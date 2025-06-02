Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a significantly increased Inferred Mineral Resource of 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at the Grønnedal REE deposit, part of the Company’s wholly owned Ivigtût multi-commodity critical mineral project in southwest Greenland.
Highlights
- The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has increased to 89 million tonnes at a grade of 6,363ppm TREO, containing 567,600 tonnes TREO, using a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off.
- This represents a more than 70-fold increase, significantly enhancing Grønnedal’s scale, strategic value, and resource potential.
- The increased MRE incorporates analytical data from six diamond drill holes.
- With an average grade exceeding 6,000ppm (0.65%)TREO, the MRE positions Grønnedal amongst the highest-grade rare earth elements (REE) deposits globally.
- Notably, individual samples returned TREO values above 2%, including high concentrations of key magnetic REE such as: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb).
- The mineralisation remains open in all directions, reinforcing Grønnedal’s strong resource potential.
- The resource represents a small fraction of a large carbonatite intrusive defined by surface mapping, sampling, and electromagnetic surveys, with indications of continuous mineralisation from the surface to depths exceeding 500 meters.
- The MRE reinforces a compelling upside case for development, strategic investment and long-term value creation.
Commenting on the transformational 89 Mt resource increase, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
“This is a transformational milestone for Eclipse and positions the Grønnedal REE deposit as a globally significant rare earths project. With 89 million tonnes now defined, and evidence suggesting we are only scratching the surface, Grønnedal REE has the scale and grade to become a cornerstone asset in global efforts to secure independent critical mineral supply chains. The MRE includes data from six deep historic diamond drill holes, all of which ended in mineralisation, indicating that the mineralisation potentially extends well beyond the current resource limits.
“Given the current geopolitical context and growing demand for clean energy technologies, we are fast-tracking plans for further drilling to delineate the broader potential of the Grønnedal carbonatite. As a small company entering a much larger strategic arena, we remain focused on delivering value to shareholders and progressing responsibly, with discipline and transparency.”
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
EPM:AU
20 May
Lynas Becomes First Heavy Rare Earths Producer Outside China
Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) said on May 16 that it has produced dysprosium oxide (Dy) at its facility in Malaysia, becoming the first commercial heavy rare earths producer outside of China.
Called Lynas Malaysia, the plant commenced production in 2012 and is located in the Gebeng Industrial Estate near the Port of Kuantan. Its heavy rare earths separation circuit was commissioned in the March quarter.
"The production of this on spec Dy is a significant step for supply chain resilience and provides customers with the option of sourcing product from an outside China supplier," said Lynas CEO and Managing Director Amanda Lacaze.
"Lynas is now the world’s only commercial producer of separated Heavy Rare Earth products outside China," she continued, adding that this distinction uniquely positions the company to help diversify heavy rare earths supply.
Lacaze noted that currently the company is engaged with customers in Japan, the US and Europe.
Dysprosium oxide is produced at Lynas' plant in Malaysia. Video via Lynas TV.
The plant's first dysprosium was produced on schedule, and first terbium output is expected in June.
The company said in its latest quarterly report that pricing for its new heavy rare earths products is expected to reflect high demand for these products outside China, and not the market index based on transactions in China.
Lynas also said it is expecting rare earths market volatility to continue through the June quarter as a result of the new global tariff environment and Chinese export controls. China placed export controls on seven rare earths on April 4, and although the country lifted some restrictions last week, it will reportedly continue to block exports of those elements.
In addition to its Malaysian rare earths processing facility, Lynas has a rare earths processing facility in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and is building a new rare earths processing facility in Texas, US.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
13 May
3 Best-performing Canadian Rare Earth Stocks in 2025
Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.
Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.
The 2025 rare earth market is navigating a volatile yet strategically critical phase shaped by supply concerns, demand fluctuations and intensifying US-China trade tensions.
Rare earth metals demand continues to be driven by uses such as clean energy technologies — particularly permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines — as well as defense and electronics industries. However, global consumption forecasts for rare earth magnets have been revised downward slightly, with expected year-over-year growth in 2025 easing from 9 percent to around 5 percent as macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on manufacturing and industrial activity.
On the supply side, China's influence remains significant, accounting for over 50 percent of the world’s refined rare earth output. Beijing’s latest round of export controls on the strategic minerals, made in response to high tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump, has intensified concerns about global supply chain vulnerability.
These measures have especially impacted US and European manufacturers, prompting renewed efforts to diversify supply, invest in recycling technologies and accelerate domestic production projects.
In response to China’s rare earth export measures, the Trump administration initiated a Section 232 national security probe into the rare earth supply chain in April 2025. The uncertainty has sparked renewed interest in miners, producers and refiners.
Here the Investing News Network looks at the Canadian rare earth metals companies on the TSXV that have had the biggest share price gains over the past year. Stocks with market caps above C$10 million were considered. TSX- and CSE-listed rare earth stocks were considered, but did not make the cut this time. This top Canadian rare earth stocks list was compiled using TradingView’s stock screener, and data was gathered on May 6, 2025.
1. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU)
Yearly gain: 173.97 percent
Market cap: C$147.88 million
Share price: C$2.00
Founded in 2006, Ucore Rare Metals is a rare earth element processing and exploration company with operations in the US and Canada.
Following its 2020 acquisition of Innovation Metals, the company is commercializing its proprietary RapidSX separation technology. Ucore plans to implement this system at its first commercial facility, the Strategic Metals Complex, in Louisiana, US. Additionally, the company continues to develop its Bokan heavy rare earth elements project in Alaska, US.
In January, Ucore received C$500,000 from the Government of Ontario, Canada, as part of the provincial Critical Minerals Innovation Fund. The REE processor plans to use the cash infusion use the cash infusion to advance improvements at its RapidSX commercial demonstration facility in Ontario.
A subsequent private placement of 3.6 million shares priced at C$0.60 each raised an additional C$2.16 million for Ucore.
In March, Pat Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ucore, commented on an executive order by President Trump to investigate the critical minerals supply chain.
“(The) executive order underscores the urgent need to establish robust, domestic rare earth processing capabilities,” he said. “As the US looks to onboard rare earth mineral projects, there is strategic merit in knowing that significant security can be established by first dominating the processing and refining.”
Shares of Ucore rose to a year-to-date high of C$2.02 on May 4, 2025.
2. Leading Edge Materials (TSXV:LEM)
Yearly gain: 127.78 percent
Market cap: C$47.57 million
Share price: C$0.20
Vancouver-based Leading Edge Materials is focused on developing three critical raw material projects located in the European Union. The portfolio includes the wholly owned Norra Kärr heavy rare earth (HREE) project and the Woxna Graphite mine in Sweden, the company also has a 51 percent stake in the Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance in Romania.
In January, Leading Edge released its 2024 results, noting that in early December, the company applied to the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden for an Exploitation Concession 25-year mining lease for Norra Kärr.
A February project update outlined plans to start up and down steam pre-feasibility work at Norra Kärr during the second quarter.
“As part of the PFS, the company will evaluate the business case for a Rapid Development Plan (RDP), whereby Norra Kärr can be in production in the shortest possible timeframe to be supplying REE concentrates to the market in advance of the completion of the downstream processing facility and selling nepheline syenite,” the statement read.
Shares of Leading Edge hit a year-to-date high of C$0.30 on March 23, 2025, coinciding with news that the company was awaiting a decision on its application for Strategic Project status under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act.
A few days later, Leading Edge learned that Norra Kärr did not earn the designation; however, the company plans to reapply for Strategic Project status when a new round of submissions are requested.
3. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Yearly gain: 87.5 percent
Market cap: C$117.46 million
Share price: C$0.30
Mkango is positioning itself to be a leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides. The company holds a 79.4 percent stake in Maginito, which owns HyProMag, a firm focusing on rare earth magnet recycling in the UK.
Maginito also owns Mkango Rare Earths UK, which focuses on long-loop rare earth magnet recycling. Additionally, Maginito and CoTec are expanding HyProMag’s recycling technology to the US through their joint venture, HyProMag USA.
Mkango’s mineral assets include the advanced Songwe Hill rare earths project and a diverse exploration portfolio in Malawi, covering rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium and more. Its subsidiary Lancaster Exploration signed a mining development agreement with the Government of Malawi for Songwe Hill in June 2024.
Mkango is also developing the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland through its subsidiary Mkango Polska.
In January, Mkango’s wholly owned subsidiaries Lancaster Exploration and Mkango Polska signed a non-binding letter of intent with special purpose acquisition company Crown PropTech Acquisitions for a proposed business combination that would list on the NASDAQ. The deal would create a vertically integrated rare earths company that holds Songwe Hill in Malawi and the Pulawy plant in Poland.
Later in the month Mkango announced plans for HyProMag and Areera to partner with Inserma and Sweden’s RISE Research Institutes to develop automated sorting and pre-processing of speakers, creating a concentrated feed of NdFeB magnets for recycling. The company also raised C$4.11 million in late January to advance rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany.
On March 25, the European Commission granted Mkango’s Pulawy rare earth separation project in Poland Strategic Project status under the Critical Raw Materials Act. The designation highlights the project's importance to EU supply chains and will streamline permitting while enhancing access to financing and support from EU institutions and potential offtakers.
Company shares reached a year-to-date high of C$0.41 on April 13, 2025.
FAQs for rare earth investing
What are rare earth minerals?
Rare earths are a category of elements that share many chemical properties. In fact, all but two — yttrium and scandium — are also called lanthanides. These elements are commonly found in the same deposits and are necessary for diverse technological applications such as rare earth magnets.
How many rare earth elements are there?
In total there are 17 elements that make up the rare earths category, and they are split into light and heavy rare earths. On the light side, there are cerium, lanthanum, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, europium, gadolinium and samarium, and on the heavy side there are dysprosium, yttrium, terbium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, yttrium and lutetium.
Where are rare earth metals found?
In terms of both reserves and production, China is the frontrunner for rare earth metals by a long shot, with 44 million metric tons of reserves and 240,000 metric tons of production in 2023. However, Vietnam and Brazil also have significant reserves above 20 million MT. With regards to rare earth production, the US is in second place at 43,000 metric tons due to the Mountain Pass mine in California.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
07 May
Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
07 May
US Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks
Rare earths stocks are gaining renewed investor attention following recent US government policies that sharpen its focus on securing critical mineral supply chains.
In early 2025, the Trump administration signaled stronger commitments to reduce American reliance on China for rare earth elements (REEs) — especially those essential for defense, energy and advanced manufacturing.
This policy momentum is driving capital into companies positioned to support US supply chain independence, particularly those with innovative and scalable rare earths solutions.
The US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and the White House have all expressed mounting concern over the vulnerability of American industries due to China’s overwhelming control of REEs — over 90 percent of global rare earth magnet production. These magnets are essential for defense systems, robotics, electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence technologies.
Amid these concerns, the Trump administration has been advancing executive actions designed to fast track domestic production and processing capacity. During his first term in office, Trump signed Executive Order 13953, which addressed the threat of reliance on foreign adversaries for critical minerals and instituted support for domestic mining and processing industries.
As the trade war with China escalates, the US president doubled down on this agenda with a new executive order, issued in March 2025, invoking his wartime powers to strengthen the US critical minerals supply chain.
This series of policy moves has boosted investor enthusiasm for rare earth equities. MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the sole US-based rare earths miner, has seen its stock price climb approximately 70 percent year-to-date, pushing its market capitalization to over US$4 billion, buoyed by its strategic role in domestic production and recent policy endorsements.
Similarly, USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR), which went public in early 2025, saw a 70 percent surge on its Nasdaq debut and now holds a valuation near US$887.5 million, reflecting strong investor confidence in its plans to establish a comprehensive US rare earths supply chain.
These gains underscore the market's positive response to governmental efforts aimed at reducing reliance on foreign sources, particularly China, for critical minerals essential to defense and advanced technologies.
Challenges in traditional supply chains
China’s dominance in the rare earths supply chain — from mining to processing to final manufacturing — presents a critical vulnerability for the US, especially in sectors like defense, robotics and artificial intelligence.
NdFeB (neodymium-iron-boron) magnets, essential for everything from drones and EVs to missile guidance systems and fighter jets, are largely sourced or processed in China. While MP Materials mines rare earths in California, most refining still happens overseas, underscoring a lack of domestic downstream capacity. Adding to the challenge, traditional rare earths mining is environmentally damaging and slow to permit in the US.
This urgent need for supply chain independence is also driving interest in alternative approaches like recycling and domestic magnet production.
CoTec Holdings: Positioned for the next phase of rare earths independence
As the US intensifies efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains, CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF), with a modest market capitalization of approximately US$33 million, is emerging as a key player in developing domestic rare earth magnet recycling capabilities. Through a 50/50 joint venture with Maginito, CoTec is advancing HyProMag USA, a project aimed at establishing a rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
HyProMag USA will leverage the patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (HPMS) technology, originally developed at the University of Birmingham. This innovative process enables the efficient recovery of NdFeB magnets from end-of-life products and offers a low-cost, environmentally sustainable alternative to mining.
HyProMag’s "short-loop" process provides a faster and less complex approach compared to conventional chemical-based methods. By using hydrogen gas, magnets within electronic scrap are caused to fracture naturally with minimal pre-processing. The demagnetized material can then be sieved into powder form, which is re-pressed and sintered into new magnets — all while bypassing many of the environmental challenges and delays associated with mining and refining.
The Texas facility is projected to produce 750 metric tons of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets annually by 2027, potentially supplying up to 10 percent of US domestic demand within five years by tripling the capacity contemplated by the Feasibility Study released in November 2024.
To put this in perspective, CoTec’s market capitalization of just US$33 million is a fraction of its larger peers — despite its advanced development stage and the strategic importance of its recycling model. The project’s positive November 2024 feasibility study highlights robust economics, with a net present value of US$262 million at current prices and up to US$503 million based on projected pricing scenarios.
The project has garnered support from the Minerals Security Partnership, a coalition of governments including the United States, aimed at developing secure and sustainable critical mineral supply chains. A positive feasibility study released in November 2024 highlighted robust economics for the project, estimating a net present value of US$262 million at current prices, with potential to reach US$503 million based on forecasted prices.
By focusing on recycling and domestic production, CoTec Holdings is strategically positioned to contribute to the US goal of reducing reliance on foreign sources for critical materials, particularly in sectors vital to national security and technological advancement.
Weighing the risks and rewards in rare earths investing
Government backing, mounting geopolitical urgency and rapid demand growth for applications in defense, artificial intelligence, EVs and clean energy technologies all point to a strong long-term outlook for rare earths.
The US push to secure domestic rare earths supply chains is creating strong tailwinds for investors, but the sector remains nuanced. Major players like MP Materials have benefited significantly from early mover status and government support. Similarly, USA Rare Earth, which went public in early 2025, debuted with a valuation of US$887.5 million despite still being in pre-production stages.
By contrast, CoTec Holdings’ lower market cap offers investors a markedly different value entry point. Yet, CoTec is progressing at a faster pace than many larger peers, with a US-based rare earth magnet recycling facility already in advanced development.
This contrast reveals a significant value gap in the market. While larger rare earth equities may offer liquidity and visibility, companies like CoTec provide exposure to near-term production, strategic alignment with US policy goals and cutting-edge technology at a much lower valuation.
Of course, investors should weigh this potential against sector-wide risks. Rare earths production and processing are technically complex and capital intensive, often facing long development timelines and regulatory hurdles. Price volatility is another factor, as rare earths markets are relatively illiquid and can be impacted by sudden changes in global supply — particularly from China.
But for those seeking to participate in the reshaping of the US critical minerals landscape, companies that combine innovative models with accelerated development timelines may offer an attractive mix of upside potential and policy-driven support.
Investor takeaway
Informed investing in this space requires balancing optimism about macro-level trends with a clear-eyed view of execution challenges. As US policy continues to favor domestic rare earth development, the right players could see significant upside — especially those aligned with sustainable, scalable supply chain solutions.
Unlike traditional miners, CoTec offers investors exposure to a low-footprint, tech-enabled model that may be better aligned with future regulatory and environmental expectations. In an era of supply chain instability, companies that can quickly deploy domestic capacity without the long timelines of mine development may have a distinct advantage.
This INNspired article is sponsored by CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by CoTec Holdingsin order to help investors learn more about the company. CoTec Holdings is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.

This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with CoTec Holdings and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
06 May
Dateline Resources Plans OTCQB Listing as US Rare Earths Interest Intensifies
Gold and rare earths company Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR,OTC Pink:DTREF) is keen to uplist to the OTCQB following strong interest in its California-based Colosseum project.
In a May 2 statement, the company highlighted US President Donald Trump's recognition of the asset.
“The Colosseum Mine, America’s second rare earths mine, has been approved after years of stalled permitting,” Trump wrote in an April 25 Truth Social update on his administration's achievements.
Trump's comment comes after the Department of the Interior said on April 8 that Colosseum can continue mining operations under its existing mine plan of operations with the Bureau of Land Management.
"The resumption of mining at Colosseum Mine, America’s second rare earth elements mine, supports efforts to bolster America’s capacity to produce the critical materials needed to manufacture the technologies to power our future," the bureau said at the time, highlighting the importance of reducing US reliance on China for critical minerals like rare earths.
Dateline said the Department of the Interior's confirmation prompted a surge in interest from North American investors.
"The Company’s shares currently trade in the U.S. under the OTC code DTREF, and the process to uplist to OTCQB has commenced," Dateline said, adding that this listing will be in parallel to its ASX listing.
“Dateline will continue to meet its ASX disclosure obligations, which will satisfy OTC market requirements under the established foreign listing exemptions,” the company also noted.
Located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California, the Colosseum gold-rare earths mine was acquired by Dateline from major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in October 2021.
Using a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne gold, Colosseum has a JORC-compliant resource of 27.1 million tonnes at 1.26 grams per tonne gold for 1.1 million contained ounces of gold. In terms of rare earths, Dateline says Colosseum is "emerging as a project of national strategic importance" due to its potential to host these key commodities.
On Monday (May 5), the company said it has started preparing for a rare earths-focused drill program at Colosseum, with a detailed plan to be finalised within one month. The drill program will be carried out contemporaneously with Dateline's planned gold feasibility study for Colosseum.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
05 May
How to Invest in Rare Earth Metals
Investing in rare earth minerals can seem tricky, but there are a variety of rare earths stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available for metals investors.
The rare earths sector may seem daunting, as many elements fall under the umbrella, and the 17 rare earth elements (REEs) are as diverse as they are challenging to pronounce.
The group is made up of 15 lanthanides, plus yttrium and scandium, and each element has different applications, pricing and supply and demand dynamics. Sound complicated? While the REE space is undeniably complex, many investors find it compelling and are interested in finding ways to get a foot in the door.
Read on for a more in-depth look at the rare earth metals market and the many different types of rare earth minerals, plus rare earths stocks and ETFs you can invest in.
In this article
What are the types of rare earth minerals?
There are a number of ways to categorize and better understand rare earths, which will help you know which companies to invest in based on what they're targeting.
For example, they are often divided into “heavy” and “light” categories based on atomic weight. Heavy rare earths are generally more sought after, but light REEs are important too.
Rare earths can also be grouped together according to how they are used. Rare earth magnets include praseodymium, neodymium, samarium and dysprosium, while phosphor rare earths — those used in lighting — include europium, terbium and yttrium. Cerium, lanthanum and gadolinium are sometimes included in the phosphor category as well. For a detailed breakdown of rare earths uses, check out our guide.
One aspect that is common to all the rare earths is that price information is not readily available — like other critical metals, rare earth materials are not traded on a public exchange. That said, some research firms do make pricing details available, usually for a fee, including Strategic Metals Invest, Fastmarkets and SMM.
What factors affect supply and demand for rare earths?
As mentioned, each REE has different pricing and supply and demand dynamics.
However, there are definitely overarching supply and demand trends in the sector. Most notably, China accounts for the vast majority of the world’s supply of rare earth metals. As the world’s leading producer, the Asian nation accounted for roughly 70 percent of rare earths production in 2024, or 270,000 metric tons (MT), with the US coming in a very distant second at 45,000 MT. After the US, Myanmar is the third largest rare earths producer with total output of 31,000 MT last year. On top of that, China is also responsible for 90 percent of refined rare earths output.
The strong Chinese monopoly on rare earths production has created problems in the sector in the past. For instance, prices in the global market spiked in 2010 and 2011 when the country imposed export quotas.
The move sparked a boom in global rare earth metals exploration outside of China, but many companies that entered the space at that time fell off the radar when rare earths prices eventually sank again. Molycorp, once North America’s only producer of rare earths, is a notable example of how hard it is for companies to set up shop outside China. It filed for bankruptcy in 2015. But the story didn’t end there — MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the company that now owns Molycorp’s assets, went public in mid-2020 in a US$1.47 billion deal, and a year later was a US$6 billion company.
MP Materials is now the western hemisphere's largest rare earths miner, putting out high-purity separated neodymium and praseodymium oxide; a heavy rare earths concentrate; and lanthanum and cerium oxides and carbonates.
Concerns about China’s dominance are ongoing as the US/China trade war continues and as supply chain stability grows in importance. The Asian nation has tightly controlled how much of its rare earths products make it into global markets through a quota system initiated in 2006.
US President Donald Trump's high tariffs targeting Chinese goods has resulted in China enacting further rare earth export restrictions. In April 2025, the Government of China placed strict export controls on samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium — all crucial for the production of electric vehicles, smartphones, fighter jets, missiles and satellites.
Sharing a border with China, Myanmar is the source of at least 70 percent of its neighbor’s medium to heavy rare earths feedstock. With that in mind, it's not surprising that a temporary halt in Myanmar’s production in late summer of 2023 sent rare earths prices to their highest level in 20 months, as per OilPrice.com.
Myanmar's rare earths production experienced further disruptions in late 2024 as the Kachin Independence Army seized two towns in Kachin state, near China’s Yunnan province, that are critical suppliers of rare earth oxides to China.
Outside of China, one of the world’s leading rare earths producers is Australian company Lynas (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF), which sends mined material for refining and processing at its plant in Malaysia. In 2023, Japan Australia Rare Earths, a joint venture between the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz (TSE:2768), inked an agreement to invest AU$200 million in the production and supply of heavy rare earths from Lynas.
This has allowed the mining company to expand its light rare earths production and begin production of heavy rare earths. Lynas brought its large-scale downstream Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility online in November 2024. According to its H1 2025 fiscal year results, the company's neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) production volume increased by 22 percent.
In the US, MP Materials is making good use of US$58.5 million awarded in April to support construction of the first fully integrated rare earth magnet manufacturing facility in the US. The funding is part of the Section 48C Advanced Energy Project tax credit granted by the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Treasury and Department of Energy.
The Fort Worth, Texas, magnet facility began producing the NdFeB magnets crucial for EVs, wind turbines and defense systems at the start of 2025. First commercial deliveries are expected by the end of the year.
Looking at demand, many analysts believe the need for rare earths is set to boom on accelerating growth from top end-use categories, including the electric vehicle market and other high-tech applications.
As an example, demand for dysprosium, a key material in steel manufacturing and the production of lasers, has grown as countries increase their steel standards. Aside from that, rare earths have long been used in televisions and rechargeable batteries, two industries that accounted for much demand before the proliferation of new technologies. Other rare earth metals can be found in wind turbines, aluminum production, catalytic converters and many high-tech products.
As can be seen, securing rare earths supply is an increasingly important issue. In addition to traditional rare earths mining, there has been growth in the rare earths recycling industry, which aims to recover REE raw materials from electronics and high-tech products in order to reuse them in new ways.
Exploring and extracting rare earth materials from deep-sea mud is one of the newest recovery methods, although deep sea mining of mud and nodules comes with significant environmental concerns. However, it is gaining traction as more mining companies look offshore for resources and US President Trump pushes for fast tracking of deep-sea mining permits.
How to invest in rare earth minerals
Investors are increasingly wondering how they can invest in rare earth metals as demand ramps up and the US-China trade war has caused further concerns about rare earth supply chains.
The possibility of higher rare earths prices in the coming years is one of the catalysts for investors wondering how they can invest in rare earths. As it's not possible to buy physical rare earth metals, the most direct way to invest in the rare earths market is through mining and exploration companies.
Investing in rare earths stocks
While many rare earth minerals companies are located in China and are not publicly traded, there are a variety of rare earths companies listed on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges.
Below is a selection of companies with rare earths assets or operations trading on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX and ASX; all had market caps of over $500 million as of April 22, 2025.
- Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX:BRE)
- Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
- Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)
- Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU)
- Lynas (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF)
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
- Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO,OTC Pink:NOPMF)
- Peak Rare Earths (ASX:PEK)
Small-cap REE companies are also listed on those exchanges.
Here’s a hefty list of junior rare earths stock and companies with rare earths projects. The rare earths stocks on this list had market caps between $5 million and $500 million as of April 22, 2025:
- Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF)
- American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQB:ARRNF)
- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF)
- Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF)
- Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF)
- Canada Rare Earth (TSXV:LL,OTC Pink:RAREF)
- Commerce Resources (TSXV:CCE,OTC Pink:CMRZF)
- CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF)
- Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF)
- E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE)
- Geomega Resources (TSXV:GMA,OTC Pink:GOMRF)
- Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF)
- Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
- Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI,OTC Pink:NMREF)
- NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)
- Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU)
- Pensana (LSE:PRE,OTC Pink:PNSPF)
- Resouro Strategic Metals (TSXV:RSM)
- Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF)
- Vital Metals (ASX:VML)
To learn more about investing in rare earths, check out our stocks lists: 9 Biggest Rare Earth Stocks in the US, Canada and Australia, Top Canadian Rare Earths Stocks and the 5 Biggest ASX Rare Earth Stocks.
Investing in rare earths ETFs
Rare earths ETFs offer investors a diversified position in this market space, mitigating the risks of investing in specific companies.
- The VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (ARCA:REMX) (ARCA:REMX) tracks an index of global mining companies, as well as refiners and recyclers of rare earths and strategic metals. Its top holdings include Lynas and MP Materials.
- The Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) tracks an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Lynas, Energy Fuels and MP Materials are also among its top holdings.
- The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) tracks materials companies that derive at least half of their revenues from the exploration, mining, production and refining of one or more of 10 materials categories, including rare earths. In addition to Lynas and MP, this ETF also provides exposure to multiple Chinese rare earths companies, and one of its top holdings is China Northern Rare Earth High-Tech Company (SHA:600111).
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: American Rare Earths and CoTec Holdings are clients of the Investing News Network.
