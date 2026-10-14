USA Newsroom News Commentary - A generation ago, a live stock quote was something investors paid for, through a terminal, a newsletter or a broker's phone line. Today the number itself is close to free. It arrives on a phone lock screen, inside a brokerage app and in a search result, often within seconds. What has not become free is everything that happens after the number appears: the context, the research and the decision about what to do next. That is where the online investing industry is now competing, and the results from the companies that supply, display and explain market data show where the money is going. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).
Key Takeaways
- The quote is now the cheapest part of the stack. Market data providers such as QuoteMedia supply the streaming prices that banks, brokerages and media sites put in front of investors.
- Investors are paying for interpretation. MarketWise grew billings 57% year over year in its latest quarter, and FactSet pointed to momentum across its AI and data solutions.
- The audience keeps growing. Interactive Brokers ended September with 5.58 million client accounts, up 35% from a year earlier, and Robinhood reported 28.6 million funded customers in August.
- Free research tools are filling the gap. Apps such as Quote Daddy pair free live quotes with AI-written research, putting a layer of explanation in front of investors before they open a brokerage account.
Layer One: The Number
Every quote on an investing screen starts with a data feed. QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI) is one of the companies that builds that plumbing, describing itself as a software developer and distributor of financial market data and related services, with real-time and delayed data, its Quotestream streaming quote platform and portfolio tools delivered to banks, brokerage firms, financial institutions and media outlets. In its most recent quarterly report, QuoteMedia reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $5,450,127, up 11% from $4,929,211 a year earlier.
QuoteMedia's business is a reminder of how the quote became cheap for the end user. Data providers sell feeds to institutions and platforms, and those platforms increasingly hand the quote to investors at no charge as a way to win their attention. The price of a stock is now the starting point of the experience, not the product.
Layer Two: The Context
Professionals have paid for context for decades. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), which supplies financial data and analytics to investment professionals, reported fiscal fourth quarter 2026 revenue of $634.7 million on September 30, up 6.3% year over year, with organic annual subscription value up 7.0% to $2,568.2 million. The company's outlook for fiscal 2027 calls for revenue of $2,600 million to $2,625 million, and it cited continued momentum across its AI and data solutions.
Self-directed investors pay for context too. MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW), a subscription financial research publisher, reported second quarter 2026 billings of $91.2 million, up 57% year over year, and 400 thousand paid subscribers as of June 30, 2026, up from 381 thousand at the end of March. MarketWise raised its fiscal 2026 billings guidance by 10% to approximately $330 million.
Layer Three: The Explanation, for Free
Between free quotes and paid research sits a growing set of tools that try to explain a stock in plain language before an investor commits any money. They borrow the professional playbook, combining price data, fundamentals, news and analyst views, and then use AI to turn it into something a retail investor can read in a minute.
Quote Daddy is built for that space. It is a free stock-tracking app for the web, iPhone and Android with live watchlists for U.S. stocks and ETFs, interactive charts, insider activity from SEC Form 4 filings, alerts, and one-tap AI briefings that explain in plain English why a stock moved. It also tracks the latest SEC 13F holdings of well-known investors and congressional disclosed trades. Its research tool, Luxor IQ, turns live prices, a year of trend data, fundamentals, news and analyst ratings into a research note written by AI, with three free reports a day. There is no credit card and no paywall; accounts are free at quotedaddy.com.
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Layer Four: The Trade
The platforms where investors finally act are still adding customers at a fast pace. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) reported 5.576 million client accounts at the end of September 2026, up 35% year over year, with client equity of $964.7 billion, up 27%. Daily average revenue trades were 4.111 million, up 6% from a year earlier, and client margin loans rose 36% to $105.2 billion.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported 28.6 million funded customers for August 2026, up about 1.9 million from a year earlier, and total platform assets of $384 billion, up 26% year over year. Equity notional trading volume reached $335 billion in the month, up 68% from August 2025, and options contracts traded rose 50% to 293 million.
Those numbers describe an audience that is large, active and still growing. Every one of those accounts starts the day with a quote, and every one of them has to decide what that quote means.
Understand Any Stock in 30 Seconds
Luxor IQ by Quote Daddy turns live prices, a year of trend data, fundamentals, news and analyst ratings into a clear research note written by AI, covering valuation, financial health and key risks. Three reports a day are free on the web, and more with a free Quote Daddy account. Try it at ai.quotedaddy.com.
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