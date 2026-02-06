Stellar Announces Election Of Directors And Results Of Annual And Special General Meeting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, February 6, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 20, 2026.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before the Meeting. Each resolution is explained in detail in the Management Information Circular dated December 8, 2025. It is available for reference under the Company's profile on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
A total of 10,364,606 common share, representing approximately 15.95% of the Company's outstanding common shares were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting.
At the Meeting, majority of shareholders voted in favour of:
• the re-appointment of Jones & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company;
• setting the number of directors at six and electing John Cumming, Jean-François Lalonde, Yassine Belkabir, Francis Boulle, Paul Kitto, and Lauren McCrae as directors; and
• the re-approval of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The elected directors will hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed.
About the Tichka Est Gold Project
The Tichka Est Gold Project comprises seven permits covering an area of 82km2 located in the High Altas region of Morocco approximately 90km south of Marrakech. Under an earn-in agreement with Morocco's National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONYHM) Stellar can earn an 85% interest after incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2.39M (C$3.5M) over three years.
To date early-stage exploration (mapping, sampling, trenching, a small first pass RC drill program, and a stage one diamond drilling program) has identified three gold-bearing zones: Zone A extending over 450 meters along strike, Zone B: extending over two kilometers along strike and Zone C extending over two kilometers along strike. Additionally, regional stream sediment sampling over a 12 km2 area surrounding the three known gold zones identified numerous other metal anomalous zones that warrant further mapping and sampling. In total the following anomalies have been highlighted: 6 zones anomalous for gold, 5 zones anomalous for silver, 2 zones anomalous for copper and 3 zones anomalous for lead and zinc. Most areas of the seven permits have never received any modern exploration.
For more detailed information on the Tichka Est Gold Project readers are referred to Stellar's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is now operated in joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements achievement of future milestones.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
