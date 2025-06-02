Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a significantly increased Inferred Mineral Resource of 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at the Grønnedal REE deposit, part of the Company’s wholly owned Ivigtût multi-commodity critical mineral project in southwest Greenland.

Highlights

  • The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has increased to 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363ppm TREO, containing 567,600 tonnes TREO, using a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off.
  • This represents a more than 70-fold increase, significantly enhancing Grønnedal’s scale, strategic value, and resource potential.
  • The increased MRE incorporates analytical data from six diamond drill holes.
  • With an average grade exceeding 6,000ppm (0.65%)TREO, the MRE positions Grønnedal amongst the highest-grade rare earth elements (REE) deposits globally.
  • Notably, individual samples returned TREO values above 2%, including high concentrations of key magnetic REE such as: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb).
  • The mineralisation remains open in all directions, reinforcing Grønnedal’s strong resource potential.
  • The resource represents a small fraction of a large carbonatite intrusive defined by surface mapping, sampling, and electromagnetic surveys, with indications of continuous mineralisation from the surface to depths exceeding 500 meters.
  • The MRE reinforces a compelling upside case for development, strategic investment and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the transformational 89 Mt resource increase, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:

“This is a transformational milestone for Eclipse and positions the Grønnedal REE deposit as a globally significant rare earths project. With 89 million tonnes now defined, and evidence suggesting we are only scratching the surface, Grønnedal REE has the scale and grade to become a cornerstone asset in global efforts to secure independent critical mineral supply chains. The MRE includes data from six deep historic diamond drill holes, all of which ended in mineralisation, indicating that the mineralisation potentially extends well beyond the current resource limits.

“Given the current geopolitical context and growing demand for clean energy technologies, we are fast-tracking plans for further drilling to delineate the broader potential of the Grønnedal carbonatite. As a small company entering a much larger strategic arena, we remain focused on delivering value to shareholders and progressing responsibly, with discipline and transparency.”


