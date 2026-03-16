Stellar AfricaGold - Regolith Mapping and Lidar Survey Commenced at Zuenoula Gold Project, Cote d'ivoire

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 16, 2026 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSXV:SPX,OTC:STLXF) (OTC:STLXF) ("Stellar" or the "Company") provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
• SEMS Exploration Côte d'Ivoire SARL was engaged to undertake an integrated regolith mapping, rock chip sampling and high-resolution LiDAR survey at the Zuénoula Project in central Côte d'Ivoire.
• Regolith landform mapping program will cover the target area using field traverses, rock chip sampling and integration with soil geochemistry and remote sensing data.
• UAV LiDAR survey covering ~21 km² will generate high-resolution Digital Terrain Models (DTM) and orthophoto imagery to support structural interpretation and target generation.
• LiDAR survey to be completed using DJI Matrice RTK drone with Zenmuse L2 LiDAR sensor, delivering ~94 points/m² density with 5 cm horizontal and 4 cm vertical accuracy.
• Combined programs designed to refine structural interpretation, improve regolith understanding and prioritise future drilling targets within the Zuénoula permit area.
• Programs expected to be completed by the end of March subject to weather conditions.
Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:
" Zuénoula project operator MetalsGrove's commencement of detailed regolith mapping and high-resolution LiDAR surveying at Zuénoula represents an important step in advancing the exploration strategy for the Zuénoula Gold Project.
These programs will provide critical datasets to better understand regolith development, structural controls and gold dispersion patterns across the project area.
By integrating LiDAR topography with geological mapping and geochemical datasets, the Stellar/MetalsGrove joint venture aims to rapidly refine priority targets for future drilling programs and further unlock the gold potential of this highly prospective exploration permit in central Côte d'Ivoire."
Zuénoula Regolith Mapping and High-resolution LiDAR Survey Program
Stellar is pleased to announce is pleased to announce the commencement of a regolith mapping and high-resolution LiDAR survey program at its Zuénoula Project, located within the Company's Central West Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1. Zuénoula regolith mapping and LiDAR survey location map
Regolith Mapping and Rock Chip Sampling Program
The regolith mapping program is designed to improve understanding of surface landforms, regolith development and gold dispersion patterns across the target area where outcrop is limited.
The program will include:
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Systematic geological traverses across the area of interest
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Rock chip sampling and field observations during mapping traverses
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Integration of soil geochemistry datasets with regolith interpretation
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Interpretation using the RED/FRED regolith classification system (Relict Erosional Depositional / Ferruginous Relict Erosional Depositional)
The mapping program will utilise both field data collection and remote sensing interpretation, enabling the development of a regolith landform map and digital GIS datasets to guide the next stage of geochemical and drilling programs.
The work will be led by an experienced West African regolith specialist with more than three decades of exploration experience across Birimian terrains.
UAV LiDAR Survey
In parallel with the regolith mapping program, MetalsGrove will undertake a UAV-based LiDAR survey covering approximately 21 km² over priority areas of the Zuénoula permit.
The survey will generate high-resolution topographic datasets including:
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Digital Terrain Model (DTM)
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High-resolution orthophotography
The LiDAR survey will be conducted using a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone equipped with a Zenmuse L2 LiDAR sensor (see Figure 2 below), flown at approximately 150 m above ground level.
Figure 2 Matrice 300 drone, Zenmuse L2 LiDAR & TRK unit
Key technical parameters include:
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Point cloud density: ~94 points per m
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Horizontal accuracy: ~5 cm
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Vertical accuracy: ~4 cm
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Optical imagery resolution: 1–3 cm orthophoto accuracy.
To ensure high positional accuracy, the survey will utilise DGPS base stations, RTK positioning (see Figure 2 above) and multiple ground control points established across the survey area.
The survey is expected to require approximately 38–42 drone flights and is anticipated to be completed within a week, subject to weather and site access conditions.
Program Objectives
The integrated datasets from these programs will significantly enhance the Company's understanding of:
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Structural architecture and subtle topographic features
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Regolith development and gold dispersion pathways
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Potential structural controls on mineralisation.
This information will be used to refine priority exploration targets and guide future drill planning within the Zuénoula permit.
About the Zuénoula Gold Project
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire. The Zuénoula permit is strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central Côte d'Ivoire, 100km north of the Abujar Gold Mine and 160 km south of the Napié Gold Deposit. (see Figure 3 below)
Figure 3. Geology Map of the Central West Gold Project and Historical Exploration Results1
1 Historical BLEG results sourced from African Gold Limited Annual Report 2023; Historical Auger drilling result sourced from Ricca Resources Limited Financial Report for half year ending 31 December 2021.
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr. Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis..
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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