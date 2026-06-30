Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO,OTC:STPGF) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2026.
At the Meeting, Steppe Gold shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2026, issued in connection with the Meeting, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
- According to the proxies received, the following five individuals nominated to serve on Steppe Gold's Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Batjargal Zamba
|156,131,275
|99.80%
|308,554
|0.20%
|Jargalan Sereenen
|152,681,555
|97.60%
|3,758,274
|2.40%
|Marina Lerner
|156,131,276
|99.80%
|308,553
|0.20%
|Tserenbadam Dugeree
|156,131,266
|99.80%
|308,563
|0.20%
|Dulguun Erdenebaatar
|152,681,555
|97.60%
|3,758,274
|2.40%
- According to the proxies received, Emmerich, Córdova y Asociados S. Civil de R.L., member firm of KPMG International, were re-appointed as Steppe Gold's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their renumeration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|158,021,020
|99.71%
|465,205
|0.29%
A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Steppe Gold Ltd.
Steppe Gold Ltd. is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.
For more information, please contact:
Tserenbadam Dugeree, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ariuntsetseg Batsaikhan, Interim Chief Financial Officer
Blue Sky Tower, 7th Floor, Peace Avenue 17
Sukhbaatar District 1
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303470