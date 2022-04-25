Steppe Gold Limited is extremely pleased to announce the following exploration drilling update at its 100%-owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo project. While we continue to ramp up production of gold and silver from the oxide ores at ATO, the Company maintained exploration activity in late 2021, focused on extensional and step-out targets. Results are now available, and this underscores the long held view that the ATO project ...

STGO:CA