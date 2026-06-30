Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO,OTC:STPGF) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2026.

At the Meeting, Steppe Gold shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2026, issued in connection with the Meeting, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

  1. According to the proxies received, the following five individuals nominated to serve on Steppe Gold's Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:
Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld
Batjargal Zamba 156,131,275 99.80% 308,554 0.20%
Jargalan Sereenen 152,681,555 97.60% 3,758,274 2.40%
Marina Lerner 156,131,276 99.80% 308,553 0.20%
Tserenbadam Dugeree 156,131,266 99.80% 308,563 0.20%
Dulguun Erdenebaatar 152,681,555 97.60% 3,758,274 2.40%

 

  1. According to the proxies received, Emmerich, Córdova y Asociados S. Civil de R.L., member firm of KPMG International, were re-appointed as Steppe Gold's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their renumeration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:
Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld
158,021,020 99.71% 465,205 0.29%

 

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For more information, please contact:

Tserenbadam Dugeree, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ariuntsetseg Batsaikhan, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Blue Sky Tower, 7th Floor, Peace Avenue 17
Sukhbaatar District 1
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303470

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CCtsx:stgoprecious metals investing
STGO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Mongolia’s Premiere Precious Metals Company

Mongolia’s Premiere Precious Metals Company Keep Reading...
Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of 19,047,616 Units priced at $0.0525 for proceeds of $999,999.84 (the "Private Placement"), which is a small correction from the previously announced... Keep Reading...
Chibougamau Announces New Polymetallic Intersections at Depth on its Berrigan Mine Property

Chibougamau Announces New Polymetallic Intersections at Depth on its Berrigan Mine Property

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to report that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) has provided an update as regards... Keep Reading...
New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling by Enviro North Exploration Inc., at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") as part of its planned 10,000 metre 2026 drilling program. Moray is located 49 km south... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY,OTC:JAYGF) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that LithologIQ, a Montreal-based mineral technology company, has mobilized its hyperspectral core scanning system to the Company's 100%-owned Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Announces Board Transition

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as a director of the Company, effective June 29, 2026,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

battery metals investing

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

gold investing

Will Rhind: Gold Price Takes a Hit, This Catalyst to Drive Next Leg

copper investing

Copper Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

cobalt investing

DRC to Reclaim Unused Export Quotas from Cobalt Miners

Resource Outlook: Australia Edition

battery metals investing

Apollo Advisors Initiates Coverage of E-Power Resources Inc.