a year-to-date high of C$2.02 on May 4, 2025.
2. Leading Edge Materials (TSXV:LEM)
Yearly gain: 127.78 percent
Market cap: C$47.57 million
Share price: C$0.20
Vancouver-based Leading Edge Materials is focused on developing three critical raw material projects located in the European Union. The portfolio includes the wholly owned Norra Kärr heavy rare earth (HREE) project and the Woxna Graphite mine in Sweden, the company also has a 51 percent stake in the Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance in Romania.
In January, Leading Edge released its 2024 results, noting that in early December, the company applied to the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden for an Exploitation Concession 25-year mining lease for Norra Kärr.
A February project update outlined plans to start up and down steam pre-feasibility work at Norra Kärr during the second quarter.
“As part of the PFS, the company will evaluate the business case for a Rapid Development Plan (RDP), whereby Norra Kärr can be in production in the shortest possible timeframe to be supplying REE concentrates to the market in advance of the completion of the downstream processing facility and selling nepheline syenite,” the statement read.
Shares of Leading Edge hit a year-to-date high of C$0.30 on March 23, 2025, coinciding with news that the company was awaiting a decision on its application for Strategic Project status under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act.
A few days later, Leading Edge learned that Norra Kärr did not earn the designation; however, the company plans to reapply for Strategic Project status when a new round of submissions are requested.
3. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Yearly gain: 87.5 percent
Market cap: C$117.46 million
Share price: C$0.30
Mkango is positioning itself to be a leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides. The company holds a 79.4 percent stake in Maginito, which owns HyProMag, a firm focusing on rare earth magnet recycling in the UK.
Maginito also owns Mkango Rare Earths UK, which focuses on long-loop rare earth magnet recycling. Additionally, Maginito and CoTec are expanding HyProMag’s recycling technology to the US through their joint venture, HyProMag USA.
Mkango’s mineral assets include the advanced Songwe Hill rare earths project and a diverse exploration portfolio in Malawi, covering rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium and more. Its subsidiary Lancaster Exploration signed a mining development agreement with the Government of Malawi for Songwe Hill in June 2024.
Mkango is also developing the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland through its subsidiary Mkango Polska.
In January, Mkango’s wholly owned subsidiaries Lancaster Exploration and Mkango Polska signed a non-binding letter of intent with special purpose acquisition company Crown PropTech Acquisitions for a proposed business combination that would list on the NASDAQ. The deal would create a vertically integrated rare earths company that holds Songwe Hill in Malawi and the Pulawy plant in Poland.
Later in the month Mkango announced plans for HyProMag and Areera to partner with Inserma and Sweden’s RISE Research Institutes to develop automated sorting and pre-processing of speakers, creating a concentrated feed of NdFeB magnets for recycling. The company also raised C$4.11 million in late January to advance rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany.
On March 25, the European Commission granted Mkango’s Pulawy rare earth separation project in Poland Strategic Project status under the Critical Raw Materials Act. The designation highlights the project's importance to EU supply chains and will streamline permitting while enhancing access to financing and support from EU institutions and potential offtakers.
Company shares reached a year-to-date high of C$0.41 on April 13, 2025.
FAQs for rare earth investing
What are rare earth minerals?
Rare earths are a category of elements that share many chemical properties. In fact, all but two — yttrium and scandium — are also called lanthanides. These elements are commonly found in the same deposits and are necessary for diverse technological applications such as rare earth magnets.
How many rare earth elements are there?
In total there are 17 elements that make up the rare earths category, and they are split into light and heavy rare earths. On the light side, there are cerium, lanthanum, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, europium, gadolinium and samarium, and on the heavy side there are dysprosium, yttrium, terbium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, yttrium and lutetium.
Where are rare earth metals found?
In terms of both reserves and production, China is the frontrunner for rare earth metals by a long shot, with 44 million metric tons of reserves and 240,000 metric tons of production in 2023. However, Vietnam and Brazil also have significant reserves above 20 million MT. With regards to rare earth production, the US is in second place at 43,000 metric tons due to the Mountain Pass mine in California.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
07 May
Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
