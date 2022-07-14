GamingInvesting News

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)

New booth partner, Rebellion Republic will be bringing its world-class music merchandise to the Con, and together with Stern will be hosting living legend and rock god Ozzy Osbourne and comic book artist Todd McFarlane . The pair will be unveiling new artwork and a special edition comic by McFarlane for Osbourne's highly anticipated album Patient Number 9. Just announced this week, both Osbourne and McFarlane will be doing signings at the Stern booth to celebrate this momentous collab. Stay tuned for the signing schedule and your chance to purchase SDCC exclusive merch.

Returning this year, the Stern Pinball Pop-up Arcade will include all of the latest Stern Pinball machines featuring the award-winning Insider Connected platform.  Both casual and series players are encouraged to stop by the Pop-up Arcade to hang out, relax, earn achievements, high scores and enjoy endless hours of free pinball play. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ .  Players can register at a connected game by scanning a QR code or at the Stern Pinball website. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player logs into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

New to the arcade this year will be special guest booths with partners the Nerdist and Toho.  Nerdist is your leading source for the latest pop culture news and a welcoming space to geek out about the many things that we love. The media company will be setting up shop in Stern's Pop-up Arcade for the entirety of the Con. Expect to see live tapings of Nerdist News, interviews with celebrity guests, and more.

Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition, and distribution of powerful live action and animated content including motion pictures, television, and theater. In 1954, the studio released the iconic film "Godzilla," giving birth to one of cinema's most enduring and celebrated icons loved by fans across the globe.

Come find Stern Pinball on the show floor at booth #3721 or stop by the Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

CONTACT: stern@rebelliouspr.com

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Park University New Varsity Esports Team Complements Diverse Student Population

Looking to work alongside an already booming gaming industry located in Chicago North Park University ( North Park ) is excited to add Esports as the institution's first coed and 19 th overall sport. Recruiting for incoming student-athletes will begin immediately, with competition to start Fall of 2023.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

"We are excited to add Esports to the athletic department," said John Born , North Park Assistant Vice President, Director of Athletics. "It is a great opportunity to meet current demand and add to the diversity of the institution. The combination of an emerging sport and the resources of Chicago is a definite win-win scenario."

Esports, a form of competitive, organized video gaming, is most often used in a "multiplayer" setting. As a fan-friendly sport when it comes to viewership and streaming, Esports is expected to net 29.6 million monthly viewers this year, up 11.5% from 2021 according to estimates done by Insider Intelligence .

Chicago has been a hotspot for Esports for many years and North Park is well-situated with its Chicago campus to be in the epicenter of this growing sport. The League Championship Series for high level League of Legends players will take place at the United Center September 10 th and 11 th . Additionally, Chicago's City Council approved a $30 million dollar arena, "Surge" Esports Stadium, to be built in Bronzeville. Investments like these will provide North Park students ample opportunity to expand their abilities and purse longer-term career options in the field.

Though exploding in popularity, including the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has not officially sponsored Esports for intercollegiate competition. However, North Park will join the National Association of College Esports, the largest member association of college and university sponsored Esports programs that promotes student education and development through intercollegiate Esports.

"Meeting students where they are at is what we aim to do at North Park and offering Esports as an official varsity program is no exception. As a university, we are fortunate to have the resources to have this dream come to fruition. This is a great day for North Park ."

North Park will immediately begin a nationwide search for a full-time Esports coach.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21 st Century America.

SOURCE North Park University

The Hundred brings kids' dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket's newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world's biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft .

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred's 'Every Block Counts' competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.

The aspiring young Minecrafters' entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition.

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts .

Winning Children and their Entries:

  • Polly, New Malden, featuring a boundary moat and glass floors
  • Ethan, Broadstairs, featuring a spaceship stadium with fireworks
  • Samuel, Broadstairs, featuring a pool with sea creatures
  • Rosie, Castleford , featuring disco lights
  • Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, featuring a giant scoring hand
  • Ben, Carnforth, featuring a rooftop nature garden
  • Joseph, Notting Hill, featuring a huge main stage for entertainment
  • Samuel, Leeds, featuring funfair elements including a rollercoaster
  • Thea, Newmarket , featuring a rainbow-coloured arch
  • Isaac, Bexleyheath, featuring cricket ball VIP boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney .

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: "We've seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It's been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment."

"As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity" said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented "In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I've gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch."

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men's and women's games kick off on the 3 rd and 11 th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858449/The_Hundred_Moat.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858453/The_Hundred_Space_Bowl.mp4

A boundary moat filled with sea creatures was a popular design element, inspired by Samuel, aged 12. (PRNewsfoto/The Hundred)

SOURCE The Hundred

SKILLGIGS LEVELS UP WITH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT PARTNERSHIP

SkillGigs and Drop-In Gaming Partner to Connect Tech Talent to Opportunity

SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18 th . It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AGS (NYSE: AGS) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The commercial gaming supplier, which provides high-performing slot, table, and interactive products to casino operators has received honors in the employee-nominated award consecutively since 2017.

AGS Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada

"AGS is honored to be recognized once again as a Best and Brightest company," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez . "We have remained steadfast in our effort to provide a welcoming workplace and create a culture of people that care about each other. It's the 850 individual employees that make AGS a great place to work and has made it into what it is today. This accolade is a testament to that effort, and we continue to strive to create an experience where employees feel more like family than coworkers."

Over a thousand companies were nominated through an employee survey in both the national and Atlanta categories. AGS was one of 139 winners nationwide and the only company in Nevada to win. Among the 102 Atlanta winners, AGS is the only gaming company named.

In addition to the employee survey, which is weighed heavily in scoring, winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviews companies on several benchmarks related to human resource practices ranging from employee offerings to the company's overall commitment to employee wellness.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta , Boston , Chicago , Dallas , Detroit , Grand Rapids , Houston , Milwaukee , San Diego and San Francisco . Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski , Chief Marketing Officer
Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis , Director of Marketing & Communications
Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer , Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

AGS named Best & Brightest Companies to Work For 2022

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)

SOURCE AGS

Globant, YouGov Survey Reveals Metaverse Sentiment Among Gamers

  • Respondents Split on Comfort Level of Advertising
  • Play-to-Earn Model at Odds with Respondents Who Just Want to Play
  • Respondents Expect the Metaverse Will Change the Video Game Industry
  • Few Respondents Have Purchased NFTs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, revealed today its Metaverse Awareness Survey conducted by YouGov, which reveals U.S. gamers' thoughts, attitudes, and opinions on the metaverse. Conducted in May 2022 the survey includes responses from 1,000 adult PC, console, andor mobile gamers in the United States .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"Through this survey, we see that although the development of the metaverse is still in its early stages, U.S. gamers already see the technology as capable of expanding the realm of possibility in gaming," said Nicolas Avila , Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. "As knowledge of the metaverse and what it's capable of becomes more common, we're looking forward to seeing this sentiment spread to more people across industries."

Key Findings

Advertising Caution

According to the survey, 35% of respondents said they were comfortable with advertising in a metaverse space, while 25% said they were undecided, and 40% were uncomfortable. When surveyed specifically about tracking of eye- and- head movements, nearly half (46%) of respondents reported they would feel uncomfortable with these measurements.

  • Does "free" make a difference? Maybe. Of those surveyed, just under half (44%) would accept advertising in the metaverse if it provides free access to apps, games, or places.

Play-to-Earn Surprisingly Resilient

The Metaverse Awareness Survey detailed other findings that will be of interest to companies considering play-and-earn models for metaverse games. According to the survey, about half of gamers are more interested in "playing" than "earning" within metaverse games, but a significant number of gamers see value in mixing playing and earning together.  The numbers break down as follows:

  • 49% are more interested in playing
  • Only 11% are more interested in earning
  • Nearly 40% would like some mix of both playing and earning within metaverse games
Metaverse Change Afoot in the Video Game Industry

According to the survey, just over half (52%) of gamers believe the metaverse will change the video game industry and a plurality (41%) think that the metaverse will have a positive impact on the industry (vs. 25% who disagree). In fact, 40% say the buzz around metaverse gaming is warranted, though nearly one-third (30%) were undecided on that subject.

It could be a matter of familiarity. While a majority of gamers (60%) are confident in defining the metaverse, familiarity and interaction with the space still needs to mature among this population – just 39% think the gaming metaverse will mature in less than five years, though nearly the same number, 38%, believe it will take longer.

Other Findings

Who are the top five companies associated with the metaverse? Meta (73%), Epic Games / Fortnite (27%), Roblox (21%), The Sandbox (15%), and Niantic (10%).

Who has purchased NFTs? The vast majority (81%) of respondents have not purchased NFTs, with just 16% saying they have done so.

Who is interested in purchasing, trading, or earning cryptocurrencies within the metaverse? Slightly more than one-third (34%) of respondents expressed interest in completing cryptocurrency transactions while nearly half (45%) were not interested, leaving 20% undecided. Men (41%) and 18-44-year-olds (37%-47%) expressed higher levels of interest in these transactions.

About the Metaverse Awareness Survey

As originally envisioned in Neal Stephenson's novel Snow Crash , the metaverse combines virtual spaces with socialization and transactions, including experiences in the form of video games. Sponsored by Globant and conducted by YouGov, the survey canvassed 1,000 U.S. adults – aged 18 or older – who played more than three hours of video games per week on PC, console, and/or mobile platforms. Mobile-only gamers were screened out of the survey, and data was weighted to be representative of the U.S. non-mobile-only gaming population.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com
Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit www.globant.com .

SOURCE Globant

Kawaiiverse Hackathon 2022: Building the Kawaiiverse gaming ecosystem

Aiming to incubate the community-owned Anime Metaverse, Kawaiiverse recently launched their first ever Hackathon with the mission to find promising talents from all over the world, starting with gaming projects.

Teams of game developers and individuals with passion for games will have a chance to win an initial prize of $5,000 and options to further develop their game with SmartML's support to join Kawaiiverse, the central hub for Anime and Manga creators in blockchain. The gaming ecosystem is just the beginning of this metaverse and opportunities are opening for more interested developers to join.

