Stellar AfricaGold Announces 5,000-Meter Phase II Drill Program for Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 3, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF) is pleased to announce that its Phase I exploratory diamond drilling campaign was successfully completed confirming proof of concept for the Tichka Est primary gold target. A 5,000-metre Phase II drilling program is in the accelerated planning stage.
The Company has mobilized additional equipment and field teams to advance delineation drilling within and around Zone B and is expanding regional exploration activities across its highly prospective land package.
Phase I Exploratory Drill Campaign Confirms Geological Model and Gold Mineralization
The recently completed drill campaign successfully intersected structurally controlled gold mineralization within the targeted shear-hosted quartz vein system in Zone B, validating the Company's geological model and confirming continuity at depth of the gold mineralization identified at surface.
The results of the Phase I diamond drill program support the Company's exploration model that Zone B of the Tichka Est Gold Project hosts a structurally controlled orogenic gold system with expansion potential.
Additional assay results from the completed program will be released once final analytical data has been received, validated and interpreted in accordance with NI 43-101 standards.
The Company emphasizes that the current results confirm geological continuity and proof of concept; additional drilling is required to determine the extent, grade continuity and potential economic significance of the mineralized zones.
Acceleration of Exploration Activities
Consequently, with the success of the Phase I diamond drill program, Stellar has accelerated its field operations:
Second excavator mobilized on March 2, 2025 to advance mechanized surface trenching and extend access roads and drill pad development for the Phase II drill program.
Finalize plans and filed support logistics for a dedicated regional exploration team for mobilization March 15, 2025 to systematically evaluate priority satellite gold and silver targets across the 86km Tichka Est permits area.
The program acceleration reflects management's increasing confidence in the geological model, the gold and silver potential of Tichka Est and Management's commitment to advancing the project toward resource delineation as rapidly as possible.
Structural mapping and reinterpretation of mineralized corridors
3D geological modelling incorporating new drill data
Determination of physical properties of mineralization from drill core (density, magnetic susceptibility, conductivity) to support indirect geophysical targeting
Design of accelerated Phase II delineation drilling (5,000 meters program)
Construction of additional access roads
Zone B Extensions (North & South)
Construction of access roads to priority extension targets
Phase II delineation drilling to test structural continuity
Systematic geological mapping of stream-sediment campaign exploration targets
Diorite sampling program underway with four-acid digest multi-element analysis
High-resolution topographic survey
Remote sensing program including hyperspectral mapping to identify alteration signatures and target dioritic intrusions associated with gold mineralization
Phase II – 5,000 Metre Drill Program
The Company is currently finalizing logistics and targeting for a fully funded 5,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program focused on:
Expanding the surface and drill identified mineralization at Zone B
Testing structural extensions
Evaluating depth continuity
The objective of Phase II is to systematically advance the exploration of the Tichka Est Gold Project towards a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, subject to sufficient drill density and geological continuity being demonstrated.
J-Francois Lalonde, CEO of Stellar AfricaGold, commented:
"The successful completion of our Phase I diamond drill campaign marks an important milestone for Stellar. The drill results received to date validate our structural model and confirm the presence of a robust gold system. With additional equipment mobilized and a fully funded 5,000-metre drill program in the planning stage, we are entering an accelerated growth phase."
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, CEng MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Mineralization described in this release is exploratory in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of PSUs, the potential vesting of such PSUs upon the achievement of future production milestones, the issuance of common shares of the Company upon settlement of vested PSUs, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
