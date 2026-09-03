Stockpiles Continue to Deliver High- Grade Gold Assays

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER TheNewswire - September 3, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") further to the July 29th, 2026, news release, the Company is very pleased to provide gold assay results of the second stockpile trenching sample program from the Tarantula mine at the La Dama De Oro gold property. The La Fa Dama De Oro gold Property is located a 40-minute drive from the City of Victorville, CA, USA. With successful exploration targeting, the Company is planning to recover gold within the identified stockpiles. With its fully permitted up to 1,000-ton bulk sample; it is expected to demonstrate potential recovery simplicity and potential cash flow.
The sampling was overseen and delivered by Mark Payne P. Geo # 7067, to American Assay Labs using a conventional 30-gram gold silver fire assay. American Assay Labs is located in the City of Sparks Nevada. Mark Payne P.Geo. #7067 works under the guidance of the Company's Independent Qualified Person Dr. Lee Groat, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical information contained in this news release as required under NI 43 101.
Stockpile phase-two Tarantula continuous trenching results gold is reported as follows:
|
4188 FEET ELEVATION NORTH TRENCH
FROM FEET
|
TO FEET
|
Total
Sample Width Feet
|
AU GRAMS
|
0.00
|
5.0
|
5
|
8.1
|
5.0
|
10
|
5
|
8.9
|
10.0
|
15.0
|
5
|
2.4
|
15.0
|
19.0
|
4
|
1.1
|
SOUTH TRENCH 4188 ELEVATION FEET
|
0.0
|
4.0
|
4
|
0.9
|
4.0
|
8.0
|
4
|
2.9
|
8.0
|
12.0
|
4
|
1.6
|
TRENCH 5 FT NORTH 4188 ELEVATION FEET
|
0.00 5FT N
|
5.0
|
5
|
3.9
|
5.0 5 FT N
|
10
|
5
|
6.2
True width of depth unknown at each sample location
To better understand the gold distribution; material greater than ¾ inch for a total of 22kg was extracted from a 55kg sample, and then the remaining 33kg of material was sampled. This upgraded the sample provided, from 8 grams to 14 grams of gold per ton. Further testing is planned, (but as can be seen, initial findings are encouraging).
Ron Coombes States, "The historical La Dama De Oro, California mine, continues to develop as an exciting active gold story with numerous exploration targets. Given the permitted 1,000-ton bulk sample, and what with gold at record levels, (current gold price is $143.08 per gram USD), the leverage from a micro-cap base such as Providence Gold Mines Inc. is unique; due to its high-grade potential and fully permitted status for near term bulk sample production".
Exploration Update
The staged programs are designed to develop feed for the permitted 1000-ton bulk sample to provide potential cash flow. As well, exploration targeting continues to develop potential gold zones within the high-grade historical producer. The Company is now planning to trench and sample the discovery vein at surface. With potential exploration providing assay success, the Company then plans to blend the discovery with the stockpiles. Other plans include geophysical surveying to assist in further determining the potential size of numerous targets; in particular, a zone where all the known veins appear to coalesce in the valley prior to drilling.
New Discovery Gold Vein Update:
At the surface, directly above this well-mineralized, the recently reported vein discovery was channel sampled, (dated for reference July 7,2026), reported 8 grams gold per ton over a true width of .45m. The discovery is located at the westernmost face of the Mojave Girl vein, where there is a significant sericitic alteration bloom. This alteration zone can be traced along the surface for approximately 300 feet (90m) westward as a zone of softer, bleached, moderate iron oxide staining in the quartz monzonite. This zone of alteration and strong fracturing has rendered the rocks softer and more easily eroded, thus resulting in a 300 foot (90m) long area of negative topographic expression. There is a discernable reddish-brown coloration of the soil, which is coincident with the alteration and negative topographic expression.
Mr. Payne P. Geo states, "other similar intense barren sericitic alteration blooms have been found to be reliable surface expressions overlying high-grade gold-quartz to depth in other similar orogenic style vein systems. Exploratory core holes, which have been directed to test beneath similar sericitic alteration blooms, have resulted in numerous new high-grade gold discoveries
elsewhere in California. Based upon historical precedent, there is a high-level of confidence that drill testing the Western Mojave Girl vein exploration target could result in a new gold discovery, "In addition, "barren sericitic alteration bloom features be enhanced, particularly where the wall rocks to lodes are felsic to intermediate crystalline intrusive rocks. The Western Mojave Girl vein exploration target could be easily tested with 400-to-600-foot (120-180m) core holes collared from an existing road, located near the target."
Exploration targeting continues to evaluate the under-explored system of both E-W and N-S trending gold-bearing quartz veins evident at the La Dama De Oro property a historic high-grade gold producer
With the ongoing exploration targeting success, the Company is negotiating with an experienced local mill owner operator, who is available under contract to mill our permitted 1,000-ton bulk sample.
For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.
Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO
Phone: 604 724 2369
Email rcoombesresources@gmail.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement
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