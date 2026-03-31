Stellar AfricaGold - Up To 583 Ppb Gold in Soils at Priority Fifty-Five Prospect, Zuenoula, Cote D'ivoire

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 31, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF) provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
• Seven gold prospects now defined by soil sampling at Zuénoula, including previously announced Fifty-Five, Central and South-East Prospects, with one or more >30 ppb Au soil anomalies.
• The Fifty-Five Prospect upgraded to top-priority exploration target, with a peak 583 ppb Au soil anomaly located at the centre of a 3.3 km-long, NE-trending gold anomalous corridor (>20 ppb Au), interpreted to remain open to the northeast
• Central Prospect further strengthened, with a 148 ppb Au soil anomaly confirmed from 400 m × 400 m infill sampling within a broader anomalous area
• Additional prospects, designated as the Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West prospects, defined from wide-spaced 1,000 m × 1,000 m soil sampling, highlighting district-scale prospectivity.
• Infill and extensional soil sampling programs planned at Fifty-Five Prospect, including 200 m × 200 m infill and 400 m × 400 m step-out sampling to the northeast along the interpreted mineralised trend.
• Large-scale infill 400m x 400m soil program (34 km²) planned between Central and Eastern Prospects to follow-up multiple, broad-spaced (1000m x 1000m) gold soil anomalies up to 144 ppb Au and define a potential structural corridor.
• Regolith mapping is nearing completion and LiDAR-orthophoto survey has been extended northwards to cover Fifty-Five Prospect, supporting improved interpretation of gold anomalies.
Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:
"These results, including the identification of a high-grade 583 ppb gold soil anomaly at the Fifty-Five Prospect within a 3.3 km anomalous trend taken together with the multiple newly defined prospects, represent a significant step forward in advancing the exploration at Zuénoula permit, and highlight the strong district-scale potential of the Zuénoula gold Project.
Significantly, the Fifty-Five anomaly remains open to the northeast, and there is considerable upside potential in extending sampling along this mineralised corridor. With systematic infill and extensional sampling programs now planned, and supported by regolith mapping and LiDAR data, the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture is well-positioned to rapidly advance these targets towards drill testing."
Fire Assay Results, Seven Gold Prospects Defined by Soil Sampling
Stellar is pleased to announce is pleased to announce that fire assay gold results received from soil sampling programs completed at Zuénoula permit (PR-750) in Côte d'Ivoire have defined seven gold prospects across the Zuénoula permit area (Figure 1). (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1. Zuénoula soil sampling progress and seven (7) exploration prospects
on aeromagnetic image (RTP)
These seven gold prospects include the previously reported Fifty-Five, Central and South-East Prospects, together with newly identified Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West Prospects, all characterised by one or more +30 ppb Au soil anomalies derived from systematic geochemical soil sampling.
Fifty-Five Prospect
The Fifty-Five Prospect has been elevated to the Company's highest-priority exploration target following the identification of a peak soil anomaly of 583 ppb Au in 400 m × 400 m infill soil sampling.
The anomaly is located within the centre of a 3.3 km-long, NE-trending gold anomalous corridor (>20 ppb Au), which is interpreted to be structurally controlled and remains open to the northeast.
The scale, coherency and tenor of the gold soil anomaly strongly indicate potential for bedrock-hosted gold mineralisation, consistent with the structurally controlled gold mineralisation found within the Birimian terrane of West Africa.
Central Prospect
At the Central Prospect, located approximately 1 km south of Fifty-Five, a 148 ppb Au soil anomaly has been identified within a broader ~20 km² zone of scattered >20 ppb Au anomalies (Figure 1).
The distribution and scale of anomalism suggest the presence of potentially multiple mineralised sources aligned along a NE-trending structural corridor.
Additional Prospects Defined
Four additional new prospects, designated as the Eastern, Rouge, Konezra and South-West prospects, have been delineated by broad-spaced 1,000 m × 1,000 m soil sampling, each defined by discrete >30 ppb Au soil anomalies.
These results demonstrate the district-scale gold potential of the Zuénoula permit and highlight multiple areas to focus systematic follow-up exploration.
Regolith and LiDAR Programs
To support the interpretation of soil geochemistry, the Company is conducting extensive regolith mapping and flying two LiDAR-orthophoto surveys to develop high-resolution topographic models of priority prospect areas (Figure 2).
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Regolith mapping is nearing completion and will define areas of transported versus residual cover, improving confidence in anomaly interpretation
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Two high-resolution LiDAR-orthophoto surveys has been flown at the Fifty-Five and Central Prospects, providing detailed topographic data to assist in mapping:
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Drainage patterns
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Soil transport pathways
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Structural features
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Areas of outcrop
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Artisanal mining activity, if present.
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These datasets will play a critical role in refining exploration targets and optimising follow-up exploration programs.
Figure 2. Zuénoula regolith mapping and LiDAR-orthophoto areas
Next Phase of Work
The Company is planning a systematic next phase of exploration to advance priority prospects (Figure 3), including: -
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Infill soil sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect
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200 m × 200 m grid over approximately 12 km²
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Extensional sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect
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400 m × 400 m grid over approximately 11 km²
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Focused to the northeast along the interpreted gold anomalous trend
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Infill sampling between Central, Eastern and Konezra Prospects
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400 m × 400 m grid over approximately 34 km², designed to test and define mineralised corridor
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Completion and integration of regolith mapping
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160 km² area already mapped
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To identify areas where transported cover may impact the effectiveness of soil geochemistry
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Processing and interpretation of LiDAR-orthophoto data
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Two areas covering 32 km² to support structural and geomorphological interpretation
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Prioritisation of follow-up programs
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Across Rouge, South-West and Konezra Prospects
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Figure 3. Zuénoula planned next phases of soil infill sampling
About the Zuénoula Gold Project
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire. The Zuénoula permit is strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central Côte d'Ivoire, 100km north of the Abujar Gold Mine and 160 km south of the Napié Gold Deposit. (see Figure 4 below)
Figure 4. Geology Map of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project
and Historical Exploration Results1
1 Historical BLEG results sourced from African Gold Limited Annual Report 2023; Historical Auger drilling result sourced from Ricca Resources Limited Financial Report for half year ending 31 December 2021.
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr. Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
QA/QC
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Sampling Techniques
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In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
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No drilling has been undertaken on Zuenoula PR-750
All soil samples collected on Zuenoula PR-750 have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
SOIL SAMPLING STAGES
SOIL SAMPLING PROCEDURES
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Drilling Techniques
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Drill Sample Recovery
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Logging
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Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation
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Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests
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their derivation, etc.
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Verification of Sampling and Assaying
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FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS
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Location of Data Points
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Data Spacing and Distribution
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Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure
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Sample security
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Audits or Reviews
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Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
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Exploration Done by Other Parties.
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Geology
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Drillhole Information
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Data Aggregation Methods
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Relationship Between
Mineralisation Widths and
Intercept Lengths
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Diagrams
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Balanced Reporting
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Other Substantive Exploration Data
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Further Work
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Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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