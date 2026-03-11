Stellar Africagold - District-Scale Soil Sampling Defines Further Gold Exploration Targets At Zuenoula, Cote D'ivoire

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC March 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
Highlights
The Fifty-Five Area, situated 1km north of the Central Area see News Release February 5, 2026), is defined by four gold anomalous soil samples over a strike length of 2.4 km. Infill (400 m x 400 m) soil sampling of a 10 km area has been completed along the interpreted northeast (NE) structural trend. Assay results are pending.
In the Central Area, infill soil sampling on a 400 m × 400 m grid has been completed, with PortablePPB assay results extending the strike length of the gold anomalous sample cluster to 3.4 km. Assay results are pending.
Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)
Stellar Management Commentary
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:
"We are pleased with the pace of exploration by MetalsGrove at the Zuénoula Gold Project and with the early results identifying now three areas of anomalous gold in the soil sampling. This is indeed very encouraging. I extend our continuing thanks to the MetalsGrove exploration team on this successful start."
MetalsGrove Management Commentary
MetalsGrove Managing Director and CEO, Mr Lijun Yang, commented:
"The identification of a second gold target at the Fifty-Five Area highlights the scale and growing prospectivity of our Zuénoula PR750 permit. With soil sampling already infilled on a 400 m × 400 m grid and with all assay results pending, we are rapidly advancing this emerging target while continuing to expand the footprint of gold anomalism at the Central Area.
The recent PortablePPB results from the Central Area have extended the gold anomalous strike length to 3.4 km and the area of infill sampling increased to 20 km2 to capture the potential northeastern extension of this northeast-trending zone of gold anomalism. All infill sampling has been completed. Fire assay results from MSALabs in Yamoussoukro will provide a more definitive assessment of gold tenor and support detailed 100 m × 50 m follow-up sampling aimed at planning drill targets."
Zuénoula Soil Sampling Update
Stellar is pleased to announce is pleased to announce that work on the Zuénoula permit has defined three exploration target areas that have been infilled with soil samples on 400m × 400m grids (Figure 1). Assay results are pending.
1. The Fifty-five Area: A northeast-trending alignment of three gold anomalous soil samples (11 - 55dU) extends over 2.4km within a 10 km2 area. Limited fire assay analysis also returned a soil sample assaying 23ppb Au. Infill sampling (400m x 400m) has been completed, and samples will be transported to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan for fire assay analysis of all samples this week.
2. The Central Area: A northeast-trending alignment of seven gold anomalous soil samples (11 - 50dU) extends over 3.4km within a 20 km2 area. Limited fire assay analysis returned soil samples assaying 49ppb Au (PortablePPB 33 dU) and 49 ppb (PortablePPB 19dU). Infill sampling (400m x 400m) has been completed, and samples will be transported to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan for fire assay analysis of all samples this week. A geologist is also currently mapping and collecting rock-chip samples for analysis.
3. The South East Corner: A favourable structural target located along contact of an interpreted elliptical granite has been covered by higher density sampling even though broad-spaced 1km x 1km soil samples did not return anomalous soil assays. Infill sampling (400m x 400m) has been completed, and samples will be transported to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan for fire assay analysis of all samples this week.
Figure 1. Zuénoula soil sampling progress and
exploration targets (3) on aeromagnetic image (RTP)
The Fifty-Five Area, located 1km north of the Central Area, is defined by four gold anomalous soil samples over a strike length at 2.4 km. Infill (400 m x 400 m) soil sampling of a 10 km² area has been completed along an interpreted northeast (NE) structural trend. All infill soil assay results are pending.
Infill sampling of the initial 13km2 Central Area has been completed on a 400 m × 400 m grid and PortablePPB assays received (Figure 1). These results further increase the strike-length of the Central Area gold anomalous cluster (trend) to 3.4km. The Central Area has now been expanded to 20km2 to cover the NE-strike of this potential gold anomalous trend. Sampling has been completed and assay results are pending.
Infill soil sampling of the South East Corner Area on a 400 m × 400 m grid to investigate a favourable structural target located along the margin of an interpreted elliptical granite intruded into mafic volcanics has also been completed. Assay results are pending.
All Fifty-five Area, Central Area and South East Corner infill soil samples will soon be delivered to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan for fire assay determination of gold. Coherent gold anomalous zones defined by these fire assay results will then be used to plan the final stage of infill, with soils collected on a 100m × 50m grid. This density of sampling is required for target definition and drill hole planning.
About the Zuénoula Gold Project
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire. The Zuénoula permit is strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central Côte d'Ivoire, 100km north of the Abujar Gold Mine and 160 km south of the Napié Gold Deposit.
Figure 2. Geology Map of the Central West Gold Project and Historical Exploration Results1
1 Historical BLEG results sourced from African Gold Limited Annual Report 2023; Historical Auger drilling result sourced from Ricca Resources Limited Financial Report for half year ending 31 December 2021.
QA/QC
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling Techniques
-
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialied industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.) These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination ofmineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
No drilling has been undertaken on Vavoua PR-454.
Soil samples collected for Vavoua PR-454 are to be assayed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Côte d'Ivoire, and selected samples analyses by PortablePPB at the SEMS field compound in Zuénoula.
SOIL SAMPLING STAGES
Stage 1: Initial, permit-wide, broad-spaced soil sampling on an 800m x 800m grid
-
Stage 2: Gold anomalous clusters and trends defined by multiple anomalous soil samples are then infilled with soil samples collected on 400m x 400m grid.
-
Stage 3: Coherent gold soil anomalies are then infilled with soil samples collected on a 100m x 50m grid
All samples are to be analysed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Côte d'Ivoire, with selected samples analysed by PortablePPB at the SEMS compound in Zuénoula.
The assay results from this higher-density sampling (100m x 50m) permit trenching and drilling to be planned.
SOIL SAMPLING PROCEDURES
The highly experienced consulting group SEMS Exploration Services (SEMS) has been contracted by MGA to conduct the soil sampling
Up to 4 sampling crews may be active
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|
Drilling Techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. corediameter,tripleorstandard tube,depthofdiamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
-
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
-
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade,andwhether samplebias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarsematerial.
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnicallyloggedtolevel of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, miningstudiesandmetallurgical studies.
-
Whether loggingisqualitativeor quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
-
Thetotallengthandpercentage oftherelevantintersections logged.
|
No drilling has been undertaken.
-
Soil samples are comprehensively logged for a range of parameters including colour, soil horizon, sample weight, slope, dominant grain size (clay, silt, sand), general topography, residual or transported, proximity to artisanal workings, other ground disturbances such as field plowing, and general land use (grassland, plantation, crop, etc.).
|
Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation
|
Ifcore,whethercutorsawnand whether quarter, half or all core taken.
-
Ifnon-core,whetherriffled,tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
-
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
-
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stagestomaximise representivity of samples.
-
Measures taken to ensure that thesamplingisrepresentativeof the in-situ material collected, including, for instance, results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
-
Whethersample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|
No drilling has been undertaken.
-
The 1000g -2mm soil fraction collected in the field is riffle split at the SEMS field compound in Zuénoula into two 500g sub-samples
-
Selected 500g sub-samples are analysed by PortablePPB
-
All 500g sub-samples are analysed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas in Abidjan
|
Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests
|
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying andlaboratoryproceduresused and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
-
Forgeophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments,etc.,theparameters used in determining the analysis, including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrationfactorsapplied,and
their derivation, etc.
-
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, externallaboratorychecks)and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
|
PORTABLE-PPB ANALYSIS
Selected 500g sub-samples are analysed using the patented detectORE™ process developed by Portable PPB Pty Ltd in Australia
-
The process involves a partial extraction using the safe, non-dangerous GLIX-20® reagent that is akin to traditional BLEG (which uses a cyanide leach)
-
The 500g samples are added to the reagent and tumbled for 12 hours, into which the detectORE™ collector device had been inserted
-
After the bottle roll process has completed, the collector device is removed, washed, and dried prior to reading on a Vanta M (VMR) pXRF loaded with Evident/Olympus's detectORE™ mode
-
The entire process is managed using Portable PPB's Portable Lab Information Management System (pLIMSTM), which records all aspects of the sample throughput, including QAQC and control of the pXRF via the Application Programming Interface to Olympus/Evident's co-developed detectORE™ mode.
-
Certified Collector Devices (CCDs) supplied by PortablePPB with known quantities of gold ranging from 0 -1000 ppb are used to check that the pXRF was functioning correctly and that the instrument settings were as intended. One CCD serves as a blank.
-
The pLIMS software confirmed the instrument settings are correct and the VMR is operating as expected, controlled by the pLIMS API and Evident's detectORE™ firmware.
|
Verification of Sampling and Assaying
|
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
-
Theuseoftwinnedholes.
-
Documentationofprimarydata, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
-
Discussanyadjustmentstoassay data.
|
-
The detectORE™ process is checked in accordance with PortablePPB's recommended processes and procedures. These include the insertion of 400g reference materials (RMs).
-
The RMs comprise mixtures of commercial Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and barren regolith material. The RMs are of known, but uncertified gold concentration and are used to check that the leach and collect process has worked as intended during the 12-hour bottle roll.
-
RMs were inserted at a rate of 1 every 44 samples throughout the sample batches. The RMs were checked against Portable PPB's cloud-based database and passed within the accepted tolerance ranges for the technique, currently 20% (3 sigma).
-
The pXRF instrument settings are checked using a range of Certified Collector Devices, which are used to confirm the pXRF is operating as expected. The pXRF spectral files are reviewed by Portable PPB's cloud and SME procedures.
FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS
-
All samples are analysed for gold by fire at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Cote d'Ivoire
-
The original 1000g -2mm sample collected in the field is split into two 500g sub-samples using a riffle splitter. One 500g sub-sample is kept as a reference sample and may be used for PortablePPB analysis. The second 500g sub-sample is used for gold analysis by fire assay (Lab Code: FE450, LDL 2ppb)
-
At the laboratory, the 500g -2mm sub-sample is dried and pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns.
-
This sample pulp is then mixed with a combination of chemical reagents, which when heated to high temperatures results in the formation of a lead button and slag. The lead button that contains the precious metals (including gold) is cupelled at high temperature. The lead is adsorbed by the cupel leaving behind a bead that contains the precious metals.
-
The bead is acid digested and analysed by AAS, with a lower detection limit of 2ppb Au
|
Location of Data Points
|
Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
-
Specification of the grid system used.
-
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
-
A handheld GPS is used to locate the soil data positions, with a +/-5m vertical and horizontal accuracy
-
Sample locations (UTM WGS-84 zone 29N) and sample descriptions are noted on a standard form in the field and entered on a computer of an evening
-
GPS measurements of sample positions are sufficiently accurate for exploration targeting of gold systems.
|
Data Spacing and Distribution
|
Data spacing for reporting Exploration Results.
-
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geologicalandgradecontinuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
-
Whethersamplecompositing hasbeenapplied.
|
-
An 800m by 800m offset grid pattern has been adopted for the entire project area, excluding areas of irrigated sugar cane and villages.
-
Broad-spaced soil sampling (800m by 800m) and low level gold fire assay analysis (LDL 2ppb) is considered an effective technique for identifying and delimiting gold anomalous clusters and trends, which are then followed up with higher density sampling at 400m 400m and 100m x 50m as the next phases of sampling ahead of trenching and drill testing of coherent gold soil anomalies.
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure
|
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
-
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|
Sample security
|
1000g of the -2mm sieved fraction of soil samples are collected in plastic bags, assigned individual sample numbers and transported to the secure SEMS lab and compound in Zuénoula
-
Samples are analysed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas in Côte d'Ivoire and are personally transported to the laboratory by a senior member of the SEMS crew.
|
Audits or Reviews
|
The sampling and assay techniques adopted by MetalsGrove has been effectively used in the Vavoua-Kounahiri district, and more widely in Cte d'Ivoire, to define drill targets and it is considered an effective initial approach for defining gold anomalous lithogeochemical trends.
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
|
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership, including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
-
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting, along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|
-
Following the acquisition of the three GEMICA joint venture (JV) permits PR-454 (granted), PR-1063 (application) and PR-1102 (application) in Côte d'Ivoire, MetalsGrove entered into another JV with TSX-V listing company Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (Stellar) on PR-750 Zuénoula.
-
Vavoua PR-454 was granted on 3 Dec 2025 for an initial four-year period, renewable for two additional three-year periods.
-
The Vavoua permit is located with Kounahiri West, Vavoua West and Zuénoula permits occupy a combined area of 1,315 km², strategically situated along the Abujar–Napie gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central west of Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napié gold project.
|
Exploration Done by Other Parties.
|
Geology
|
|
The Vavoua, Vavoua West, Kounahiri West and Zuénoula permitsare located in the central west of Côte d'Ivoire at the south edge of the West Africa craton. This region is the world's largest Proterozoic gold-producing region, and Cte d'Ivoire contains 35% of the region's Birimian Group rocks, which host multiple multi-million-ounce gold deposits
-
The GEMICA JV permits and Stellar JV permit, together cover a combined area of 1,315 km², and are strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt, and are located approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napié gold project.
|
Drillhole Information
|
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results, including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drillhole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar dip and azimuth of the hole
-
down hole length and interception depth hole length.
|
Data Aggregation Methods
|
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
-
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated, and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
-
The assumption used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|
|
Relationship Between
Mineralisation Widths and
Intercept Lengths
|
|
Diagrams
|
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to, a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|
Balanced Reporting
|
-
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practied, avoiding misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
|
|
Other Substantive Exploration Data
|
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported, including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
|
Further Work
|
-
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions, or depth extensions, or large-scale step-out drilling).
-
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
|
Soil sampling has also commenced on adjoining MGA-Stellar JV permit PR750 Zuénoula
-
Soil sampling will commence on adjoining permits PR1063 and PR1102 once decree of grant has been issued by the Government of Cte d'Ivoire
-
The images included in this announcement show the location of soil sample sited, sampled and planned, in the current programs.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of PSUs, the potential vesting of such PSUs upon the achievement of future production milestones, the issuance of common shares of the Company upon settlement of vested PSUs, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
