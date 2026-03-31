Stellar AfricaGold - Up To 583 Ppb Gold in Soils at Priority Fifty-Five Prospect, Zuenoula, Cote D'ivoire

(TheNewswire)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 31, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF) provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.

Highlights

•        Seven gold prospects now defined by soil sampling at Zuénoula, including previously announced Fifty-Five, Central and South-East Prospects, with one or more >30 ppb Au soil anomalies.

•        The Fifty-Five Prospect upgraded to top-priority exploration target, with a peak 583 ppb Au soil anomaly located at the centre of a 3.3 km-long, NE-trending gold anomalous corridor (>20 ppb Au), interpreted to remain open to the northeast

•        Central Prospect further strengthened, with a 148 ppb Au soil anomaly confirmed from 400 m × 400 m infill sampling within a broader anomalous area

•        Additional prospects, designated as the Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West prospects, defined from wide-spaced 1,000 m × 1,000 m soil sampling, highlighting district-scale prospectivity.

•        Infill and extensional soil sampling programs planned at Fifty-Five Prospect, including 200 m × 200 m infill and 400 m × 400 m step-out sampling to the northeast along the interpreted mineralised trend.

•        Large-scale infill 400m x 400m soil program (34 km²) planned between Central and Eastern Prospects to follow-up multiple, broad-spaced (1000m x 1000m) gold soil anomalies up to 144 ppb Au and define a potential structural corridor.

•        Regolith mapping is nearing completion and LiDAR-orthophoto survey has been extended northwards to cover Fifty-Five Prospect, supporting improved interpretation of gold anomalies.

Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.

The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's  Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)

Stellar Management Commentary

Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:

"These results, including the identification of a high-grade 583 ppb gold soil anomaly at the Fifty-Five Prospect within a 3.3 km anomalous trend taken together with the multiple newly defined prospects, represent a significant step forward in advancing the exploration at Zuénoula permit, and highlight the strong district-scale potential of the Zuénoula gold Project.

 

Significantly, the Fifty-Five anomaly remains open to the northeast, and there is considerable upside potential in extending sampling along this mineralised corridor. With systematic infill and extensional sampling programs now planned, and supported by regolith mapping and LiDAR data, the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture is well-positioned to rapidly advance these targets towards drill testing."

Fire Assay Results, Seven Gold Prospects Defined by Soil Sampling

Stellar is pleased to announce is pleased to announce that fire assay gold results received from soil sampling programs completed at Zuénoula permit (PR-750) in Côte d'Ivoire have defined seven gold prospects across the Zuénoula permit area (Figure 1). (see Figure 1 below).

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Zuénoula soil sampling progress and seven (7) exploration prospects

on aeromagnetic image (RTP)

 

These seven gold prospects include the previously reported Fifty-Five, Central and South-East Prospects, together with newly identified Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West Prospects, all characterised by one or more +30 ppb Au soil anomalies derived from systematic geochemical soil sampling.

 

Fifty-Five Prospect

 

The Fifty-Five Prospect has been elevated to the Company's highest-priority exploration target following the identification of a peak soil anomaly of 583 ppb Au in 400 m × 400 m infill soil sampling.

The anomaly is located within the centre of a 3.3 km-long, NE-trending gold anomalous corridor (>20 ppb Au), which is interpreted to be structurally controlled and remains open to the northeast.

 

The scale, coherency and tenor of the gold soil anomaly strongly indicate potential for bedrock-hosted gold mineralisation, consistent with the structurally controlled gold mineralisation found within the Birimian terrane of West Africa.

 

Central Prospect

 

At the Central Prospect, located approximately 1 km south of Fifty-Five, a 148 ppb Au soil anomaly has been identified within a broader ~20 km² zone of scattered >20 ppb Au anomalies (Figure 1).

 

The distribution and scale of anomalism suggest the presence of potentially multiple mineralised sources aligned along a NE-trending structural corridor.

 

Additional Prospects Defined

 

Four additional new prospects, designated as the Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West prospects, have been delineated by broad-spaced 1,000 m × 1,000 m soil sampling, each defined by discrete >30 ppb Au soil anomalies.

 

These results demonstrate the district-scale gold potential of the Zuénoula permit and highlight multiple areas to focus systematic follow-up exploration.

 

Regolith and LiDAR Programs

 

To support the interpretation of soil geochemistry, the Company is conducting extensive regolith mapping and flying two LiDAR-orthophoto surveys to develop high-resolution topographic models of priority prospect areas (Figure 2).

 

  • Regolith mapping is nearing completion and will define areas of transported versus residual cover, improving confidence in anomaly interpretation  

 

  • Two high-resolution LiDAR-orthophoto surveys has been flown at the Fifty-Five and Central Prospects, providing detailed topographic data to assist in mapping:  

    • Drainage patterns  

    • Soil transport pathways  

    • Structural features 

    • Areas of outcrop 

    • Artisanal mining activity, if present. 

   

These datasets will play a critical role in refining exploration targets and optimising follow-up exploration programs.

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Zuénoula regolith mapping and LiDAR-orthophoto areas

 

Next Phase of Work

 

The Company is planning a systematic next phase of exploration to advance priority prospects (Figure 3), including: -

  1. Infill soil sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect  

    • 200 m × 200 m grid over approximately 12 km²  

  2. Extensional sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect  

    • 400 m × 400 m grid over approximately 11 km²  

    • Focused to the northeast along the interpreted gold anomalous trend  

  3. Infill sampling between Central, Eastern and Konezra Prospects  

    • 400 m × 400 m grid over approximately 34 km², designed to test and define mineralised corridor  

  4. Completion and integration of regolith mapping  

    • 160 km² area already mapped 

    • To identify areas where transported cover may impact the effectiveness of soil geochemistry  

  5. Processing and interpretation of LiDAR-orthophoto data  

    • Two areas covering 32 km² to support structural and geomorphological interpretation  

  6. Prioritisation of follow-up programs  

    • Across Rouge, South-West and Konezra Prospects 

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Zuénoula planned next phases of soil infill sampling

About the Zuénoula Gold Project

 

The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's  Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire. The Zuénoula permit is strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central Côte d'Ivoire, 100km north of the Abujar Gold Mine and 160 km south of the Napié Gold Deposit. (see Figure 4 below)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Geology Map of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project

and Historical Exploration Results1

 1 Historical BLEG results sourced from African Gold Limited Annual Report 2023;    Historical Auger drilling result sourced from Ricca Resources Limited Financial Report for half year ending 31 December 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr. Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

 

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals

in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its

early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.

 

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.

 

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.

  

QA/QC

 

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data

 

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling Techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialied industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.) These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. 

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. 

  • Aspects of the determination ofmineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. 

 

In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

 

No drilling has been undertaken on Zuenoula PR-750

 

All soil samples collected on Zuenoula PR-750 have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

 

SOIL SAMPLING STAGES

  • Stage 1: Initial, permit-wide, broad-spaced soil sampling on 1000m x 1000m grid 

  • Stage 2: Gold anomalous clusters and trends defined by multiple anomalous soil samples (+20ppb Au) are then infilled with soil samples collected on 400m x 400m grid  

  • Stage 3: Coherent gold soil anomalies are then infilled with soil samples collected on 200m x 200m grid 

  • Stage 4: Higher-density soil sampling (100m x 50m), augering and/or trenching are options that are considered for the next phase of infill sampling depending upon the coherency and areal distribution of the gold anomalous soil samples 

  • Stage 5: Aircore drill testing of coherent gold soil anomalies.  

 

SOIL SAMPLING PROCEDURES

  • MGA has contracted the experienced consulting group SEMS Exploration Services (SEMS) to conduct all soil sampling 

  • Up to four sampling crews may be active at any one time 

  • The MGA Exploration Manager was onsite at the start of the field program to instruct the sampling crew on the Standard Sampling Procedure required by MGA  

  • MGA provided SEMS Exploration Services with an Excel table listing the designated sample point locations using WGS-84 UTM zone 29N coordinates 

  • Each soil sample is collected from within 20 metres of the designated sample point, with the actual sample point then recorded 

  • At each sample point: 1) the organic rich soil is brushed away, 2) a 40cm deep hole dug and the sample collected by taking a channel-cut along the bottom 20cm of the hole, 3) 1000g of the minus 2mm sieved fraction of each sample is collected from the sample point, 4) gold is determined by fire assay (LDL 2ppb) 

  • Duplicate samples are collected every 20th sample, certified reference material (CRM) inserted every 20th sample, and blanks inserted every 20th sample. 

  • Samples are stored at the secure SEMS field compound in Zuénoula prior to transport to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan of gold analysis. 

Drilling Techniques

  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. corediameter,tripleorstandard tube,depthofdiamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).  

 

  • No drilling has been undertaken. 

Drill Sample Recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. 

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. 

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade,andwhether samplebias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarsematerial. 

  • No drilling has been undertaken. 

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnicallyloggedtolevel of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, miningstudiesandmetallurgical studies. 

  • Whether loggingisqualitativeor quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. 

  • Thetotallengthandpercentage oftherelevantintersections logged. 

  • No drilling has been undertaken 

  • Soil samples are comprehensively logged for a range of parameters including colour, soil horizon, sample weight, slope, dominant grain size (clay, silt, sand), general topography, residual or transported, proximity to artisanal workings, other ground disturbances such as field plowing, and general land use (grassland, plantation, crop, etc.). 

Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation

  • Ifcore,whethercutorsawnand whether quarter, half or all core taken. 

  • Ifnon-core,whetherriffled,tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. 

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. 

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stagestomaximise representivity of samples. 

  • Measures taken to ensure that thesamplingisrepresentativeof the in-situ material collected, including, for instance, results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. 

  • Whethersample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 

  • No drilling has been undertaken  

  • No sub-sampling of the 1000g soil samples is undertaken prior to the sample arriving at Bureau Veritas laboratory 

  • At Bureau Veritas, the entire 1000g sample is pulped prior to the laboratory taking a 50g split for lead collection fire assay determination of gold concentration.  

   

Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying andlaboratoryproceduresused and whether the technique is considered partial or total. 

  • Forgeophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments,etc.,theparameters used in determining the analysis, including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrationfactorsapplied,and 

their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, externallaboratorychecks)and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. 

  • Bureau Veritas is an internationally accredited assay laboratory located in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. 

  • Assay results for all samples presented in the announcement were determined by fire assay (Lab Code: FE450, LDL 2ppb), which is a total gold extraction method for analysis. 

  • The lower detection limit (LDL) of 2ppb is considered appropriate for greenfields, early stage, exploration soil sampling 

  • Fire assay gold is considered one of the most reliable assay techniques for gold analyses.    

Verification of Sampling and Assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. 

  • Theuseoftwinnedholes. 

  • Documentationofprimarydata, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. 

  • Discussanyadjustmentstoassay data. 

FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS

  • All samples have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire 

  • The 1000g -2mm sample collected in the field is analysed for gold by fire assay (Lab Code: FE450, LDL 2ppb) 

  • At the laboratory, the 1000g -2mm sample is dried and pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns. 

  • This sample pulp is then mixed with a combination of chemical reagents, which when heated to high temperatures results in the formation of a lead button and slag. The lead button that contains the precious metals (including gold) is cupelled at high temperature. The lead is adsorbed by the cupel leaving behind a bead that contains the precious metals. 

  • The bead is acid digested and analysed by AAS, with a lower detection limit of 2ppb Au 

 

Location of Data Points

  • Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. 

  • Specification of the grid system used. 

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. 

  • A handheld GPS is used to locate the soil data positions, with a +/-5m vertical and horizontal accuracy 

  • Sample locations (UTM WGS-84 zone 29N) and sample descriptions are noted on a standard form in the field and entered on a computer of an evening 

  • GPS measurements of sample positions are sufficiently accurate for exploration targeting gold systems. 

Data Spacing and Distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting Exploration Results. 

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geologicalandgradecontinuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. 

  • Whethersamplecompositing hasbeenapplied. 

  • An 1000m by 1000m offset grid pattern has been adopted for the entire project area, excluding areas of irrigated sugar cane and villages.  

  • Broad-spaced soil sampling (1000m by 1000m) and low level gold fire assay analysis (LDL 2ppb) is considered an effective technique for identifying and delimiting gold anomalous clusters and trends, which are then followed up with higher density sampling at 400m 400m, 200m x 200m, and in some areas 100m x 50m, as the next phases of sampling ahead of trenching, augering, and drill testing of coherent gold soil anomalies. 

 

Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. 

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 

  • The sample location configuration has been deliberately planned to avoid directional bias. 

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security. 

  • 1000g of the -2mm sieved fraction of soil samples are collected in plastic bags, assigned individual sample numbers and transported to the secure SEMS compound in Zuénoula 

  • Samples have been analysed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas in Côte d'Ivoire and were personally transported to the laboratory by a senior member of the MetalsGrove Abidjan-based exploration team.  

Audits or Reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. 

  • The sampling and assay techniques adopted by MetalsGrove has been effectively used in the Vavoua-Kounahiri district, and more widely in Cte d'Ivoire, to define drill targets and it is considered an effective initial approach for defining gold anomalous lithogeochemical trends. 

 

         

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership, including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. 

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting, along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. 

  • Following the acquisition of the three Gemica joint venture (JV) permits PR-454 (granted), PR-1063 (application) and PR-1102 (application) in Côte d'Ivoire, MetalsGrove entered into another JV with TSX-V listing company Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (Stellar) on PR-750 Zuénoula.   

  • Zuenoula PR-750 was granted on 17 April 2024 for an initial four-year period, renewable for two additional three-year periods.  

  • The Vavoua permit is located with  Kounahiri West, Vavoua West and Zuenoula permits occupy a combined area of 1,315 km², strategically situated along the Abujar–Napie gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central west of Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napie gold project. 

Exploration Done by Other Parties.

  • Acknowledgement and appraisal of exploration by other parties. 

  • MetalsGrove is not aware of any previous systematic exploration for gold having been conducted within either  Zuenoula PR-750, Vavoua PR-454, Vavoua West PR-1102, or Kounahiri West PR-1063 

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. 

  • The Vavoua, Vavoua West, Kounahiri West and Zuénoula permitsare located in the central west of Côte d'Ivoire at the south edge of the West Africa craton. This region is the world's largest Proterozoic gold-producing region, and Cte d'Ivoire contains 35% of the region's Birimian Group rocks, which host multiple multi-million-ounce gold ore systems. 

  • The GEMICA JV permits and Stellar JV permit, together cover a combined area of 1,315 km², and are strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt, and are located approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napié gold project. 

Drillhole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results, including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: 

  • easting and northing of the drillhole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar dip and azimuth of the hole  

  • down hole length and interception depth hole length. 

  • No drilling results are included in this release. 

Data Aggregation Methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. 

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated, and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. 

  • The assumption used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 

  • No data aggregation methods were applied to the soil sampling data. 

Relationship Between

Mineralisation Widths and

Intercept Lengths

  • If the geometry of mineralisation with respect to the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be reported. 

  • Not applicable. 

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to, a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. 

  • See maps in the body of the report. 

Balanced Reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practied, avoiding misleading reporting of Exploration Results. 

  • The soil assay data was interpreted by the MGA Exploration Manager who has more than 40 years of gold exploration experience. MGA assay results are also interpreted with reference to the surface geochemical expressions of more than 15 of the major gold discoveries in Cote d'Ivoire.  

Other Substantive Exploration Data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported, including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. 

  • LiDAR or Laser imaging, Detection, and Ranging is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver. LiDAR may operate in a fixed direction or it may scan directions in a special combination of 3D scanning. LiDAR on a drone platform is being used at Zuenoula to make high-resolution (3cm resolution) topographical maps. 

  • Orthophotography (orthophoto) are orthoimages geometrically corrected (orthorectified) to remove distortion from camera tilt and terrain relief. These images have a uniform scale, allowing for direct, accurate measurements of distances, areas, and angles, functioning as a map that represents true surface locations.  

 

Further Work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions, or depth extensions, or large-scale step-out drilling). 

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 

  • Regolith mapping of a 160 km area has commenced on PR-750 

  • High-resolution LiDAR and orthophotography survey of a 20.85 km area has been completed over the Central Prospect. 

  • High-resolution LiDAR and orthophotography survey of a 12.17 km area is in progress over the Fifty-Five Prospect. 

  • 800m x 800m soil sampling is also nearing completion on the adjoining Vavoua Permit PR-454, with 80% on the samples (438) now at Bureau Veritas Laboratory in Abidjan.  

 

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.SPX:CCtsxv:spxgold investing
SPX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on March 12, 13, and 26, 2026. Pursuant to this second tranche of the... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Tonopah West Project in Nevada; +10 Year Mine Life Fortified by 90% Increase in Indicated Mineral Resources

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Tonopah West Project in Nevada; +10 Year Mine Life Fortified by 90% Increase in Indicated Mineral Resources

Average production of 7.1 million ounces of AgEq per year at US$17.44/oz AgEq AISC underpins After-Tax IRR of 28% and US$437 million NPV on an initial capex of US$190 million at disciplined US$2,700/oz gold and US$31/oz silver operating case; economics scale to 79% IRR and US$1.55B NPV After-Tax... Keep Reading...
Q4 25 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Q4 25 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q4 25 Management's Discussion & AnalysisDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining

Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. March 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defence sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Related News

copper investing

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

rare earth investing

Moon Race Shifts Focus to Rare Earths, Resource Access

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

energy investing

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Intersects Strong Gold Results Across All Three Zones at Kossou, Including 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone